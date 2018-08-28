Motorcyclist hospitalised following rush hour crash

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a collision with a car on the A140 near Dunston. Photo: Steve Adams

A motorcyclist is in hospital following a collision with a car on the A140 this morning.

The crash happened on the Ipswich Road near Dunston Hall around 8am.

The motorcyclist was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Rush hour drivers travelling towards Norwich were delayed by up to 40 minutes while the road was blocked.

