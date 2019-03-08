Search

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with 'serious injuries' after NDR crash

PUBLISHED: 17:34 23 June 2019

Emergency services, including aiir ambulance called after a crash on the NDR. PIC: Submitted.

Archant

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with "serious injuries" after a crash on the Northern Distributor Road (NDR).

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the Wroxham Road roundabout on the NDR, or Broadland Northway as it is now known, at Rackheath at just after 3.45pm on Sunday (June 23) following a crash between a taxi and a motorbike.

A police spokesman said the motorcyclist sustained "serious injuries" in the crash.

The casualty has been airlifted to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge by the East Anglian Air Ambulance which landed on a roundabout near to the scene.

A land ambulance and several police vehicles also attended the incident which blocked the road. Emergency services are still on scene with the road either blocked or partially blocked as the incident is dealt with.

People have been urged to avoid the area.

