Motorcyclist, 76, suffers serious injuries after crash in north Norfolk village

A 76-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Knapton on Sunday Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A motorcyclist remains in hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a car in a Norfolk village.

At around 12.45pm on Sunday, August 25, a 76-year-old motorcyclist was involved in a crash with a car close to The Green in Knapton, near North Walsham.

The man suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for further treatment.

This morning, the man continued to receive treatment for his injuries at the specialist hospital, which police say were "serious, but not believed to be life-threatening".

The driver of the car did not suffer any serious injuries in the crash, but the road was closed for a short time while officers carried out investigation and the motorcycle was recovered.

Anybody with any information, or who may have caught the collision on dash cam, is encouraged to get in touch with Norfolk Police on 101.