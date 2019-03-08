Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Motorcyclist, 76, suffers serious injuries after crash in north Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 07:48 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:48 26 August 2019

A 76-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Knapton on Sunday Picture: Denise Bradley

A 76-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Knapton on Sunday Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A motorcyclist remains in hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a car in a Norfolk village.

At around 12.45pm on Sunday, August 25, a 76-year-old motorcyclist was involved in a crash with a car close to The Green in Knapton, near North Walsham.

You may also want to watch:

The man suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for further treatment.

This morning, the man continued to receive treatment for his injuries at the specialist hospital, which police say were "serious, but not believed to be life-threatening".

The driver of the car did not suffer any serious injuries in the crash, but the road was closed for a short time while officers carried out investigation and the motorcycle was recovered.

Anybody with any information, or who may have caught the collision on dash cam, is encouraged to get in touch with Norfolk Police on 101.

Most Read

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Man rescued from van on A11

A man was rescued from a van following a crash on the A11 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Police rescue two dogs left in locked car without water

Police rescued two dogs from a car parked on Great Yarmouth seafront. PHOTO: Twitter @NSPoliceDogs

EastEnders stars Dean Gaffney and Michael Greco spotted at Carrow Road

EastEnders stars Dean Gaffney and Michael Greco were spotted at Carrow Road Credit: Paul Newby

‘I don’t accuse my players in public’ - Farke on Chelsea criticism

Moritz Leitner sums up the disappointment after Norwich City's 3-2 Premier League defeat to Chelsea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Man rescued from van on A11

A man was rescued from a van following a crash on the A11 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Police rescue two dogs left in locked car without water

Police rescued two dogs from a car parked on Great Yarmouth seafront. PHOTO: Twitter @NSPoliceDogs

EastEnders stars Dean Gaffney and Michael Greco spotted at Carrow Road

EastEnders stars Dean Gaffney and Michael Greco were spotted at Carrow Road Credit: Paul Newby

‘I don’t accuse my players in public’ - Farke on Chelsea criticism

Moritz Leitner sums up the disappointment after Norwich City's 3-2 Premier League defeat to Chelsea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist, 76, suffers serious injuries after crash in north Norfolk village

A 76-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Knapton on Sunday Picture: Denise Bradley

David Freezer: Six things you might have missed from Norwich City’s entertaining loss to Chelsea

Teemu Pukki scored his fifth goal of the season as Norwich City lost 3-2 at home to Chelsea Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Police rescue two dogs left in locked car without water

Police rescued two dogs from a car parked on Great Yarmouth seafront. PHOTO: Twitter @NSPoliceDogs

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

The heat is on - Bank Holiday Monday temperatures set to soar to 33C

Six-year-old Julia enjoying the sunshine on the beach at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists