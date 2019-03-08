Motorcycle racer suffers serious head injuries in crash at Norfolk track

Snetterton Circuit from the air Photo: Mike Page

A 19-year-old motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after he suffered a serious head injury following a crash at a Norfolk racing circuit.

Aaron Clifford was involved in a crash on the warm-up lap of the Pirelli National Superstock 600 race at Snetterton Circuit on Sunday (July 21) after which the teenager, from Ireland, Adam Hartgrove, 20 from Northampton and Charlie Morris, 24, from Potters Bar, fell from their machines.

The 19-year-old was treated at trackside before being transferred to the circuit medical centre where he was diagnosed as having sustained a serious head injury.

He was placed in an induced coma before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by the East of England Anglia Air Ambulance.

Mr Morris was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a broken collarbone and a suspected dislocated wrist while Mr Hartgrove sustained minor injuries.