Man suffers serious injuries in motorbike crash
PUBLISHED: 13:39 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 04 December 2019
Archant
A man suffered broken ribs and leg injuries following a crash in Lowestoft.
Police are seeking witnesses following a road traffic collision on Colville Road about 9pm on Tuesday, December 3.
A police spokesman said: "A blue Kymco Agility motorbike lost control and collided with a garden fence."
The biker, a man in his 30s, suffered broken ribs and leg injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of the motorcycle prior to the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 364 of Tuesday, December 3.
Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org
