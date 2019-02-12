Search

Pedestrian injured after being hit by motorcyclist in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 19:43 13 February 2019

Emergency services were called to Queens Road, near the Sainsbury’s Store, to reports of a crash at 2pm today (February 13). Photo: Archant

Emergency services were called to Queens Road, near the Sainsbury’s Store, to reports of a crash at 2pm today (February 13). Photo: Archant

Archant

A pedestrian has suffered an arm injury after being hit by a motorbike in Norwich.

A pedestrian has suffered an arm injury after being by a motorbike in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Emergency services were called to Queens Road, near the Sainsbury’s Store, to reports of a crash at 2pm today (February 13).

Police and ambulance crews are still on scene and the road is blocked near the Brazen Gate and All Saints Green crossroad junction.

Norfolk police said a pedestrian suffered an injury to their arm, which is not believed to be life threatening.

An East of England Ambulance NHS Trust spokesperson said: “An ambulance was called to Queen’s Road this afternoon following reports of a traffic accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

“One man was taken to hospital by ambulance.”

• Updates to follow











