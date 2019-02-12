Pedestrian injured after being hit by motorcyclist in Norwich

Emergency services were called to Queens Road, near the Sainsbury’s Store, to reports of a crash at 2pm today (February 13). Photo: Archant Archant

A pedestrian has suffered an arm injury after being hit by a motorbike in Norwich.

Police and ambulance crews are still on scene and the road is blocked near the Brazen Gate and All Saints Green crossroad junction.

Norfolk police said a pedestrian suffered an injury to their arm, which is not believed to be life threatening.

An East of England Ambulance NHS Trust spokesperson said: “An ambulance was called to Queen’s Road this afternoon following reports of a traffic accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

“One man was taken to hospital by ambulance.”

• Updates to follow