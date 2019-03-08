Search

Updated

Air ambulance at scene of serious motorbike crash in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:45 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:45 05 April 2019

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car. Photo: Marc Betts

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car. Photo: Marc Betts

The air ambulance is at the scene of a serious crash involving a motorbike in Norwich.

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car.

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, are at the scene and the road has been closed.

Norfolk police said a diversion is in place and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

