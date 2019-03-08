Updated
Air ambulance at scene of serious motorbike crash in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 17:45 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:45 05 April 2019
Archant
The air ambulance is at the scene of a serious crash involving a motorbike in Norwich.
Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car. Photo: Marc Betts
Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, are at the scene and the road has been closed.
Norfolk police said a diversion is in place and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.
Comments have been disabled on this article.