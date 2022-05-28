Motorcylist in 50s in hospital with serious injuries after tyre shop crash

Breaking

Emergency services are at the scene after a motorbike crashed into a tyre shop in Acle, leaving a man in his 50s with serious injuries.

The single vehicle collision happened on Saturday morning (May 28) at Tyre Pros Acle in Bridewell Lane, just off the A47.

The rider of the motorbike is currently in hospital with serious injuries.

Norfolk Fire Service were called to the scene at 11.19am to assess the safety of the building.

Norfolk Police has told drivers to avoid Bridewell Lane.

