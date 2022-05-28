News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Breaking

Motorcylist in 50s in hospital with serious injuries after tyre shop crash

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:05 PM May 28, 2022
Updated: 1:02 PM May 28, 2022
Emergency services at the scene at Tyre Pros Acle after a motorcyclist crashed into it. 

Emergency services at the scene at Tyre Pros Acle after a motorcyclist crashed into it. - Credit: Archant

Emergency services are at the scene after a motorbike crashed into a tyre shop in Acle, leaving a man in his 50s with serious injuries.

The single vehicle collision happened on Saturday morning (May 28) at Tyre Pros Acle in Bridewell Lane, just off the A47.

The rider of the motorbike is currently in hospital with serious injuries. 

Norfolk Fire Service were called to the scene at 11.19am to assess the safety of the building. 

Norfolk Police has told drivers to avoid Bridewell Lane. 

Emergency services at the scene on Bridewell Lane in Acle. 

Emergency services at the scene on Bridewell Lane in Acle. - Credit: Archant

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

Norfolk Live News
Acle News

Don't Miss

A video of Jonah Handy of Mildenhall CC has gone viral on social media

Suffolk Live News | Video

WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Mims Davies said Chancellor Rishi Sunak (pictured) is "agile" enough to navigate Britain through a cost-of-living crisis

Cost of Living

Every household in the UK to get £400 to help with rising energy bills

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
QEH

Man dies of collapsed lung after 'busy' hospital meant x-ray was missed

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Civil marriages are not resuming in Norfolk until July 25, despite the government allowing ceremonie

Farmer says cousin's wedding venue will bring 'criminal activity'

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon