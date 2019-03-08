Hundreds of motorbikes will rally in memory of 61-year-old "petrol head"

Riders from the 2018 event in memory of Ted Churchyard. Photo: Ruth Downes Archant

Hundreds of bikers are expected to turn out for a ride in honour of a "petrol head" 60-year-old who lost his battle to brain cancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Riders from the 2018 event in memory of Ted Churchyard. Photo: Ruth Downes Riders from the 2018 event in memory of Ted Churchyard. Photo: Ruth Downes

On Sunday, July 21, more than 200 motorbikes, quad bikes, scooters and trikes will gather at Morrisons on Victoria Road, Diss, for a charity ride to the Ox and Plough pub in Old Buckenham.

You may also want to watch:

The 40 mile voyage will raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity, in memory of 61-year-old Ted Churchyard, from Diss, who died in 2017 after being diagnosed with a tumour. Organiser Andy Downes said the event would attract a fantastic send off at the supermarket and would be a fitting homage to his late friend.

He said: "To describe Ted as a petrol head is a bit of an understatement. If it had an engine and went fast he liked it."

Riders will meet at 9.30 am for an 11 am departure, with charity buckets available for donations at Morrisons and the Ox and Plough pub.