Mother's dismay at 'really unfair' Tesco closure

A mother who doesn't drive has described her dismay following the shock announcement the town's Tesco Metro is closing.

Debbie Barnes said she "will be forced to go online" after the store on London Road North, in Lowestoft shuts its doors permanently on Saturday, September 28.

The mother-of-three from Lowestoft said: "I don't drive and I do go into town everyday to go to the post office because I run my own business. I go into Tesco to buy my fresh fruit and meat and it is in my budget for my household.

"Now I am going to have to shop online or go to Iceland because that is in my budget. Even my husband also works in town and he goes into Tesco everyday before to get his lunch," the 33-year-old said.

She said the closure "is really unfair" as a lot of people who live in the town centre who don't own cars or drive.

"It seems like a lot of people in the community don't drive, we all live really close to the town centre," she added, "This is our proper store - this isn't a Metro to us."

On Thursday (August 1), A Tesco spokesperson said: "We have today announced to colleagues that we have taken the difficult decision to close our Lowestoft Metro store on London Road North.

"Our priority now is to explain what this announcement means for our colleagues and wherever possible, offer them alternative roles with Tesco.

"We would like to thank all our customers who have shopped in our store and we will continue to do our best to serve them through our other local stores, including our Superstore on Leisure Way," they said.

However, the Superstore on Leisure Way is a 2.5 mile walk from the store on London Road North.

Mrs Barnes said: "I know people said the town was dying, but I have always made an effort to shop locally, but now the one shop that was in that part of town is closing.

"Everyone tells us to shop local, but no one does anything to help us," she said.