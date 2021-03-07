News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Crematorium to host online Mother's Day service

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:24 AM March 7, 2021   
Sam Dellbridge, site manager at Cromer Crematorium.

Sam Dellbridge, site manager at Cromer Crematorium. - Credit: supplied by Gena Moore

People will be able to celebrate their loved ones on Mothering Sunday via a crematorium's online service this year instead of a traditional ceremony.

Cromer Crematorium will broadcast a service on its website on Sunday, March 14, because lockdown restrictions prevent services that would normally happen on that day - commonly known as Mothers' Day - from going ahead. 

Sam Dellbridge, site manager, said: “Mother’s Day can be a particularly poignant time for those who have lost loved ones.

“Lockdown restrictions will prevent many people from being able to remember their mothers in the way they would wish to, and families will not be able to gather together as they may have done otherwise.

“That’s why we wanted to provide this Mother’s Day service, to bring some comfort to people and to enable them to feel that they are honouring their lost loved ones in a special way."

The service starts at 11am and is expected to last around 45 minutes and will include prayers, hymns and readings.

