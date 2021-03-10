Published: 6:30 AM March 10, 2021

Sevilley Johnson, who lives in Greenwich, made the five hour round trip to Buckenham Lodge, in Carbrooke, to be reunited with her mum Coralita Piggott. - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

A daughter has described seeing her mum again as the best mother's day present as thousands of Norfolk families reunite with loved ones in care homes.

Sevilley Johnson, who lives in Greenwich, made the five hour round trip to Buckenham Lodge, in Carbrooke, on Tuesday to see her mum Coralita Piggott as her nominated visitor.

The London resident last saw her mum at a socially distanced visit in November but after ringing up on Tuesday morning took up a same day visit.

Under the new guidelines which came into effect on Monday, all visitors are tested before every visit, have to wear PPE, and follow infection control measures.

The home has not enforced any time limits for stays, with Mrs Johnson able to spend many hours with her 86-year-old mum.

She said: "She has had something to eat, we have been eating lots of chocolate and watching TV. It's just wonderful to spend that extra time with her.

You may also want to watch:

"I think I will come once a week, whatever I'm allowed to do that is what I will do.

"I was so excited, I was beside myself. It is just amazing. We have been chatting and laughing and I have been able to give her her card and presents as I won't be here on Sunday. It's an early mother's day present for both her and for me being able to see her.

"This is the first time I have held her hand. It has been almost over a year. When I think about that, I get upset. Even though we have been lucky that Buckenham Lodge we could see her in the garden and in winter we could see her in the garden room, we weren't allowed to touch or anything like that. So now being able to hold her hand, though I can't hug her, it's just been wonderful."

Before the pandemic, Mrs Piggott would see a family member almost daily, with many relatives living around Thetford.

Mrs Piggott has seven children, 31 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, who have not been in a room together for two years, meaning she is yet to meet three of her great-grandchildren born in the last 12 months.

As part of the reunion, Mrs Johnson video called friends and family so they could speak to Mrs Piggott.

"Lots of family and friends haven't seen her for over a year now." said Mrs Johnson.

87-year-old Coralita said she was elated by the reunion.