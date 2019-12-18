Search

Mother in shock after winning inspirational woman pamper prize

PUBLISHED: 15:17 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:21 18 December 2019

Hayley Twydell with her mother Marcelle Billington, who won a £500 pamper prize from Norwich Face and Body Clinic after being nominated as an inspirational woman. Picture: Hayley Twydell

Hayley Twydell

Christmas has come early for an inspirational mother who has won a pampering prize after being nominated by her daughter.

Marcelle Billington, 58, from Pond Lane in Drayton, a full-time support worker for adult social services, received a £500 treatment voucher from Norwich Face and Body Clinic on Bridewell Alley, Norwich, after the business was appealing for inspirational women.

The business received around 70 nominations.

As well as bringing up her daughter on her own and holding down three jobs at one point, Miss Billington has lived with a degenerative back problem since 2006, cared for her late mother who died of cancer in 2018 and cares for her father who has terminal cancer.

Miss Twydell, 35, who is an adult support worker for Norfolk First Support, said: "My mum constantly puts other people above herself. It is a nice Christmas present."

Miss Billington said: "I was in shock when I found out."

