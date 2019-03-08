'Something is not right with Ted': Deadly disease hits second dog in town

"He couldn't hold his head up, he couldn't walk - he was dying really". Picture: Contributed by Emma Rogers Archant

A mother has urged dog owners to pick up their waste after her puppy contracted a deadly disease and needed £4,000 worth of treatment to save his life.

Ten-week-old Ted contracted Parvovirus - a disease which is fatal to puppies. Picture: Contributed by Emma Rogers Ten-week-old Ted contracted Parvovirus - a disease which is fatal to puppies. Picture: Contributed by Emma Rogers

When Emma Rogers, from Beccles, purchased 10-week-old Ted, he didn't leave her side. The mother-of-two would bring the springer-spaniel to work with her, go for long country walks and for paddles in the sea.

"Since day one he filled that loneliness - so to have him by my side it filled that absence," Mrs Rogers said.

Last Friday, she noticed Ted was acting differently - he struggled to hold himself up and was shivering uncontrollably.

"I said to my husband 'something is not right with our dog'. I rushed him to the vets and his temperature was 40 degrees - he was in a lot of pain," she said.

Mrs Rogers, pictured with her daughters Martha and Elizabeth. Picture: Contraibuted by Emma Rogers Mrs Rogers, pictured with her daughters Martha and Elizabeth. Picture: Contraibuted by Emma Rogers

After being prescribed a course of antibiotics and painkillers, Ted improved and the couple decided to embark on their planned trip to Ibiza - their first holiday together in 12 years.

Just days later, Ted's health deteriorated and he was rushed back to the vet by a family member.

"He couldn't hold his head up, he couldn't walk - he was dying really," she said.

As soon as Ted arrived at the vet, they took a swab of his blood-filled diarrhoea and tested it for Parvovirus.

The Rogers family, pictured with their spring-spaniel, Ted. Picture: Contributed by Emma Rogers The Rogers family, pictured with their spring-spaniel, Ted. Picture: Contributed by Emma Rogers

The results came back positive and the puppy was taken into the care of the vet and fed a £1,600 anti-viral drug.

"I had a panic attack and we booked the first flight back home," she said.

As soon as they arrived back from the airport, the couple rushed to the vet. She said: "I needed him to know I hadn't left him, that he was still my pup."

While Ted is back to his mischievous self, the mother is warning pet owners to pick up their dog's mess, which is how the disease is spread, as well as and getting them vaccinated.

"To not pick up your dog your dog's poo is not acceptable. People need to start taking responsibility for their dogs," she said.