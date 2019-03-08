Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'Something is not right with Ted': Deadly disease hits second dog in town

PUBLISHED: 14:12 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 01 July 2019

"He couldn't hold his head up, he couldn't walk - he was dying really". Picture: Contributed by Emma Rogers

Archant

A mother has urged dog owners to pick up their waste after her puppy contracted a deadly disease and needed £4,000 worth of treatment to save his life.

Ten-week-old Ted contracted Parvovirus - a disease which is fatal to puppies. Picture: Contributed by Emma RogersTen-week-old Ted contracted Parvovirus - a disease which is fatal to puppies. Picture: Contributed by Emma Rogers

When Emma Rogers, from Beccles, purchased 10-week-old Ted, he didn't leave her side. The mother-of-two would bring the springer-spaniel to work with her, go for long country walks and for paddles in the sea.

"Since day one he filled that loneliness - so to have him by my side it filled that absence," Mrs Rogers said.

Last Friday, she noticed Ted was acting differently - he struggled to hold himself up and was shivering uncontrollably.

"I said to my husband 'something is not right with our dog'. I rushed him to the vets and his temperature was 40 degrees - he was in a lot of pain," she said.

Mrs Rogers, pictured with her daughters Martha and Elizabeth. Picture: Contraibuted by Emma RogersMrs Rogers, pictured with her daughters Martha and Elizabeth. Picture: Contraibuted by Emma Rogers

After being prescribed a course of antibiotics and painkillers, Ted improved and the couple decided to embark on their planned trip to Ibiza - their first holiday together in 12 years.

Just days later, Ted's health deteriorated and he was rushed back to the vet by a family member.

"He couldn't hold his head up, he couldn't walk - he was dying really," she said.

As soon as Ted arrived at the vet, they took a swab of his blood-filled diarrhoea and tested it for Parvovirus.

The Rogers family, pictured with their spring-spaniel, Ted. Picture: Contributed by Emma RogersThe Rogers family, pictured with their spring-spaniel, Ted. Picture: Contributed by Emma Rogers

The results came back positive and the puppy was taken into the care of the vet and fed a £1,600 anti-viral drug.

"I had a panic attack and we booked the first flight back home," she said.

You may also want to watch:

As soon as they arrived back from the airport, the couple rushed to the vet. She said: "I needed him to know I hadn't left him, that he was still my pup."

While Ted is back to his mischievous self, the mother is warning pet owners to pick up their dog's mess, which is how the disease is spread, as well as and getting them vaccinated.

"To not pick up your dog your dog's poo is not acceptable. People need to start taking responsibility for their dogs," she said.

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

‘Very unwell’ woman flown to hospital after becoming ill on beach

HM Coastguard Bacton called the East Anglian Air Ambulance after a woman became ill on Happisburgh beach. Picture: HM COASTGUARD BACTON

Canaries announce signing of Belgian youth international from Anderlecht

Norwich City have signed Rob Nizet Picture: Norwich City FC

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

‘Very unwell’ woman flown to hospital after becoming ill on beach

HM Coastguard Bacton called the East Anglian Air Ambulance after a woman became ill on Happisburgh beach. Picture: HM COASTGUARD BACTON

Canaries announce signing of Belgian youth international from Anderlecht

Norwich City have signed Rob Nizet Picture: Norwich City FC

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Krul offers insight into Colney revamp as Canaries players return for pre-season

One of the new buildings at Norwich City's Colney Training Centre, as shown by goalkeeper Tim Krul Picture: @TimKrul on Twitter

£1m fraudster hid £20,000 from his victims

Peter Jones was sentanced to four years eight months in prison for charged with the theft of almost £800,000 following an investigation into his employment with a wills, probate and inheritance services company in Norwich. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists