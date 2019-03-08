Search

Mother's touching tribute to 'amazing' son, 20

PUBLISHED: 15:53 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 13 September 2019

Emma Greenwood, pictured with her son Harry who died aged 20. Picture: Emma Greenwood

Archant

Harry Greenwood, who took on his step-father's last name, but was previously known as Harry Jordan, was found dead on Thursday, September 5, following a search for his body by his family, friends and police.

Harry Greenwood came from a large, blended family of eight siblings and had three nephews and two nieces. He is pictured here with his step dad Jamie. Picture: Contributed by Emma GreenwoodHarry Greenwood came from a large, blended family of eight siblings and had three nephews and two nieces. He is pictured here with his step dad Jamie. Picture: Contributed by Emma Greenwood

The 20-year-old, who had lived and worked in Lowestoft, struggled with depression and sought mental health care in Suffolk and Essex.

Despite his fight with mental ill health, his mother Emma Greenwood described her son as "happy-go-lucky" and a "loving and caring young lad".

Mrs Greenwood said: "He was always making people laugh - he has always been like that.

"He had always been laid back and he was the type of person who would take about three hours to tell a 10 minute story - we would always tease him about that."

Mr Greenwood is described as Mr Greenwood is described as "laid back". Picture: Contributed by Emma Greenwood

Mr Greenwood came from a large family of eight siblings and had three nephews and two nieces.

His mother said: "He spent all his spare time he could with them. He was an amazing uncle."

After completing his A-Levels at Lowestoft Sixth Form receiving top grades, Mr Greenwood followed in his mother's footsteps and became a support worker at the Papworth Trust in Lowestoft and Estherene House in Pakefield.

She said: "He was very good at it, he didn't care about changing people, or anything like that.

"I didn't expect him to get into it, but I was really proud of him when he did - he was very good at it," she added, "If you speak to anybody, they would tell you he was a lovely lad."

Since his death, his father Chris Jordan has launched a GoFundMe page to pay the costs for his funeral.

"His dad has set that up because we live on the bread line and we can't afford a funeral.

"All I know is Harry told my daughter once that he didn't want to be buried, and that he wanted to be cremated. So we will have a white horse and a cart to take him to the crematorium.

"I will be keeping [the ashes] at home with me until my time comes then he will come with me," she said.

The Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123.

