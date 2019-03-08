Search

Mother’s plea for son missing on his 25th birthday to come home

PUBLISHED: 21:25 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:47 17 March 2019

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Debbie Allen

A mother has pleaded with her son to come home and let her know he is safe after he had not been seen since the early hours of Saturday morning.

Luke Allen, who turned 25 today (Sunday), was last seen with his friend Billy Applegate in the Dereham Road area of Norwich, at around 4am on Saturday.

While it is thought friends had spotted Mr Applegate today he had been alone, and Debbie Allen, Mr Allen’s mother, said she had not heard from her son, who she reported missing at 11am today. She said: “We have not had one confirmed sighting of Luke since Saturday when he left someone’s house without no coat or any personal effects, he did have his phone as it’s not in the house.”

She added she was more worried as she had discovered her son had been suffering with poor mental health.

It is believed Mr Allen was also staying in the Plumstead area.

Friends and family have posted on social media to try and find the pair, but as yet they had not heard from either of them.

Mrs Allen said: “I just want to let Luke know we all love him and want to know he is safe.”

Mr Allen is believed to be wearing jeans or Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a large blue coat and green trainers.

Mr Applegate is believed to be wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a True Religion tracksuit top.

• If anyone has information, contact police on 101.

