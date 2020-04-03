Search

Mother’s film about son’s death will be shown at international film festival

PUBLISHED: 13:52 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 03 April 2020

Beverley Bishop's film about her son's death will be shown at an international film festival. Picture: Provided by Beverley Bishop

A mother’s film about the death of her son has been selected to be shown at an international film festival.

Beverley Bishop with her son Jess Fairweather on a trip to London to see Chicago. Photo: Beverley BishopBeverley Bishop with her son Jess Fairweather on a trip to London to see Chicago. Photo: Beverley Bishop

Beverley Bishop, from Cromer, wanted to make the film after her son Jess Fairweather took his own life at the UEA in October 2018.

The film’s title, Five Days To Say Goodbye, refers to her last days with him as he lay in a funeral home.

She wrote the screenplay in his memory and the film was made using donated money after an online campaign. It was directed by Jak Quatermaine and filmed and edited by Esmée Walker.

Mrs Bishop said: “My film has been selected for the Courage Film Festival in Berlin. It is an international film festival that offers a platform for films that spark discussion and debate.

Beverley Bishop with her son Jess Fairweather on Cromer beach, where they had summer barbeques. Photo: Beverley BishopBeverley Bishop with her son Jess Fairweather on Cromer beach, where they had summer barbeques. Photo: Beverley Bishop

“It will feature films and scripts that fight for good causes and portray the struggles and adversity that people face.

“I am so excited. Jess wanted to study and work in Berlin so it has particular meaning to me.

“The festival is meant to take place at the end of April and so I’m waiting details of a date later in the year. I have been asked to attend the festival and attend a Q&A after the screening.

“It’s my birthday on Friday, April 3 so it’s a lovely early present after what has been a really difficult time.”

Five Days to Say Goodbye premiered at a private screening at Norwich Puppet Theatre in October last year.

Mrs Bishop said at the time: “The film is a labour of love. It was a way of processing my grief and expressing my thoughts and feelings.

“It was somewhere to put my love and grief.”

She described her son, who was 20, as a “charismatic, lively, intelligent and thoughtful boy”.

Jess had just began studying law at the university when he died. The film is 20 minutes long.

Jess grew up originally in Cromer, and then in North Walsham, and had attended North Walsham High School, Paston College and then City College Norwich.

For more about the festival, visit http://couragefilmfestival.com/about/

Drive 24