‘You’re my best friend’ - All the Mother’s Day messages from Norfolk schoolchildren
Getty Images/iStockphoto
We could all do with cheering up at the moment, so take a look at all these amazing Mother’s Day messages from schoolchildren across Norfolk.
Anthony Curton Primary School
Reception Class
Mummy- I love you because sometimes when I’m good you give me hot chocolate. Love Aiden
Mummy- I love you because you are funny. Love Alicja
Mummy- I love you because you give me lots of cuddles and you always read me books. Love Amber
Mummy- I love you because you play with me with my magic cars. Love Archie
Mummy- You are the best mummy ever. Love Cee-Jay
Mummy- I love you because you always give me chocolate waffles and hugs. Love Charlie
Mummy- I love your huggies and I love you so much. Love Elouise
Mummy- I love you lots because you give me a cuddle. Love Fifi
Mummy- I love you because you give me money. Love Freddie
Mummy- I love you because I love the hugs you always give me. Love Georgie
Mummy- I love you so much because you give me loads of cuddles and you let me have stuff when I get in from school. Love Harrison
Mummy- I love you because you keep cuddling me at bedtime. Love Hope
Mummy- I love you so so much because you give me lots of hugs. Isla
Muumy- I love you because you cuddle me. Love Jacob
Mummy- I love you because you cuddle me on the sofa. Love Jenson
Mummy- Thank you for helping me get stuff under the sofa and buying me new pants. Love from Joey
Mummy- I love you because every night you give me a cuddle. Kacper
Mummy- I love you so much because you let me text my nan. Love Leela-Jade
Mummy- I love you and I love your cuddles and the kisses you give me at night. Lexi-Jo
Mummy- I love you so much because you give me lots of hugs and you teach me things. Love Lily
Mummy- Thank you for this world, you’re the best mummy. I love you so much like jelly tots. Love Logan
Mummy- I love you and I like to cuddle you all the time. Love Lola
Mummy- I love you because you make the best dinner. Love Maisie
Mummy- I love you because you’re the best mummy and you have a funny laugh. Love Mia
Mummy- I love you because you take me to football. Love Oliver
Mummy- I love you because you give me lots of cuddles and kisses. Love Ruby Skye
Mummy- I love you because you tickle me and you do the best cuddles. Love Teddy
Brancaster VAP Primary School
Thrift Class
HEAD AMY Thank you for getting my food and giving me a hug. I love you, Kian x
JEFFERY GEMMA Thank you for everything, especially the finger of fudge. Love from Logan x
STONEBURGH LEAH I love you. Love from Toby x
COE KATHERINE Thank you for my toys and making me feel better. Love you Marley x
HENDRY CARRIE-ANNE Thank you for everything. Love Faith x
WOOD ROXANA Mummy, love you. From Ryder x
SMITH ANN Thank you for looking after me. Love Xavi x
GROOM EMMA I will always be with you Mummy. Love Lewis x
DIXON CLARE I love you mum, thank you for looking after me. Love from Hayden x
CORBACI RACHEL Thank you for taking me out for meals. Love Asya x
ARCHER KEZIAH Thank you mummy for hugging me. Harry
SHERMAN ROBYN I love you, you are the best. Love Grace x
AMM KATY I love my mummy. Love from Olly x
PRESTON KATIE I love you, thank you for taking us out. Love Jace x
Samphire Class
Preston, Katie –Mummy I love you thank you for being you, hope have a great day lots of love Skye xx
Wright, Katie- I love you to infinity and beyond, you’ve always been there for me, love you loads lots of love Tia xxx
Fox, Hannah- mummy I love you to the moon and back and I will never forget to close the door how much you mean to me. Lots of love from Eve xxxxx
Bailey, Emily - mum I love you so much I will never ever forget what you do for me, love Alfie xxx
Orford, Sharon - mum I love you; you’re the best in the world. I will never forget what you do for me and how much you love me. Love you mum, love from Freddie xxx
Thurgill, Kerry - mum I love you - you’re the best in the world. I will never forget what you do for me and how much you love me. Love you mum. Lots of love from Connor xxxx
Howell, Louise-I love you, you always look out for me and cook tea, as well as playing with me. Love from Seth xxxx
Amm, Katy – I love you mum you cook my tea, you buy me clothes, you always look out for me. Love you mum, love Joshua xxxx
Kidd,Lydia-to mum thank you for caring for me every day even though you are busy getting ready for work. Love from Freya xxx
Groom, Emma – thank you for everything you do for me even if you have work. Love you mum. Lots of love, Lacey-Jo xxx
Sporne, Claire-Thank you for everything you do for me, making tea, doing the washing, doing the shopping and being the best mum ever. From Oscar xoxo
Coe, Katherine-I love you so much. Thank you for everything. Mum, no one is as special as you. We may struggle sometimes but we will always have each other, and that’s all we need, forever. Tons of love, Melody xoxoxoxoxoxoxox
Banham, Rebecca-I love you so much. Thank you for everything. You may struggle but I will always have your back. No mum is more special then you. Tons of love Chloexoxoxoxoxoxoxoxoxoxo
Fox, Hannah-I love you so much thank you so, so much for everything but one more thing have we got any more scones left. Love you and thank you for everything from Faith xxx
Taylor, Sian - Thank you for always being there for me when I am upset and I love you. From Billy
Whittaker-Pope, Naomi - Thank you for taking care of me. I love you to the moon and back. I love you. Love from Charlie. xx
Groom, Trisha - Thank you for all the things you have done for me. I love you to the stars and back. I love you. From JJ.
Felgate, Ellie - I love you, Mum. Thank you for my toys and for reading me loads of stories. I love you for everything. Love from Oliver.
Smith, Kelly - Thank you for always looking after me. I love you so, so much. From Evie xxx
Kidd, Lydia - Thank you so much for looking after me and cooking tasty food. I love you so much. From Elise
Howell, Louise- You are the best because you cook us really, really good FOOD. You are always with me and I love you so MUCH. Love from Matilda x
Coe, Katherine – Mum, thank you for everything that you do for us. You are kind. Love from Marshall. xxx
COTT KASHAR- I LOVE YOU SO MUCH AND THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING AND HAPPY MOTHERS DAY LOVE FROM RILEY JAMES COTT
Trett, Katy- Thank you for everything that you do for me even though we struggle sometimes. It makes me so happy to see you happy. Lots of Love Gracie XX
Hempnall Primary School
Comet Class
Coleman, Jacqueline - I love you because you read me stories. Love from Taleya xxx
Pink, Julia - I love you because you’re very good at making me dinner. Love from Aurora xxx
Curtis, Joanna - I love you because you’re really kind. Love from Henry xxx
Phillips, Natasha - I love you because you make me pancakes. Love from Jack xxx
Kill, Hannah - I love you because you play with me so much. Love from Lily xxx
Cooke, Sarah - I love you because you’re very kind letting me go to the fireworks. Love from Layla xxx
Bootman, Liz - I love you because you are very good at making my lunch. Love from Louie xxx
Clinton, Rebecca - I love your blue eyes and brown hair. Love from Pippa xxx
Honickberg, Debra - You smell like perfume. I love you so much from Molly xxx
Ellenor, Katie - I love you because you cook my favourite food. Love from Matilda xxx
Stone, Laura - I love you because you give me lots of nice food. Love from Chloe xxx
Currie, Hannah - I love you because everything you do is good. Love from Elise xxx
Hanner, Naomi - I love you because you play games with me. Love from Sylvie xxx
McDonald, Kirsty - I love you because you cook my favourite food - pizza! Love from Beau xxx
Freeman, Stacey - I love you because you give me really warm hugs. Love from Lola xxx
Batchelor, Sarah - I love you because you hug me when I wake up in the morning. Love from Emily xxx
Hopkins, Paula - I love you because you make me roast dinner with roast parsnips. Love from Penny xxx
Rocket Class
Bromage, Lauren - Thank you for always making my dinner. I love you, Isobel xxx
Stockwell, Naomi - Thank you for making my costume for World Book Day. I love you, Ronnie xxxxx
Kenworthy, Patricia - Thank you for being the best Mum. I love you, Pietra xxxxx
Sutton, Charlotte - Thank you for making my bed for me. Love William Xxxxx
Barnes, Katie - I love it when you read books to me. Love Annie Xxx
Hanner, Amy - I love you Mummy and I love it when you give me hugs at bedtime. Love Evie Xxxxx
Whiterod, Rosalind - Thank you for reading me a book at bedtime. I love you, Arabelle xxxxx
Webb, Sarah, I love you mummy because you give me lots of huggles and kisses. Arthur X..
Armstrong, Alison - Thank you Mummy for tidying my room for me. I love you, Lara xxx
Coles, Bryony - To Mummy, Thank you for making my breakfast. I love you so much, Izzy xxxxx
Goodman, Emma - Thank you Mummy for making my bed every day, Isabella Xxxxx
Chapman, Karen Thank you Mummy for buying me things. I love you, Sophie xxxxx
Brown, Nina I love it when it you take me to the railway. I love you. Oscar xxxxx
Stone, Laura - Thank you Mummy for paying for all of my things. Thank you Marnie Xxx
Last, Lauren - Thank you Mummy for tidying my bedroom. Love, Lily-Rose Xxxxx
Pritchard, Victoria - I love it when you make my tea for me. Love, Otto Xxxx
Marjoram, Michelle - Thank you for making my bed every day. I love you Love Ellie xxx
Read, Lisa - I love it when you make my favourite tea (pizza). Love William Xxxx
Wakefield, Chanel - Thank you for letting me watch films. I love you from Lillyana xxxxx
Cracknell, Caroline - Dear Mummy, Thank you for taking me on holiday. Love Jessica xxxxx
Colman, Jenny - Thank you Mummy for making my bed. Love Ethan Xxx
Supernova Class
Ellenor, Katie – Dear Mum, you are the best at cooking my dinners, from Bea x
Wharton, Jennifer – You always try new things and do stuff for other people, you always put a smile on my face, Harriet x
Shipley, Sarah – I think you are good at hugs and kisses, Love from Alice x
Cawston, Gabriella – I think you are very good at drawing. I love you because I love your tea. Love, Orla x
Hall-Smith, Kitti – To Mum, you have given me so much, its time I give you something. I love that you want to help me so much. Love, Willow xx
Rhodes, Myrrhine – I like that you ride, I think that you drive a horse. I like that you let me go hunting, Love, Jonah x
Hills, Steph – I think that you cook the best dinner in the whole school and you smell lovely. Love, Paige x
Wenham, Laura - I think you’re good at Jenga Mummy. Mummy you are very good at drawing. Mummy, you’re the best! Love, Charlie x
Leeds, Tania – To Mum, thank you, thank you for helping me to do stuff, like arts and crafts. Love, Suki xx
Huggins, Jodie – You are very, very good at rock climbing. Thank you for making a lovely dinner. Love, Holly x
Gray, Hannah – I love you sooo much! I have nothing for you to improve on and you’re the best at everything. I love you so much, I can’t say how much I love you. Love, Abigail x
Chamberlain, Debbie – To Mum, I absolutely love your snuggles. I think you’re stunning. You’re good at joining letters. I love it when you smile. Love, Elliot x
Cann, Holly – I like the way you look after me. I love you so much! I love the way your perfume smells. I love the way you cook. I love the way you read to me. Love, Elsie x
Larionova, Nina – I like it when you are happy and smile! Thank you for washing my school clothes. I love you so much Mummy. You always smile at me! I like how you are writing your letters. Love Dasha x
Wyatt, Lucy – To Mum, I think you are lovely. You are the best. Love Henry x
Cooper, Tara – To Mummy, You have given me lots of things, so I am giving you something nice. I will always love you, you’re the best mummy ever. Love and Kisses, Thea. I love you.
Champion, Sarah – I love you so much. You’re the best Mum ever. Thank you for washing my clothes. Love, Nevaeh x
Voyager Class
Sanford, Claire – Mum, I love you because you smile at me and hug me a lot and you kiss me goodnight. I love you because you are cute. Love from, Ellie xxxxx
Webb, Sarah – You’re the best mum ever! You give me the best hugs ever because you are the best mum ever. I love the way you cuddle me, you give me the best hugs! I love you! Lots and hugs and kisses love your weird little girl Matilda xx
Lewis, Maria – I love the way you smile, you are clever, resilient, reasoning, reflective, resourceful and responsible. Love, Sasha xx
Cooper, Jennifer – Mum I love the way you play with me and help me. Love from Finley xx
Tooke, Amy – I love you so much. I love the toys I get for my birthday. From Josh
Stockwell, Naomi – I love you lots and lots Mummy because you do my hair nicely. Live Sienna x
Sharpe, Emma – Mummy I love you because you are so kind. Love from Harry!
Preston, Stacey- I love you because you let me go on the PS4 and Shhhh!!!!! Your pancakes are really good (better than Daddy’s!). Love from Miles xx
Coppin, Rebecca – I love you so much! And I love when you give me hugs. Love, Adam x
Read, Lisa – I love your fab sewing even though I hate going to the fabric shop and William does too! I would rather hug you. Love, Erin xx
Hallam, Trudy – Mum I like it when you buy me stuff and really like your cooking (you are the best cook!). Love, Harvey xx
Hanner, Amy – You’re awesome, you’re amazing at everything even though you don’t clean out the bin! Love, Poppy x
Philips Natasha – Mum, Happy Mother’s Day, I love the way you smile and look. I love you and you make me smile. Lots of love from Jayden
Francis – Smith Eve - Mum if you were not here I would not be happy without you. Mum I love your smile. Mum I love the way you look. Mum thank you for cleaning my room. I love you more than dad. Love Maisie
Buck Caroline - Mum I love you more than anything and your bluebell eyes. Lots of love from Matthew xxxxxxxxxxxxx
Curtis Joanna – I love you because you are really good at cooking and you’re great at playing being a doctor. Love from Monty
Pointer, Sarah – Mum I love you lots. Happy mother’s day. Love from Millie xxxxxxxxx
Kirby Jen – dear mum I love you because you hug me in your heart so I love you to the moon and I love you 10000% from your lovely son Josh!
Grob Min – To mum I love you with all my heart. I love you when you say no more but after half hour you say yes. Love from Delphi
Chapman Claire – mum I love you because you make me happy. Love Bessie xxxx
Rhodes Hull Miranee – Mum I love you so much because you make me smile. Love Amelie
Hanner Naomi – Mummy I love you because you give me hugs and make me food. Love from George
Sharpe Emma – Dear mummy I love you because you have rosy cheeks and cute eyes! I love you 100% xxx love from Jack
Andrews Rachel – I love you because the food you make me and you care about me and buy me stuff. Love Luca
Huggins Jodie – Dear mummy I love you. You are the best mum ever. You are the kindest person ever! You are really pretty too. Lots of love Linus
Spaul Sophie – I love the way you let us have people round to play with and the way you do my hair. I love you so much mummy – because you are reflective, reasoning, resilient, resourceful and responsible. I love you. Love Asha xxx
Hewitt Catherine – Mum even if you’re a little shouty sometimes. I still love you. From Nicolai
Peck Lia – I love you because you look after me as hard as you can. I’m sorry if I be naughty I am actually really sorry. You get me food and clothes you are the best mum love Oliver
Burton Sam – I love you so much mummy and your hugs love Tom xxxxx
Endeavour Class
Stevens Ann – you are the best grandma ever and thank you for giving me money every month and thanks for the crisps. Love you Jake
Stark Pippa – you are the best mum ever and thanks for taking care of me. Jake
Chamberlain Debbie – to the best mum in the world. You mean a lot to me and I love you with all my heart. Lots of love from your caring son Ethan
Reynolds Claire – I love you loads you make the best lasagne its delicious love from Emily happy mother’s day
Coppin Janet – I love you. I love the cheese straws you make. You also make the best Christmas dinner love Maisie
Hunting Becky – I love you. You make the best meals ever. I love you. Love Maisie
Whitehouse, Kate – To the best mum ever! You are the kindest person ever in the world! Oscar.
Glanfield, Sally – To the best Mum in the world! Thank you for looking after me! You make the best hotdogs I’ve ever tasted. I love you, Love from Caiden xx
Cheeseman, Lisa – To the fantastic Mummy! In the whole wild world. You make my lunch for school and I love you to the moon and back and I love you to bits. Love, your handsome son, Oliver xx
Yallop, Emma – To Mummy, thank you for putting up with me, I love you. You are the best mummy ever and you make the best Lego models. Happy Mothers Day, Jack x
Cann, Holly – To the best Mum ever, you make me smile, play and cook amazing dinners. Dexter x x
Gray, Hannah – You are the best mum in the world!! Thank you for doing everything you do for me I love you so so so much! Stephanie x
Cawston, Gabriella – To the most lovely mum ever! Your cooking is the best and you take me to really amazing places. I love you, you are the best. Love from Ava.
Preston, Stacey – You are the best Mummy in the UNIVERSE! You’re kind, caring, loving and create the most happy memories ever! Love from Isaac x
Hanner, Amy – You are the best mum ever! I love you sooo much! You are amazing at cooking for me. Love Millie xx
Clinton, Becky – To mummy thank you for helping me with everything, you’re the best Mummy I could ever have Lots of Love from Olie xx
Wyatt, Lucy – Thanks for your delicious food and tucking me in at night – best Mum ever! Toby x
Hills, Stephanie – You are the best mum in the world. You make the best cakes and you are the best at cooking! Love Harrison x
Spaul, Sophie – You are the most brilliant Mum in the world – I love your cooking it is really nice. I love you from Perrin x
Vrinten Cheryl – To the most brilliant mum of all. Thank you for always being there for me. I love you. Brooke x
Shurmer, Lora – You are the best mummy in the whole wide world. Thank you for looking after me. Love you lots! Jeanie x
Hills, Steph – You are the best cooker in the world and you make good toffee cream tart. Also, you’re the best mum in the world. From Clayton x
Champion, Sarah – To the best mum in the world. Thank you for everything that you have done for me. Ashton x
Gosling, Denise – To the best mum in the world – I love you and your baking is the best! I love you to the moon and back! Daisy xx
Jones, Donna – To the best Mum ever! Thank you for always being there and being so caring – I love you! Love you to the moon and back Devon xx
Saul, Charlotte – To the best mum in the whole wide world. Thank you for always being there for me. I love you sooo so so so much. Alice xx
Johnson, Laura – To the most amazing mum ever. I love you so much, and thanks for having me! Happy Mothers Day. Love from Isobelle x
Pritchard, Tor – To the most epic mum ever! You’re good at everything and I love you with all of my heart. Violet xx
Cooper, Jenny – To the most wonderful mum, even though you have a broken leg you’re still kind and helpful! I love you to the moon and back! Freya x
Hanner, Naomi – You are the best mum in the world! I love you so much. Thank you for always being there Sophia xx
Sanford, Claire – I love you so much, you make amazing lasagnes they are so yummy, I love you Love Callum xx
Enterprise Class
Mathieson, Lisa - You have supported me so much, I would never ask for a better Mum than you- you are the best I love you, Love Charlotte x
Kelly, Donna – I tell you every day I love you and I think you begin to realise I do, because you are the most amazing, fabulous, beautiful person in the world! Oliver x
Moore, Kathryn – To Mum I love you so much, you are always helping me and you are very caring. I just want you to know I love you so so much – to the moon and back. Cameron x
Wilkinson, Mauricette – I want you to know I love you so much! You are kind and thoughtful and you are always there for me when I am down. I can’t bare to lose you. Love Marshal x
Brydon, Charlotte – You are the bestest mummy in the world and I love you sooo much loads and loads of love from Kacey xx
Cooper, Tara – You’re the best mum in the world. You are always there when I wake up, you greet me with the biggest smile – Lots of Love Neve xx
Bulldeath, Kelly – You are the best Mum in the world. You are amazing. You are the one who I think about, you are spectacular. I love you, thank you for everything! Love Shianne x
Bailey, Debbie – I love you so much and thank you for all of the things that you have done for me. Love you to the moon and back. Although I get really angry at you and am naughty I know you still love me. Love from your amazing daughter Olivia x
Woljung, Donna – I love you to the moon and back although I may be a picky eater and awkward at times I know you still love me. Love from Jac (your favourite)
Chapman, Wendy - Thank you for helping me with my worries and bad things that have happened. You are funny and kind and caring and have done a lot for me in my life. I really appreciate it and love you to the moon and back. Love Beau xx
Rodger, Michelle – Thank you for what you have done for me in the past and helping me get through what I have achieved in life. I love you, Megan x
Last, Lauren – I love you and all the things that you do. Thank you – Brooklyn xx
Pointer, Sarah – I love you! Thank you for helping me with my homework and everything. Thank you for providing me with food, food and more food! Love Harry x
Bloomfield, Sarah – Roses are red, violets are blue. You’re the best mum and I love you. Thank you for helping me through all of my troubles. Love Ruby xx
Johnson, Laura – Thank you for always being there for me, I love you soooooo much! Lots of Love Sam xx
Tooke, Amy – Thank you for always being there for me and helping with everything. Love from Ella xx
Freeman, Stacey – I really, really love you and there is not a single word in humanity that can describe it. Love you to the Moon and back 1000000000 times, Danielle xx
Colman, Jenny – I hope you have a brilliant, funny day and also have a fun day with your beautiful children. Lots of Love, Rossi x
Duchy of Lancaster Methwold Primary School
Foxes Class
Mummy- I love you Mummy. You’re my best friend in the world. Love from Lacey x
Mummy- I love Mummy. She buys me toys when I am good. Love from Frankie x
Mummy- Love you Mum. You’re the best. Love from Oscar
Mummy- I love Mummy because she always hugs me at night time. Love from Juddmarshel x
Mummy- I love Mummy. We bake cakes. Love from Rosie x
Mummy- Thank You Mummy for all the sweets on my Birthday. Love from Rex x
Mummy- I love my Mum because she always lets me do what I saw. Love from Emily x
Mummy- I love my Mummy because she bought me loads of toys on my Birthday. Love from Roisin x
Mummy- I love Mummy because she got me good presents at Christmas. Love from Skye x
Mummy- My Mummy is lovely because she bakes me a cake with toppings on and chocolate. Love from Dylan x
Mummy- My Mum lets me have a cake and a biscuit with lots of sprinkles on top. Love from Charlie x
Mummy- I love my Mummy because she always smiles at me. Love from Temperance x
Mummy- I love you Mummy for buying me loads of toys. Love from Levi x
Mummy- I love Mummy. She bought me lots of toys for my Birthday. Love from Harry x
Sedgeford Primary School
Crown, Debbie - You are the best Mum in the wold happy Mother’s Day Love from Abigail xx
Mair, Hannah - You are the best. I love you Alex xx
Evans, Laura - Happy Mother’s Day. I love you and I miss mum. I love to go shopping with you. I miss you. Gethin xxx.
Parkes, Kim - Mum I love you loads and when I’m not very happy you always cheer me up. Love Harry xx
Clark, Stef - I hope you have a nice day. I love you loads and you are always kind. Happy Mother’s Day. Love Holly xxx
Clark, Stef - I love you so much you are really nice. Thank you for what you do From Jamie xx
Baldock, Paula - I love you loads, you are the best. You help me when I’m sick, you always take care of me. love from Leah xx
Yates, Sherry - I love you very much, Mummy. I love helping you do the chores in the house. Love May xxx
Pukocz, Alicja - Thanks for all your love. Mummy I really want you to have a lucky future. Love from Nadia x
Mair, Hannah - I hope you have a happy Mother’s day. Love Oscar xx
Pyatt, Lindsay - I love you lots From Oscar P
Roydon Primary School
Woodpeckers Class
Adiguzel, Aysenur - Mummy I love you. - love from Mert x
Aiken, Jemma – I love you. - love from Dylan x
Oakley, Nicola – I love you. Thank you for cooking. - love from Niall x
Allen, Karen - Thank you for helping me love you. - love from Ruby x
Apea-Agyei, Claire - Thank you for helping me with my puzzle. Thank you for the nice meals. - love from Scarlett x
Brock, Charlene - I love you so much Mummy, thank you for doing all the tidying up for me. You’re so kind to me for taking me swimming on Mondays. You’re so lovely. - love from Louise x
Brown, Kate - Thank you for letting me get Mario teddies. Thank you for letting me have great food. You are great, I love you Mummy. - love from Bobby x
Bryant, Kylie – Thank you for making nice meals. I love you. - love from Caleb x
Hoang, Trang – I love you Mummy. - love from Mia x
Bullimore, Dawn – I love you Mummy. - love from Leighton x
Barrett, Laura - Thank you for cooking me lovely food. - love from Lola x
Howard, Melanie – Thank you for helping us. - love from Jacob x
Coffey, Claire - I love you Mummy because you make me breakfast. I love you with all my heart. - love from Lily x
Dungar, Kaylee - Thank you for building my bunk bed. - love from Lexi x
Manning, Laura - Happy Mother’s Day. I like your meals. Wish you were at home not at work. - love from Jenson x
Meadows, Catherine – Thank you. - love from Violet x
Mills, Kirstie - Thank you for cooking. - love from James x
Cully, Mary-Ann - I love you Mummy and I like all the lovely pictures you make for me. I love you lots. - love from Summer x
Marciszewska, Boguslawa – love you mummy - love from Nadia x
Pilsbury-Gaunt, Rebecca – Thank you for being the best mummy, I love you. love from Amelia x
Rolfe, Wendy – Thank you Mummy, I love you. - love from April x
Sawyer, Katie – I love you Mummy. - love from Isaac x
Singh, Neha - I love you. Thank you for cooking meals. - love from Vaani x
Storey, Alicia – I love you Mummy. - love from Bastian x
Smigliuc, Alina - I love you. - love from Alexia x
Tully, Samantha - Love Mummy forever. - love from Calum x
Hall, Suzanne – Nanny, I love you Nanny. Thank you for all the hugs. - love from Sapphire x
Whatling, Sarah – Thank you very much. I love you Mummy. - love from Sophia x
Hedgehogs Class
Kitchen, Dee – I love you Mummy, I like playing games with you and eating sausage, mash and beans that you cook, it’s my favourite. Love Macie x
Haddrick, Lisa – I love reading stories with you at bedtime. You’re the best Mummy ever! Love Sophie x
Beamish, Lisa – I love when you cook my favourite foods especially pasta with tomato sauce. You’re the best at cuddles! Love Ella x
South, Laura – Mummy, you give me the best dinners and I love doing colouring with you. Love Emily x
Bartrum, Gemma – I love you, thank you for all of the stuff you do. I like helping you wash up. Love Emily P x
Kent, Alison – I love my Mummy. You read me lovely stories and you helps me play with jigsaws. Love Ethan x
Lucy, Marie – I like when you go for a walk with me because we did it yesterday and it was fun. I love watching movies with Mummy. Love Katie x
Ray, Charmaine – I love you Mummy because you help me do my writing. I love cuddles with my mummy. Love Maisie x
Langston, Rachel– I love my Mummy, you always plays with my cars and toys with me. I love watching movies with you. Love Darcie x
Clark, Gemma – I love playing on my princess tablet with you. You make yummy jacket potatoes for dinner, I love you Mummy. Love Olivia x
Taber, Becky – I love it when we go for skateboard rides together. Love Freddie x
Thompson, Louise – I love going on bike rides with you. I love you, Mummy. Love Finley
Kerriage, Anna – I love my Mummy, you cook
Jenkins, Melanie – I love you Mummy. I like when we do crafting together. You look after me. Love Carys x
Harvey, Dawn – I love my Mummy. My Mummy plays lots of games with me and she cooks me pancakes. Love Isobel x
Edgar, Cassie – I love you Mummy, especially when you play craft with me and games. You are the best at cooking yummy dinners. Love Lexie x
Jakabiak, Aggie – I love it when we make things together, you make the best noodles! Love Josh x
Frost, Amanda – I love when you play my Harry Potter game with me. Thank you for cooking and cleaning. Love Henry x
Kerridge, Sarah – I love when we go on bike rides together. I love you Mummy. Love Billy x
Wealand, Vicky – I love you making me dinner. I love the hugs you give, thank you for the sweeties. Love Elsie x
Brown, Kate – I love you Mummy. I like It when we cuddle together. Love Lewis x
Brown, Kate – I love reading books with you. Thank you for cooking yummy food. Love Tommy B x
Smith, Tony – I love you. I like it when you play with me. Love Alfie S x
Woodley, Angela – Thank you for making me dinner. Thank you for playing with me. Love TJ x
Kartralova, Elka - I love you because you make my favourite food. I love it when we play monopoly together. Love Christian x
Dungar, Laura – I love you Mummy. You play games with me and I have so much fun. Love Alfie D x
Donnelly, Alison – I love it when Mummy plays with me and my friends. Love Oscar x
Mitchel, Karen – Thank you for playing with me. I love it when you give cuddles and kisses. Love Tommy x
Squirrels Class
Haydon, Frances – To Mum, Happy Mother’s Day! I hope you have a nice day, thank you for my presents for my birthday! I love you, Taylor x
Bobbins, Amy – Happy Mother’s Day mum, thank you for being my mum! Lots of love Max x
Debenham, Paula – To mummy, you are a very good helper, lots of love Eva x
Smith, Jasmin – To mummy, thank you feeding me every day and for all the presents you have brought me for my birthday and Christmas. Happy Mother’s Day, lots of love Lillie-Grace x
Keeble, Emily – To mummy, thank you for making me laugh every day! Happy Mother’s Day, lots of love Isla x
Klimza, Katarzyna – To mum, thank you for always being nice to me and helping me! Happy Mother’s day, lots of love Oscar x
Malone, Claire – Happy Mother’s Day Mum! Thank you for reading me Rainbow Magic books, lots of love Poppy x
Manning, Laura – Happy Mother’s Day Mum! Thank you for always playing with me, lots of love Imogen x
Martin, Michelle – Dear mum, I love you! Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for all my toys and taking me on holiday, lots of love Roxy x
Mayes, Marie – To mummy, thank you for always buying me lovely things! Happy Mother’s Day, lots of love Leo x
Potter, Cassie – Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for always looking after me even when you are ill! You’re the best mum in the whole wide world, lots of love Ruby-Mae xxx
Tully, Sam – Happy Mother’s Day, thank you looking after me! I love you lots, you are the best!!!! Love Nelly xxx
Edwards, Bronwen – Dear mum, Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for cooking all my food! You are the best mum in the world, lots and lots of love, Lily xxx
Edwards, Bronwen – Happy Mother’s Day mum, thank you for always playing cards with me! You are the greatest mum ever, lots of love Poppy xxx
Williams, Emma – I love you and you are the best mummy ever! Thank you for giving me treats when I completed my 10m’s swimming, lot of love George xxx
Feetham, Becky – Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for my food and all the support and toys you have given me. I love you, William xxxxx
Donnelly, Alison – Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for always making me yummy food and taking me shopping. Lots of love Riley x
Uleckiene, Gintare – Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for all the lovely things you buy me and all the delicious food you make! Lots of love Milena xx
Thornton-Jones, Natalie – Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for always buying me watermelon because I love it! You’re the best mum ever, lots of love Danny xx
Atkins, Jennifer – Thank you for all my presents for my birthday and for buying me a unicorn balloon. Happy Mother’s Day, love from Brandon xx
Deacon, Jessica – Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for helping when I am hurt and always cooking lovely food. You’re the best mum in the world, I love you Max xx
Moore, Dannie – Thank you for taking us out to Nanny’s for roast dinner. Happy Mother’s Day! I love you, Avia xx
Le-Goaziou Fayers, Val – Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for taking me to all the charity shops looking for toys! You’re the best mum in the world, I love you, Jude xx
Stoyanova, Petya – Happy Mother’s Day mummy! Thank you for always looking after me all day long! You’re the best mum in the world, I love you lots, Nicole xx
Temple, Anya – Thank you for always cheering me up when I cry and I like it when you always let me join in with cooking dinner. Happy Mother’s Day, love Theo xxx
Badger Class
Ellis, Jenna - Dear Mummy, Thank you for all the lovely stuff you have done. Love Frankie
Wilby, Emma - Dear Mum, Thank you for all the toys I have at home. Love Zak xx
Calip, Celillie - Dear Mummy, Thank you for your hard work . I love you. From Kaelin xxx
Ravikumar, Sayanthini - Dear Mum, Thank you for making me lovely food. Love Achchira xx
Reis, Iva - Dear Mummy, I love you from the sun and then to the moon and back and my heart loves you so much. Love from Summer xx
Cull, Ami - Momma, I love you. I wish you a merry Mothers Day. Love Enzo Xx
Le Grys, Mary - Dear Mummy, I hope you have a lovely Mothers day. Love from Jake xxx
Stannard, Natalie - Dear Mummy, Thank you for all the things that you have done for me. Love Ruby xxx
Stebbings, Rebecca - Dear Mummy, Thank you for the love and care that you give to me love. from Tayler xxx
Aiken, Jemma - Dear Mummy, You are the best Mummy ever. Love Reuben Xx
Howard, Mel - Dear Mum, I really love you. from Oliver
Dennington, Louisa - Dear mummy, Thank you for being so nice to me and thank you for playing with me. Lots of love Kaiden xxx
Catton, Lizzie - Dear Mummy, Thank you for being a very nice mummy. Love Kaiden xx
McCathie, Julia - Dear Mummy, Love you. Happy Mothers Day from Thomas xxxx
Morton-McCourt, Jaimie - Dear Mum, I love you. Happy Mothers Day. Love Oli xxxx
Eadie, Donna - Dear Mum, I love you. Thank you for bringing me doughnuts. Love from Tyler x
Cull, Ami - Dear Momma, Thank you for looking after me. Love from Emiah xxx
Sorrell, France - Dear Maman, I hope you have a good Mothers Day and I love you. From Zola xxxx
Snape, Emma - Dear Mummy, Happy Mothers Day.I love you. From Holly xxx
Cockle, Jennifer - Dear Mummy, You’re the best Mummy in the world. Love from Nancy xx
Chambers, Victoria - Dear Mummy, I love Mummy. Happy Mothers Day. Love Poppy xxxxxx
Kessey, Brenda - Dear Mummy, I love you. Happy Mothers Day. Love Abrianna xxx
Burcham, Mary - Dear mummy, Thank you for being my best Mum. Thank you for cooking me lovely dinners and buying me lots of food. Love Zac xx
Armitt, Louise - Dear Mum, Thank you for everything. From Joseph
Griffin, Rebecca - Dear Mummy, You’re the best Mum. Love Max xx
Bryant, Kylie - Dear Mummy, You’re the best Mum in the whole entire world. Love from Jasmine xxxx
Garnham, Katie - Dear Mummy, Happy Mothers Day, I hope you have a nice breakfast. Love Oscar.
Dobrescu, Giorgiana - I love you-love from Iannys x
West ,Lyndsey - You’re the best Mum in the world-love from Ralphy
Waeland,Vicky - I love you-love Tommy xx
Duraj,Fausta - I love you so much and I could hug you all day and all night-love Alex
Sharman,Donna - to mummy happy mother’s day lots of love-Harry xx
Taber,Becky - Well done, you’ve worked hard this year. I love you-Rosie xx
Lewis,Claire - I love you, hope you have a lovely Mother’s Day-love Harrison xx
Vital,Cecile - I love you so much I can squeeze you into little pieces-love Derci xx
Skeats,Zana - Happy mother’s day-from Sebastian xx
Defoe,Hannah - I love you so much I could squeeze you-love Max xxxxx
South,Laura - I love you to the moon and back-love Erin xxx
Woodrow,Michelle - Happy mother’s day. Love Kaydon xx
Garnham,Ann - I love you because you cook my tea-love Luke xx and hugs
Torlier,Eleanor - Mum you are a wonderful cook. Love Scarlett xx
Paige, Lucy - you help me with things and I love you-Lewis
Cracknell,Lisa - happy mother’s day ,love you lots-love Meg xx
Yallop,Nicky - your are the best mum in the world.-love Preston xxx
Halls,Christine - thank you for letting me play on the D.S Ii love you. Reuben xx
Miles,Helen - I love you-love Thomas xx
Fiddy, Tracey - I love you, I want to hug you all day-love Lester xx
Humbles, Roxy, - I love you-Love Zane xxxxx
Bobbins, Amy - You’re the best mum in the world and I love you lots-Molly xxx
Littleboy, Hayley - I love you to the moon and back-love Harry xx
Harrison,Clare - You’re the best mum ever-love Ethan xx
Sillett,Sue - You’re the best mum in the whole world. Love Annalise xxx
Pearce, Tammy - I will always love you-Love Luke xx
Martin, Katie - I love you and I like to be with you-love Livvy xxx
Kolibska,Barbara - Dear Mum,I really love you for all the things you do for me. love Alicja xx
Laughlin Moore, Anna - I miss you every time you go to work. I love you to the moon and back-love Willow xx
Ellis, Jenner - I like when we take the dogs for walks and when we play games. I love you Ebony xx
Armitt, Louise - To Mum, happy mother’s day, I hope we can spend more time together- Love Ellie xxx
Rabbits Class
Whatling, Sarah – Mummy, I hope you have a good day! You’re the greatest mum ever, from Matty
Baggaley,Lisa - Mum, I love you! Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for all you do for me. You’re the best mum ever, Alice xx
Kerridge, Sarah - Mum I hope you have a good day, Summer xx
Weedon, Hannah – Mum, I love the way you look after and protect me, your lovely! Love George xxxxx
Pooley, Amanda - Mum I love you and you are the greatest mum ever! Love from Thomas x
Keeble,Emily - Happy Mother’s Day thank you for everything, love Olly xxxx
Kitchen, Emma - Mum I love you so much you’re the greatest! love Ellie.
Moore, Sharon – I love you so much, you’re the best mum ever! from Benjamin XXXX PS YOU ARE THE BEST. Love you.
Fairweather, Tash – Mum, I love you and you are the greatest mum ever! Love from Harry xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Farrell, Lisa - Mum, I love you. You are the thank you are the best! Thank you for everything, love Rhys xxxxxxxxxxxx
Scott, Rebecca - I love you and you are best mummy ever! Love from Joshua xxxxxxxxxxxxx
Rothwell, Sarah -I hope you have a relaxing day and wishing you a very special day. You are a super mummy and kind mummy! from Em xxxxxxxx
Burcham, Mary- Mummy I Love you, you’re the best mummy ever! Jaicob xxxx
Spear, Hayley - Mummy you are the best mum anyone could ever have I love you so much, love and hugs Charley xxxx
Pearce , Tammy - Mum I always will love you! Lots of love from your only daughter Grace xxxx
Flynn, Ana - Mummy I love you and you are the greatest mummy ever! love from Blossom x
Jenkins, Meloney - You are the best mum ever, I will always love you, from Ffion xxxx
Browsword, Sarah – Mum, I love you, you are the greatest. You’ve spent a lot of money on me and I appreciate. Thanks for my games, love Reuben xxxxxxxxxxxxxx (:
Button, Leigha - Mum you are the best mum ever!!! Thanks for your patience with Marnie, love your only boy Brandon (;
Van Niekerkova, Anita - I am giving you a gift for Mummy’s day our family. Love you Abigail x
Azubalyte, Edita - Mummy I love you and you are the greatest and I hope you have the best day. Love from Saule. X
Phillips, Lucy - Mummy I love you and you are the greatest and the best! Love from Kaitlyn xxxxxxx
Sharman, Sarah - Mummy thank you for everything that you do love from Luke xxxxxxxxxx
Hawkins, Naomi - I love you because you are my best friend. I hope you have a very special day, I am getting you a cup, love you from Latisha xxxxxxxxx
Batrum, Alice – I love you so much you’re the best mum ever! Love from Maya xxxxx
Kessey, Brenda – I love you out of all the galaxies and back. I wish you peace and happiness, lots of love Henry xxx
Sharman, Sam – Thank you for all the things you do for me, I love you Toby xxx
Thompson, Emma – Mummy I love you and happy mother’s day, love Chloe xxx
Beesley, Amanda – Wishing you an amazing day. You are the greatest mum ever. Happy Mother’s Day. Love Liberty xx
For-szabo, Nora – Mummy I love you, you are the best mummy ever! Love from Peter xxxx
Kingfishers Class
Aiken, Jemma – Thank you for looking after me and for helping me. Love you, love from Bethanne.
Ashfield, Jenna– I can’t explain how thankful I am with what you do for me. I love it because you’re always there for me when I most need you, thanks for looking after me, love Amelia xxx
Belham, Kirsty – Thank you for being a good Mum. Love you lots, Shai xxx
Belham, Kirsty –Thank you for making me breakfast, lunch and dinner, and making me pancakes, Love Teddie. xxx
Murton, Joy – Dear Mum thank you for being the best mum in the world, you are the best. I love you. Love Annabel xxxx
Caton Lizzie – To Mummy, you are the best Mummy in the world. Thank you for making my dinners, Love Livvy xx
Clark, Rosalie – Thank you for all my presents. I appreciate all that you got me. I love you soo much love from Reggie xx
Deacon, Jessica – Thank you for cooking the best dishes in the world. They are really yummy! You are the best mum in the world. Love from Chloe xxxxx
Martin, Katie – Thank you for caring for me and being kind to me. Love from Louisa xxx
Sadler, Kelly – I love you Mummy because of all the things you do for me and all the toys you buy me. I love you sooo much, love from Chloeanne xx
Radford , Jo- Mummy you are the best in the world. I love you so much, lots of love Aimee xxxx
Wright , Carrie - I love you Mummy you’re the mum everyone wishes they have. I love you very much xxx’
Brown, Heidi - Dear Mummy, thank you for cooking me the best dinners in the world and for being so kind to me you’re the best mummy in the world. love from your daughter, Sian xxxxxx
Bryant, Kylie - Dear Mum, Thank you for being the best mum ever. I love you so much, best mummy in the world. Thank you for feeding me and caring for me from your little girl Milliexxxx
Routs Ayms, Cassie - Thank you for cooking the best meals in the world love from Fred xxx
Howes, Jo - I love your food and thank you I really, really love you, Logan xxxxxxxx
Keeley, Claire – I love you Mummy to the moon and back. Thank you for taking me to football every day, Love Jack xx
Snape, Emma - Thank you for the things you do, I love your dinners. Love Oscar x
Malek Sarah - Thank you for loving and caring for me and cooking my tea. Love Raisya XXXX
Sokolowska Joanna - it’s your day to celebrate and thank you for loving me and caring for me. Love Nikola xxxx
Nevitt, Amy – Thanks for taking me to football on Sundays. Thanks for all the presents you give me. Love Harley. xxxx
Clements, Vic - Dear Mum thank you for being the best mum ever, thank you for feeding me every day. Your best boy ever, Ollie xxx
Pochin, Vanessa - To mummy I love you lots. Thank you for picking me up from school and all my clubs and don’t forget cooking my lovely teas, love Niamh xxxxx
Hunt, Kirri – Thank you for helping me with my homework and reading with me. Love from Oliver xxx
Moore Shelley – Thank you for all my gifts and hope you have a wonderful day. Every day I do whatever you tell me to do. Love from Preston xxxxx
Moore Sharon- you are the best mum ever, you make the best dishes. I love you very much. Happy Mother’s Day, love Ethan
Olszewska, Marta - Thanks for everything you do for me, you’re the best, love Olivia xxxxx
Roberts, Tanzi – Thank you for being a no.1 Mum, love you lots Teegan xxxxx
Keen, Claire - Thank you for looking after me when I’m sad, so thank you! Love Samuel Xxx
Booty, Lindsey - You are the best mum, thank you for taking me to football, love you from Ollie xx
Turney, Michelle - Happy Mother’s day. Thank you for being the best Mum in the world, Love Brandon xxxx
Azublaye Edita thank you for all for things you have gave me and taking care of me love Dovydas. xxx
Owls Class
Addison, Jennie –Thank you for all the nice trips everywhere and nice gifts love from Jude
Belham, Kirstie- Thank you for doing everything for me love from Lyzander
Brice, Joy- You do the best cooking Bonzo. From Beatrice
Collett, Lorraine-Thank you for everything you do for me. Love from Maisie
Collins, Lucy –Thank you for everything you have done for me, your positive thoughts and much more. Love Harry
Cracknell, Lisa- Thank you for everything you have done for me. Love Tobi
Drzewiecka, Marta- Thank you for being the best mum for cookie lovely dinners. Love form Veronica xxxx
Duffield, Amelia – Thanks for what you do for me every day love you mummy. Love from Leo
Everett, Charlie- Thank you for always being there for me love you. Love from Emily
Fitchett, Kerri- thank you for all the things you have gave and done for me. Love from Ellis
Gibson, Karen Thank you for being the best mum ever. Lots of Love Daniel xxx
Upson, Hayley- Thank you for taking me places far away for competitions and being the best mum I could ask for. All my love Evie xxx
Haddrick, Lisa-Thank you for being there for me when I am at my swimming garlas and competitions. I love your amazing birthday cakes they fill me with joy. Lots of Love Chloe Xxxxx
Salech, Ioanna- Thanks for being there for me when I most wanted you and needed your help. Love you . From Giousouf
Moore, Shelly- Thanks for making me the best meals and taking me to trips. Love you From Harry.H
Jolly, Donna- thanks for everything you’ve done for me you are the best mother. Your food is lovely lots of love Charlie J
Klimza, Katarzyna- thank you for everything you give me and thank you for everything you buy me I love you mum. Love Victoria XXX
Mclish, Susan- Thank you for helping me when I feel sad. All my love Thomas
Lister, Claire- Thanks for all the effort you put in to taking care of me and cheering me up when I feel sad, lots of love Amy Xx
Ellice, Andrea- Thank you for everything you do for me its very kind of you. I love you so much lots of love Abigail XX
Pawsey, Catherine- I really appreciate all you do for me. I love you lots and lots. Love Phoebe Xx
Pooley, Amanda- thank you for all ways being there to help me when I need it love Sam xxx
Self, Steph- you are the best mum ever I love you so so much love Belle xxx
Sillett, Sue- Thank you for everything you do you are the best I love you sooo much love Tiegan xxxx
Hume, Nicola- Thank you for everything you do for me. Love from Lauren xxx
Trudgill, Sarah- thank you so much for everything you have done for me I truly do love you lots and lots. You are the best mum in the world. Love from Jack
Hayden, Francess- Thank you for everything you have done for me. From Callum xxxx
Webster, Gail- Dear mummy, I love you with all my heart, thank you for being the best mum ever. Lots of love Charlie. Xxxx
Le Grys, Mary- I love you so much and you are the best mummy in the world I couldn’t do anything without you lots of love Nicole XXxxxx
Page, Lucy- Thank you for taking me to football practise and the cross country match. You are the best mum ever. Love from Leo xxx
Otters Class
Kessey, Brenda- thank you for being the best influence a mother can be I love you. Love Zerayah
Baggaley, Lisa- thanks for being the best mum possible. Love Charlie
Defoe , Hannah-thanks for being the best mum ever. From Oliver
Beamish , Lisa-thank you for being the best mum. Love from Riley
Sharman, Sam-thank you for helping me with all the sad times I’ve been through. Love from Freddie
Burcham , Mary-thank you for helping me with every thing . Love Codie
Chamberlain, Maria-thank you for all the treats that you have given me and taking me to places that I want to go. Lucas C
Clements, Victoria-thank you for everything you have done for me. Love Josh
Fairweather, Natasha- thank you for letting me have an epic sleepover. Love from Oliver
Garnham, Katie- You are the best mum in the world and thank you for all the amazing things you have let me do. Lexi
Barrett, Laura- You are the best mum in the whole entire world, thank you for everything, from Ellie-May
Hough, Amanda- thank you for my holiday to America. Love Harry
Howes, Jo-thank you for taking me on holidays. Love Autumn
Lamb , Ange- Thank you for taking me on holidays. Love from Ellie
Lamb, Ange- thank you for making lots of cakes. Love Izzy
Malone, Claire- thank you for everything you do for me. Love from Lucas
Mayes, Marie- thank you for everything you do for me. Love you to the moon and back. Love Lexi
Shane-Carter, Kelly- Thank you for everything that you do for me. Love from Lilli
Humbles, Roxanne- Thanks for the internet. Love Hamza
Noble, Ruth- Thanks for buying us a new house. Love Gabriel
Pawsey, Cath- Thanks for putting food on the table and loving me.Love Imogen
Matheson, Helen- I love you mum and you are amazing you are so nice and I love your cooking. Love Myah
Ravikumar, Saya- Thank you for all that you have done for me especially buying me thing to help me live. Love Sacchidn
Reis Adao ,Iva-Thank you for taking me shopping. Love Joshua
Hume, Nicola- Thank you for giving me all your love. Love Ruby
Taylor, Marina- Thank you for everything you have done for me I can’t live without you! Love Nicole xxx
Keen, Claire- Thanks for everything you have done for me. Love James
Thompson, Louise- Thank you for helping me with homework. Love Luke
Copp,Aggie – thank you for being such an amazing mother. Love Daisy
Rudham C of E Primary Academy
Tawny Owls Class
Medhurst, Jemma – Mummy you are kind and I love you. – Love from Arthur x
Coe, Katy – Mummy you are beautiful and I love you. – Love from Annie x
Johnson, Katie – Happy Mother’s Day I love you. – Love from Anna x
Curtis, Rachel – I love you, Mumma is pretty. – Love from Evelina x
Dunmall, Vanessa – Happy Mother’s Day. I love you. – Love from Matthew xx
Dyer, Claire – Happy Mother’s Day. You’re an excellent Mum. – Love from Ronnie
Howard, Fern – Mummy you are good. I love you. – Love from Ruby-Rose x
Rabone, Katarina – Happy Mother’s Day. I love you with all my heart you are always my best friend. – Love from Beatrix. X
Mummy – Mummy I like your hair. Happy Mother’s Day. Love from Daisy-Mai xxxxxxxxxx
King, Kirsty – You have lovely hair and I love you. Love from Harry xxxxx
Monahan-Fairlie, Ami – I love your heart and I love your house and I love you. Happy Mother’s Day. – Love from Rudi. x
Taylor, Faye – I love you. I like it when you dress up. Happy Mother’s Day. – Love from Molly xxxxxxxxxx
Howell, Beverley – I love you Mummy. Thank you for being the best Mummy in the world. – Love from Layla xxxxxxxxxx
Soanes, Leona – To Mummy I hope you have a lovely day. – Love from Emmy xxxxx
Talbot, Charlotte – I love you Mummy. I like your hair. – Love from Ameera xxx
Wade, Rachel – Happy Mother’s Day Mummy for being the best Mummy in the world. Love from Katie xxxxxxxx
Snowy Owls Class
JENKINSON, WENDY – HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. YOU MAKE THE BEST ENCHILS. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH – from Jakey
Mum – HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. I REALLY LOVE YOU - from Connor
FODDEN, STEPHANIE – YOU’RE THE BEST MUMMY IN THE WORLD. I LOVE YOUR CUDDLES AND KISSES – loads of love Peyton x
HOWARD, FERN – THANK YOU FOR MAKING SOME OF MY FAVOURITE MEALS – lots of love Marley xxxxx
HARRISON, KATIE – HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. YOU GIVE ME THE BEST CUDDLES EVER. EVERYBODY LOVES YOU SO MUCH IN THE FAMILY – love Ruby xxxxx
GARDNER, EVIE – DEAR MUMMY, HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. THANK YOU FOR BEING THE BEST MUM. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH – love Mit xxx
BURROWS, ANN – DEAR MUMMY, HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. I LOVE YOUR HUGS AND KISSES. I ALSO LOVE YOUR HOME MADE SAUSAGE ROLLS – love Daisy Butler xxx
CROSSE, EMILY – TO MUMMY I LOVE YOU TO PIECES AND ISLA TOO. WHEN YOU DO YOUR FUNNY FACE IT IS UNIQUE AND FUNNY – from Hollie x
HOWELL, KATY – HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. I HAVE A SURPRISE FOR YOU. LOVE YOU LOTS AND LOTS AND LOTS – love you, love from Evie xxxxx
HOLOPAINEN, LISA – HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. ROSES ARE RED, VIOLETS ARE BLUE, I LOVE YOU. YOU MEAN THE WORLD TO ME – love Eeni x
COE, KATY – HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. YOU COOK THE BEST CAKES. I LOVE YOU. YOU GIVE THE BEST CUDDLES – love from Barnaby
GOODERHAM, JANE – HAPPY MOTHERS DAY. YOU’RE THE BEST MUMMY I KNOW – lots of love James xx
STAINSBY, MEL – HAVE THE BEST DAY EVER OF YOUR LIFE. I WILL GET YOU A SPECIAL GIFT. LOVE YOU LIKE JELLY TOTS – love your sweetheart Lolly xx
SOANES, LEONA – HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY! HOPE YOU HAVE A GOOD DAY! – Lots of love Ethan xxxxxx
BANKS, KAT – I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. YOU MEAN THE WORLD TO ME – love Zach xxx
TAYLOR, FAYE – I LOVE YOU. HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. YOU ARE BEST MUM IN THE WORLD. I LOVE YOUR HUGS – love from Annie
GODSMAN, FAY – HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. I LOVE YOUR YUMMY CAKES AND CUDDLES AND HELP – love from Alfie xxxx
SERETNY, RACHEL – HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. I LOVE YOUR CUDDLES AND KISSES. YOU ARE VERY FUNNY. I LOVE YOU TO SUN AND BACK – love Tilly
RABONE, KATTY – TO MUMMY, I LOVE YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK AND I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART – love Freddie
BLYTH, CARRIE – YOU ARE MY BEST MUM. YOU ALWAYS HUG ME AND KISS ME. I LOVE YOU – love Daniel xxxxxxx
MACDONALD, SARAH – DEAR MUM, I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. YOU SMELL LIKE LOVELY FLOWERS – from Rory
ARTHURTON, SARAH – YOU ARE THE GREATEST MUMMY OF ALL TIME. I LOVE YOU MORE THAN ANYTHING – love Isabelle xxxx
FIGURA, CHARLIE – DEAR MUMMY, I LOVE YOU. THANK YOU FOR PAYING FOR MY HORSE RIDING – love Paige xx
PRENTICE, LEANNE – HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY, YOU ARE THE BEST MUM IN THE WORLD – lots of love Lola xxx
DUNMALL, VANESSA – HAPPY MOTHERS DAY. YOU ARE THE BEST PERSON AT HUGS I KNOW – love from Oliver
FIGURA, CHARLIE – I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. I ALWAYS WANT TO BE WITH YOU BECAUSE I LOVE YOUR HUGS – lots of love Hayden
TAYLOR. LISA – TO MUMMY YOUR HUGS ARE VERY NICE AND YOU MAKE GOOD FOOD. I LOVE YOU – from Thomas
BANKS, KAT – TO KAT, I LOVE HOW KIND YOU ARE TO ME. I LOVE YOU LOTS – from Lola
Eagle Owls Class
Cattle, Joseph – Dear Nan, thank you for always looking after me, you are a great Cook! – love from Joseph x
Farrow, Amanda – Dear mummy Roses are red, violets are blue, you are my mummy and I love you – love from Moomoo x
Hall, Sian – Dear mummy, love you lots, you are the best mum – love from Cakes xx
Marsh, Becky – Dear Mum, love you loads, Thank you for always looking after me, you are a brilliant baker – lots of love Eddie xxx
Hammond, Lorraine – Dear Mummy, Thank you for letting me ride on the cart and cooking me lots of grub! – love from Toby xxx
Mays, Lynne – Dear Nan, Thank you for getting me a new football and washing all the mud off my uniform! – love from Toby xxx
McEwen,Paula – Mummy Thank you for looking after me and watching me play sport in the cold ALL THE TIME! – love from Tobes xxx
Lally – Happy Lally’s Day! Thank you for looking after me. Love you lots – Love from R xx
Stainsby, Melody – Dear Mum Happy Mother’s Day, you make the best chicken kebabs – love from Bear x
Wisken, Sally – Happy Mother’s Day mummy, you are the best mummy I could ever think of. I love you – love from Bob xxx
Bilbey, Harmony – Happy Mother’s Day, you are the best mum I could ever have. – love from Harmony xx
Blyth, Carrie – Happy Mother’s Day, Thank you for being a brilliant tennis partner and best mum – love from Ella xx
Monahan-Fairlie, Ami – Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for being there when I need you most – love Osca xx
Davis, Donna – Thank you for being my telly and sofa buddy, you are always there to make me happy – love from Lills xx
Taylor, Lisa – Thank you for putting so much hard work into helping me become more confident on horses – love from Daisy xx
Farrow, Amanda – Roses are red, violets are not blue, you are a perfect mum, it’s a dream come true - love from Connor xx
Holopainen, Lisa – Dear mum, Happy Mother’s Day, Thanks for helping me with sports. – love from Boy xx
Le Fleming, Bex – Dear mum, Have a lovely Mother’s day filled with chocolate and love! - Love Finny xx
MacDonald, Sarah – Dear Mum, I love cooking with you and everything you do for me – love from Sam xx
Hammond, Lorraine – Dear mummy, Thank you for helping me with my riding – love from Gracie x
Mays, Lynne - Dear Nanny Thank you for teaching me how to make cakes, you are a cool nan – love from Gracie x
Palmer, Lisa – Dear Mummy, you’re the best mum in the world and I wish you the best Mother’s Day – love from Joseph xx
Taylor, Diana – Dear Mummy, you are a very good pool player, I love you from the moon and back – love Leslie xx
Wainwright, Zoe – Dear Mummy, you are a great mum and I love you lots – love from Lacey xx
Barn Owls Class
Banks, Georgie - Dear Mummy, you always give me lovely cuddles and kisses. Love Florence
Hall, Sian- Dear Mum, You are very good at looking after me when I hurt myself. Lots of love, Lyndon.
Howling, Michelle- Dear Mummy, you very good at helping, like doing my homework. Love Lola
Prentice, Leanne- Dear Leanne, you are very caring. Love Tori
Wainwright, Zoe- Dear Mummy, I like your dances all the time. Lots of love Ryley
Dear Lally, I like the way your makeup looks when you are going to parties. Love Scarlett
Holopainen, Lisa- Dear Mummy, you’re a great Mum. Lots of love Etti
Dawes, Katy- Dear Mother, you have got good hugs. Love Tommy
Johnson, Katie- Dear Mummy, you are fantastic at cooking. Love and kisses Thea
Howard, Fern- Dear Mum, Thank you for tidying up my room. Love Jayden
Burrows, Ann- Dear Mum, I like when we make Cornish pasties together. Love Alfie
Eglen, Katie- Dear Mum, You are very kind to me. Love you lots Tyler
Konce, Annele- Dear Mummy, I love you taking care of me. Love Max
Monahan-Fairlie, Ami- Dear Mum, You are great at looking after me. From Phoenix
Pain, Carla- Dear Mummy, I like it when you do my hair up. Love Willow Rose
Hammond, Sarah- Dear Mummy, I love watching you play Heartless Three. Love Mia
Gooderham, Jane- Dear Mummy, Your voice is very sweet to me. Kisses Amber
Gardner, Evie- Dear Mother, I hope you have a nice Mother Day. Love Dudley
Dear Mummy, I like your cooking when you make birthday cakes for me. Love Willow
Reinhold, Claire- Dear Mother, Happy mother’s day, you are the best mother in the world. Love Freddie
Fodden, Stephanie- Dear Mummy, I like your hugs, Love Bailey
Runcton Holme School
Class 1
Hicks, Sharon - I love you very much, love Kaylum
Weir, Rachel -I love you because you clean me clothes, love Harry
Hipkin, Sara - I love you Mummy because you take me for a bath, love Ethan
I love you Mummy lots and lots, love H
Garnham, Amanda - You’re so kind, love you lots James
Hicks, Sharon - Mine is the best Mummy in the world. I love you lots, love Kelsie
Whitaker, Alison -You’re the best Mum because you just help with everything. I love you very much, love Jack
Wolna, Simona - You always help me with lots of things, I love you Mum, love Stella
Watling, Stefanie - I love you Mum because you always give me cuddles. You’re the best Mum, love Dexter
Weir, Rachel -You cook nice meals and you’re a very special person. I love you lots, love Archie
Froud, Robyn - You give us the best treats and you’re the best, love Jessica
Stock,Laura - I love you lots and lots and I like having cuddles on the sofa with you, love Harley
Burns, Emma - You are always helpful and kind, I love you lots, love Gracie
Norkunaite, Meida -I love you because you give the best cuddles in the world, love Cassie
You are the best in the whole world because you give me lovely cuddles. Thank you for being a great Mum, love R
Catton, Amanda - You are very nice and I love you very much, love Sonny
Shreeve, Emma – You’re the best Mummy in the world, love Mia
Class 2
Barber, Sam - I hope you have a nice Mother’s Day, love Dylan.
Garnham, Amanda - I love you so much Mummy, love Phyllis.
Roberts, Lorraine -I love you mummy, thank you for bringing me into this world, love Thomas.
Whitaker, Alison - You are the best Mum in the world, thank you for looking after me, love Charlotte.
Shreeve, Emma - I love you, thank you for looking after our house and making us food, love Corbyn.
Partridge, Leanne - You are the best Mum, thank you for looking after me, love Sophie.
Wolna, Simona - I love you, thank you for all the things you have done for me, love Otakar.
Froud, Robyn - Thank you for everything you do for me, love Jack.
Hicks, Dawn - You are the best mum in the world and I love you, love Lacey.
Stannard, Emma - Mum, I love you. Your forgetfulness makes me smile, love Kieran.
Edwards, Jane - You’re the best Mum in the universe, I love you, love Lewis
Wiles, Samantha - Thank you for buying me lots of stuff, love you lots and lots, love Harry.
Burns, Emma - Thank you for all you have done for me this year, love you to the moon and back, love Lilly-May.
Edwards, Jo - I love you with all my heart because you have always been there for me when I have needed help, love George.
Alimi, Vanessa - Happy Mother’s day Mummy, love Simi.
Catton, Amanda - I love you and I hope you have a lovely Mother’s day, love Poppy.
Brant, Tammy - Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you for always making me laugh and smile, love Conor.
Ward, Kirsty - Thank you for being by my side when I am happy. Have the best Mother’s day ever, love Finley.
Thompson Primary School
Wrens Class
Brett, Sarah – I love my mummy I love her all the way round the world. Love from Evelyn x
Clarke, Julia – I love mummy because she’s loving with me and it makes me feel good. Love from Noah
Cooke, Rebecca – I love my mummy because she be kind to me and reads we books at bedtime. Love from Ethan x
Daisley, Ellen – I love you because you help with lots of things. Love from Callum x
Davey, Lucy – I love you mummy so much. Love from Emily x
Dicker, Charlie – I love my mummy so much I cuddle her. Love from Benjie x
Downing, Molly – I love her, she reads me a story at bedtime and snuggle me in. Love from Chase x
Everitt, Sarah – I love having cuddles with you mummy. Love from Henry x
Foley, Conor – I love you because you tidy my bedroom. Love from Conor x
Howard, Sharon – I love her she help me play with my toys nicely. Love from Kyle x
Kedge, Lisa – Hi mum I hope you have a lovely mother’s day with me and my sister. Love from Jack x
Nicholson, Gemma - I love you and you make the best tea and I love her, I love her very much. Love from Tilly x
Sands, Jen – I love you mummy because she always give me a hug and a kiss and says she loves me. I really like her tickling me. Love from Bettie. x
Stone, Sarah - I love you mummy. She looks after me when I’m sick and she gives me lots of hugs. Love from J.J x
Tortice, Hannah – I love you and I like trains. Love from Chester x
Robins Class
AMADASUN, KAY – mum I Love you very much and thank you for look After me and thank for taking me to school xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx - from Felicia
ANDREWS, MARIA – I love you lots and lots - LOVE OSCAR XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
BISHOP, DEBRA – Your hair shines like gold sinse the day I was adopted you were the best mummy in my life love you so much - love Gabriela Bishop xxx.
BRADSHAW, TERESA - I love you very much and have a great mother’s Day - from Lachlan
BRIDGES, LAURA – mum fanc u for picing me up love - from olly
BROCKLEBANK, NATASHA - I LOVE YOU YOU you are the best and thank you for helping us three - from Georgia
AUNTIE COOK – I riley nice to me I love you wif ALL MY Hrt - ellie xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
CALLAGHAN, JESSICA – TO MUMMY I have a award for the best mum and I love you in my heart and I will XXXXX ILOVE YOU XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX. – From Lucie
CRAWFORD, MICHELLE – you are the best mummy ever in the holl wold. - Love Baylee x
CROWLEY, JENNY – thank you for looking after me xxxxxxxxxxxx I love you for ever. - from Oscar C xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
DYE, DEBBIE – you are the best mum and I LOVE YOU - LOVE ELSA XXX
EVERITT, SARAH – happy mothers day and thanks for your cuddles - love jack xxxx
ISARD, JO – mummy you are helpful, kind and you are good at writing - From Casey
KENT, GEORGINA – I LOVE YOU to the moon and back - from Leo
KNOTT, GAIL – MUMMY YOU ARE THE BEST - FROM AMELIA XXX
MACGREGOR, CHARLENE – MUMMY I LOVE YOU HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO –FROM ETHAN
NEWPORT, CLARE – Mummy you are the bestEST I love you so much - love Jacob x x x x x
NOBLE, NATALIE – You are a very good mum. Thank you for looking after me - love from miles
O’FARRELL, MEGAN – I LOVE YOU MOST AND MY HEART – LOVE FROM GRACIE
REYNOLDS, KATE - mummy I LOV YOO MOR DEN I say I doo. - From HENRY.
SEAGE, LIZ – TO MUMMY I LOVE YOU AND YOU ARE THE BEST MUMMY - FROM LILLIE
SMITH, KIRSTY – I love you all day and for ever in my life xxx - from Minden
STEED, HAYLEY – Mum thank you for looking after me I love you with all my heart. - From Isabelle xxx
SPARKES, KARINA – mummy I rilly love you. I love you in my heart – love James
STRAW, KELLY - dare mummy I love you in my HarT. LOTS Off love - From Harry
SYER, ELISABETH – I love yoo with all my heart - from Stanley xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
WILLIS, PIP – to mummy I love you mummy you are the best mummy ever thanku for looking arfter me - love from sienna xxxx
WINSLOW, CATHERINE – you are the best mum in the wold and I Love you to the moon and back -love from Elsie xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
WOODS, SHELLY – Mummy thank you for being a good mum. You are a very good mum. - Love Hugh
Skylarks Class
Alderton, Abigail – Happy mothers day mummy love you so much Poppy xxxx
Bales, Lisa – Happy mothers day you’re the best mummy ever. Amelia
Brocklebank, Natasha – Happy mothers day mummy. You are the best and I love you. I hope you enjoy the rest of your day. Brooke
Brocklebank, Natasha – To mum happy mothers day. Imogen Xxx
Brown, Sabrina – Happy mothers day I love you so much. Callie Xxxxx
Clarke, Julia – Happy mothers day I love you. Iris
Declerk, Stacey – Happy mother day youre the best mummy. Cory
Dennett, Hannah – To mummy happy mothers day hope you have a good day. Bentley xxx
Dye, Debbie – To mamma I love you and your beautiful lots of love Masie Xxx
Dyer, Sarah – Love you mummy so much Emily xx
Everett, Gwyneth – Happy mothers day love you. Hope you have a good day. Zacahry xxxxxxxxx
Fincham, Kelly – Happy mothers day. Harrison xxx
Foley, Rebecca – Happy mothers day love you. Declan xxxx
Jenkins, Rebecca – Happy mothers day love you you’re the best. Liv xxxxxxx
Johnson, Tracey - Happy mothers day hope you have a good day. Love you mummy. Katie xxxxx
Lester, Danielle – To mum happy mothers day I hope you have a good day. Zac xx
Luxton, Grace – Happy Mothers Day I love you lots and lots. Have a good day. Lots of love Oliver xxxx
Malcolmson, Lucy – Happy mothers day mum love you. Jenson Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Newport, Clare – Happy mothers day, hope you have a good day! Lots of love Joshua Xxx
Nicholson, Gemma – To mum happy mothers day I hope you have a good day. Jack M xx
Sands, Jen – To mummy happy mothers day I hope you have a good day. Lucas xx
Straw, Kelly – To mum happy mothers day hope you have a good one. Jack Xxx
Sztorc, Marta – I love you so much that I want to love you for ever. Julia xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Swann, Toni – I love you so much happy mothers day xxx hope you have a good day. Dylan
Swann, Toni – To Mam, I love you with all my heart. Taliann xxxxxx
Barn Owls Class
Bradshaw, Theresa – To Mum, thank you for all you have done for me, Love from Cayden xx
Brown, Sabrina – Love you lots and thanks for all the things you do. Lots of love your favourite child (Deacon) xxx
Callaghan, Jessica – Dear Mum, thank you for being there when I need it, you are the best mum in the whole wide world. I love you billions. Love from Charlie xxxxx
Clarke, Julie – I love you Mummy, Happy Mother’s Day. Love from Freddie
Crowley, Jen – To Mum, Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for everything you do for me as I can always trust you. Love from Bella xxx
Dagless, Sarah – To Mum, Happy Mother’s Day, I appreciate everything you do for me and you can’t compare to any other Mum in the whole world. Love Harrison B xxx
Davey, Lucy – Dear Mum, thank you for everything I have and your kindness. Even though sometimes you are mean to me and I am mean to you, you are still a good Mum. Thank you. From Jack D x
Evans, Laura – I love you Mum you are the best mum I know love Sam
Everitt, Sarah – Happy Mother’s Day, you are the best Mum in the world and I love you. Love from Rosie xxxxx
Field, Sam – I thank you for all the things you do for me Mum. Love from Emily xxx
Field, Sam – To Mummy and Kayleigh, thank you for all you have done for me, Love you. From Tulip xxxxxxxxxx
Gutteridge, Rosie – Happy Mother’s Day, I hope you enjoy it. Love from Billy
Halfacre, Lee Ann – To Mum, Happy Mother’s Day love you lots. Love from Layla xxx
Luxton, Grace – Happy Mother’s Day, I love you. Grace xxx
Minns, Lucy – I love you to the moon and back also you are very awesome and caring. Love from Juno xxxxx
Moulton, Louise - To Mum, thank you for all that you have done for me, I love you. Blake xx
Pfaff, Amy – Thank you for being here for me, I hope you have good Mother’s Day. Nico Xxx
Piller, Lisa – Dear Mummy, I love you very much and I wish you a happy Mother’s Day. Love from Mia xxx
Reynolds, Katie – Dear Mummy, Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for everything. I love you loads. Jaimee xxxxxxxxxxxxx
Sands, Jen – Dear Mum, I hope you have a brilliant Mother’s Day, I appreciate everything you do for me. Lots of Love Jacob xxxx
Sims, Leah - Mum, thank you for providing the stuff that I need and I love you lots. Theo x
Steed, Hayley – Thank you for everything you have done for me this year. Love from Harry xxx
Swann, Toni – To Mum, thank you for helping me when I need it love Summer xx
Thomas, Sue – Thank you for all of the things that you have done for me and that you continue to do. I love you so much you are the best Mum EVER! Alfie xx
Willis, Philippa – To Mum, thank you for always being there for me I know I can always count on you. Happy Mother’s Day love from Izzy xxx
Woods, Michelle – To Mum, Happy Mother’s Day, I hope you have the best day. You are the best Mum in the world. Love Ruby xxxxxxx
Tilney St Lawrence Community Primary School
Turtles
Neale, Lizzie- I love it when we go on holiday, Love from Riley xx
Butters, Louise- You are very pretty and you make lovely food. You do lots of things with us and take us place- love from Jake xx
Clare, Steph - You are the best mummy because you let me buy stuff! – Love Bella. xx
Reeve, Jessica- I love you the most- Hugs and kisses love from Alfie xx
Daley, Natalie- I love you more than the galaxy- Love from Sebastian. xx
Burrell, Sheena- I love you so much but when you are gone I miss you so much- Love from Aaliyah. xx
Dix, Mel- Thank you for doing what you do for us- Lots of love, from Oliver. xx
Easterbrook, Jen- Happy mother’s day. I love you- from Jasper. xx
Forrest, Emma- I love mummy and I like to have lots of kisses. Love from Joshua. xx
Fisher, Amy – I love you very much - from Lacey. xx
Fisher, Amy – I love you and you’re good at cuddling – from Mia xx
Warner, Kelly- You’re the best cooker and you make very good meals that are yummy! Love from Robert. xx
Lawrence, Louise- I love you mummy because you are the best. You’re the sunshine that makes me smile every morning- Love from Roma. xx
Lawson, Pippa- I am proud of you mummy because you always help me- Love from Florence. xx
Parker, Fiona - Happy mother’s day, I love you a lot because you let me horse ride- From Samuel. xx
Sargent, Emma- You are very special to me because you make me laugh- love from Harrison xx
Denham, Emily- I love you mummy, happy mother’s day and I hope you get lots of presents- Love from Owen. Xx
Sprat, Kirsty- I love you more than unicorns. You’re the best in the world- Love from Libby. xx
Savories, Heather- You are very precious to me because you are the best mum ever! Love from Ella. xx
Savory, Heather -Roses are red, violets are blue, sugar is sweet and so are you! From Fin xx
Walters, Charlotte- Mum you are the best mum ever – love from Dylan. xx
Ward, Anna- I love you because you’re the best mummy ever! Love from Harry xx
Seahorses
Clare, Steph – I love you mummy because you help me get dressed. Love Evie xx
Davies, Clare – Mummy you make the best cookies. Love Tulisa xx
Cousins, Lyndzey – Mummy you are very good at washing up, I like to help you. Love Scarlett. xx
Bussey, Emma – Mum you are very pretty, love Mae Mae. xx
Mills, Emily – I like it when you make a cup of tea. You are the best Mummy, love Poppy. xx
Willis, Johanna – I like it when you cook me cookies, I love you from Owen xx
Taylor, Sarah – I love you Mummy because you always help me tidy my bedroom. Love Harlen xx
Brittain, Rebecca – Mummy I love you making me cakes. Love from Kyle xx
Sayell, Trudy – I love you lots Mummy. Love Jenson xx
Haylock, Kelly – I love you because you make the best cookies. Love Ava xx
Turner, Daisy – Mummy I love you lots. Love George xx
Roper, Emma – Mum I love you so much. I care for you, love you forever love Caleb xx
Welsby, Jessica – Mummy I love your cuddles love Holly xx
Roweth, Vicky – You are the best Mummy love Kasey xx
Coleman, Amber – I love helping you Mummy with the cats. Love Leo xx
Barraclough, Emily – Mummy I love your cooking. Love Logun xx
Mills, Shannon – Love your cuddles Mummy and your kisses Love Scarlett xx
Lake, Hayley – I love you, I love to cook cakes with you. Love Kaitlyn xx
Mays, Kimberley – I love you Mummy, because you are my Mummy. Love AJ xx
Nurse, Jessica – I love you Mummy because you bake cookies. Love Vincent xx
Dolphins
Warner, Kelly – Dear the best mum in the universe. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me Thanks Harvey xxxxxx
Rayner, Amy – Thank you for everything you do for me. From Daniel xx
Walters, Charlotte – Thanks for all the things for me and my brother. I love you from Amelia xx
Stanley, Ruth – I love you so much and Happy Mother’s Day. From Kelsey xx
Bussey, Emma – We have our ups and downs sometimes but I’ve make up for it. I love you from Lexi xx
Neale, Lizzie – I love you with all my heart. Alfie xxx
Parsons, Terri – Mummy I love you a lot and you are the best mum from Riley xx
Meaden, Caroline – To mum I love you to the moon and back and you are the best baker. From Peter xx
Carlisle, Camilla – To Mum, I love you I can’t wait for you to see this card. Hope you have a good day. Lots of love Ella xx
Clare, Steph – Thanks for everything you do with me Ellie and Evie. Kyla xx
White, Lucy – Thank you for looking after me To Mummy from Bradley xx
Mays, Kimberley – Mum, Thank you for being such a good mum and being so nice. Kiean xx
Springall, Christine – Mum, Thank you for everything you do for me. Lots of love from Summer xx
Emery, Tamara – Thank you for playing football and doing kind things to me. Lots of Love from Charlie xx
Nicholson, Cherie – If I had a different mum I would run miles and cross seas to try and find you. Lots of Love Layla x
Stacey, Imagine – To Mum, thank you for everything you done for me. From Dylan xx
Mills, Emily – Mum, Thank you for my precious thing. Lots of love from Kieran xxx
Parker, Fiona – Mummy, I love you from Jacob xxx
Rae, Dominique – Mum, Happy Mother’s Day and thank you for everything you do for me love from Cole xx
Cawston, Cheryl – To mum I love you lots you’re the best. Finley xx
Evans, Vicki – Mum, I love you so much Freya xx
Taylor, Sarah – Thank you for helping me and my brother. Love from Harvey xx
Webb, Alison – Mum, Thank you for doing everything you’ve done. Florence xx
Large, Emma – Mum, Thank you for everything you have done for me. Love from Lilia. I Love You xx
Butters, April – Mum, Thank you for all you do for me. I love you lots. Love from April xx
Welsby, Daniel – To Mum, Thank you for raising me. I’m lucky to be in this family. Thank you for that. Lots of love Daniel xxxx
Warner, Kelly – I love you mum thank you for everything you do for me and my brothers. I love you mum, you are the best mum ever. Thomas xx
Scupham, Danielle – I love you because you help me, do stuff and care for me. Have fun together and annoy each other sometimes. Love Libby-Mai xx
Weasenham C of E Primary Academy
Kingfishers Class
RAINFORD, LISA – Mum, you are the best Mum ever and the best cook in the world. I love you to the moon and back. I hope you have a brilliant Mother’s Day. From Harry xxx
WELLS, MONIQUE – I love you to the moon and back and I think you’re a cool human bean. Love from the greatest daughter ever. Hollyxxxx
LOCKEY, JOANNE – You are the best. I love you so much. Love Amelia. P.S You are funny and Happy Mother’s Day
HEWITT, MILLIE – I love you Mummy, Happy Mother’s Day. You are the best, Love MURFEE xxx
ODELL, LOUISA – Mummy, you are the best Mummy in the world. I love you to the moon and back 100 times. Love from Tilly xxx
ODELL, LOUISA – You are the greatest Mummy in the world. I love you so much. Happy Mother’s Day. Love from Phoebe x PS You make the best sausage casserole ever!
BROWN, REBECCA – You are a really good cook and a fabulous Mum. Also you are a good human. Love you from Oscar xxx
CLAYTON, EMMA – Mummy, you are the best. I am so lucky to have you. You are kind, loving and beautiful. I don’t know what I would do without you. Love Evie xx
SILVER, KATE – Mum, I hope you have a great Mother’s Day, from your son, Ronny xxxx
PUTTERGILL, LALAGE – You’re really kind and caring and I think you work very hard everyday to make a brilliant life for me, and you always put a big smile on my face. I love that you’re always right by my side. Love you, Saskia
LEMMON, EMMA – Happy Mother’s Day, hope you have a good day. Love from your son, Aidan xxx
LEMMON, EMMA – Mum, I love you and big hug from me. You are my favourite, from Ciaran xxx
FEARY, SAMMI – Mum, I love you to the moon and back. Love from Filey xxx
MEDVEDEVA, JULIA – Mum, you make the best meals and you make my day the best when I’m sad. You are the best. Michael xxx
HOMLES-SHORT, MEL – You are the best Mummy in the world. I love you so much because you are very, very kind to me. Happy Mother’s Day!!! Lots of Love, Honorxxx
GAGEN, SABRINA- Mum, I love you with all my love and heart. You are the best mother in the hole universe, by Finley x
JASTRZEBOWSKA, ILONA – Mummy, I love you. You are the best Mummy in the world. I love you so much and I think you are lovely. Love from Natan.
RUTLAND, TANYA – Mummy, I love you and you are the best Mummy ever! Love from Bradleyxxx
KINGSTON, BECCA – Mummy, I love you so much and your cuddles. Love from Archie xxx
RUTLAND, LISA – You are the greatest Mummy ever and I love you so much. Love Lee xxx
MUMMY W Happy Mother’s Day - I love you Mummy and have a lovely Mother’s Day. You are the best Mummy. Lots of Love S xxx
SEAR, GEMMA – Dear Mum, I love you to the moon and back, and I will love you forever. Love from Taylaxxx
Robins Class
HOLMES-SHORT, MEL – Happy Mother’s day.- Love Jesse
RAINFORD, LISA- Happy Mother’s day mum. Hope you have a lovely time.- Love Emma
RUTLAND, TANYA- Happy Mother’s day. I hope you have a great time. All my Love - Squishy Freddie-Jay
FEARY, SAMMI- I love you mummy because you always let me do what I want to do, as long as it is nice - love Banjo.
DE VALLY, SASHA- Happy mother’s day. Hope it’s a special one - Love Olivia
LEMMON, EMMA- Happy Mother’s day. Thank you for doing everything for me. I love you. - Love Bridie.
BROWN, REBECCA- I love you because you give me hugs and kisses. Happy Mother’s day - Love Frank.
KINGSTON, REBECCA- happy Mother’s day mummy. I hope you have a great day - Love Archie
KINGSTON, REBECCA- I love you because you help me. Happy Mother’s day- Love Lily
BEAVIS, RACHEL – Happy Mother’s day. I love you mummy. – From Daylin
IVAN, SOPHIE – I love you very much and I hope you have a lovely Mother’s day. – Love William
PARKE, KATIE – I hope you have a good Mother’s Day. – Love Brodie
STONE, SAMANTHA – I hope you have a good Mother’s day and I love you so much. –Love Poppy
WEBB, STEPHANIE – I really hope you have a nice Mother’s Day. I love you so much. – Love Sophie
SIXSMITH SARAH – I hope you have a nice time. – Love Charlie
MUMMY L – I hope you have a lovely Mother’s day.- Love L
Wormegay C of E Primary School
Class One
JONES, KELLY. I love my Mummy because she reads me books every night. Love Monty xx
VICTORIA,CATT. I love my Mummy because she gives me my dinner and puts me to bed. Love Henry xx
KELLY, MICHELE. I love my Mummy because she makes my food and cereals. Love Eddie xx
GROVES, KIM. I love my Mummy because she puts me to bed. Love Ruby xx
ARNDT, VICTORIA. I love my Mummy because she can read to me. Love Finlay xx
PALEVIC, VIOLETA. I love my Mummy because she lets me play games. Love Aron xx
POLLINGTON, AMY. I love my Mummy because she lets me go on a train to the beach. Love Oscar xx
NEAL, SABRINA. Mummy is special to me because she always loves me. Love Ruby xx
ARNDT, VICTORIA. I love you Mummy because you’re my best friend and you read me bedtime stories. Love Isla xxx
STANNARD, EMMA. I love my Mummy because she gets me flapjacks and sweets. love Arthur xx
SKUCE, KLOE. To Mummy, I love you and I think you are the bestest Mum ever and I’m grateful for you getting me clothes and you getting me food and buying our house. Love Mason xx
Class Two
EAGLE, EDITH: To Mum, you mean the world to me! Love Ellie xxx
WHISLER, CASSIE: To Mum, Thank you for everything you do for me! Love Taylor W. xxx
KELLY, MICHELE: You are the best mum ever in the whole entire world! Love Taylor K. xxx
WARREN, SALLY: To Mum, Thanks for everything you give me and do for me! Love Owen xxx
WATERSON, RACHAEL: To Mum, Thank you for the things that you do; buying me food and toys. Love Thomas xxx
JONES, KELLY: To Mum, Thank you for being there for me when I need you. I love you! Love Tilly xxx
LANGLEY, EMILY: To Mum, Thank you for every you have got me. You mean everything to me! Love Jacob xxx
DYER, DEIDRE: Dear Mum, Thank you for everything you do for me. I love you! Love Roxie xxx
LANGLEY, EMILY: To Mum, I love everything you do for me and all the things you get me. Love Elliott xxx
BROWN, KAREN: To Mum, Thank you for everything you have done for me. Love Sam xxx
SWANSCOTT, JO: To Jo, You are the best in the world and you mean everything to me. Love Theo xxx
JONES, KELLY: You are so special to me. I love you to the moon and back! Love Hettie xxx
STANNARD, EMMA: To Mummy, I love you. You are the best! You can have breakfast in bed! Love Ellie-May xxx
HAYMAN, SARAH: Dear Mum, Thank you for being there for me. Love Esther xxx
POLLINGTON, AMY: To Mum, Thank you for the love you give me. Love Jack xxx
WARREN, SALLY: Dear Mummy, Thank you for buying me films! Love Harry xxx
WEIR, TRACY: To Pudding, Thank you for being my mum. I love you. Xx From Ollie xxx
LEE, JENNIFER: Dear Mum, You mean the world to me and I would always fall the save you. I will always love you George. Xxx
ZEIL, EMMA: To Mum, I Love you! Love Morgan xxx