‘You’re my best friend’ - All the Mother’s Day messages from Norfolk schoolchildren

A mother and child celebrating Mother's Day. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto

We could all do with cheering up at the moment, so take a look at all these amazing Mother’s Day messages from schoolchildren across Norfolk.

Anthony Curton Primary School

Reception Class

Mummy- I love you because sometimes when I’m good you give me hot chocolate. Love Aiden

Mummy- I love you because you are funny. Love Alicja

Mummy- I love you because you give me lots of cuddles and you always read me books. Love Amber

Mummy- I love you because you play with me with my magic cars. Love Archie

Mummy- You are the best mummy ever. Love Cee-Jay

Mummy- I love you because you always give me chocolate waffles and hugs. Love Charlie

Mummy- I love your huggies and I love you so much. Love Elouise

Mummy- I love you lots because you give me a cuddle. Love Fifi

Mummy- I love you because you give me money. Love Freddie

Mummy- I love you because I love the hugs you always give me. Love Georgie

Mummy- I love you so much because you give me loads of cuddles and you let me have stuff when I get in from school. Love Harrison

Mummy- I love you because you keep cuddling me at bedtime. Love Hope

Mummy- I love you so so much because you give me lots of hugs. Isla

Muumy- I love you because you cuddle me. Love Jacob

Mummy- I love you because you cuddle me on the sofa. Love Jenson

Mummy- Thank you for helping me get stuff under the sofa and buying me new pants. Love from Joey

Mummy- I love you because every night you give me a cuddle. Kacper

Mummy- I love you so much because you let me text my nan. Love Leela-Jade

Mummy- I love you and I love your cuddles and the kisses you give me at night. Lexi-Jo

Mummy- I love you so much because you give me lots of hugs and you teach me things. Love Lily

Mummy- Thank you for this world, you’re the best mummy. I love you so much like jelly tots. Love Logan

Mummy- I love you and I like to cuddle you all the time. Love Lola

Mummy- I love you because you make the best dinner. Love Maisie

Mummy- I love you because you’re the best mummy and you have a funny laugh. Love Mia

Mummy- I love you because you take me to football. Love Oliver

Mummy- I love you because you give me lots of cuddles and kisses. Love Ruby Skye

Mummy- I love you because you tickle me and you do the best cuddles. Love Teddy

Brancaster VAP Primary School

Thrift Class

HEAD AMY Thank you for getting my food and giving me a hug. I love you, Kian x

JEFFERY GEMMA Thank you for everything, especially the finger of fudge. Love from Logan x

STONEBURGH LEAH I love you. Love from Toby x

COE KATHERINE Thank you for my toys and making me feel better. Love you Marley x

HENDRY CARRIE-ANNE Thank you for everything. Love Faith x

WOOD ROXANA Mummy, love you. From Ryder x

SMITH ANN Thank you for looking after me. Love Xavi x

GROOM EMMA I will always be with you Mummy. Love Lewis x

DIXON CLARE I love you mum, thank you for looking after me. Love from Hayden x

CORBACI RACHEL Thank you for taking me out for meals. Love Asya x

ARCHER KEZIAH Thank you mummy for hugging me. Harry

SHERMAN ROBYN I love you, you are the best. Love Grace x

AMM KATY I love my mummy. Love from Olly x

PRESTON KATIE I love you, thank you for taking us out. Love Jace x

Samphire Class

Preston, Katie –Mummy I love you thank you for being you, hope have a great day lots of love Skye xx

Wright, Katie- I love you to infinity and beyond, you’ve always been there for me, love you loads lots of love Tia xxx

Fox, Hannah- mummy I love you to the moon and back and I will never forget to close the door how much you mean to me. Lots of love from Eve xxxxx

Bailey, Emily - mum I love you so much I will never ever forget what you do for me, love Alfie xxx

Orford, Sharon - mum I love you; you’re the best in the world. I will never forget what you do for me and how much you love me. Love you mum, love from Freddie xxx

Thurgill, Kerry - mum I love you - you’re the best in the world. I will never forget what you do for me and how much you love me. Love you mum. Lots of love from Connor xxxx

Howell, Louise-I love you, you always look out for me and cook tea, as well as playing with me. Love from Seth xxxx

Amm, Katy – I love you mum you cook my tea, you buy me clothes, you always look out for me. Love you mum, love Joshua xxxx

Kidd,Lydia-to mum thank you for caring for me every day even though you are busy getting ready for work. Love from Freya xxx

Groom, Emma – thank you for everything you do for me even if you have work. Love you mum. Lots of love, Lacey-Jo xxx

Sporne, Claire-Thank you for everything you do for me, making tea, doing the washing, doing the shopping and being the best mum ever. From Oscar xoxo

Coe, Katherine-I love you so much. Thank you for everything. Mum, no one is as special as you. We may struggle sometimes but we will always have each other, and that’s all we need, forever. Tons of love, Melody xoxoxoxoxoxoxox

Banham, Rebecca-I love you so much. Thank you for everything. You may struggle but I will always have your back. No mum is more special then you. Tons of love Chloexoxoxoxoxoxoxoxoxoxo

Fox, Hannah-I love you so much thank you so, so much for everything but one more thing have we got any more scones left. Love you and thank you for everything from Faith xxx

Taylor, Sian - Thank you for always being there for me when I am upset and I love you. From Billy

Whittaker-Pope, Naomi - Thank you for taking care of me. I love you to the moon and back. I love you. Love from Charlie. xx

Groom, Trisha - Thank you for all the things you have done for me. I love you to the stars and back. I love you. From JJ.

Felgate, Ellie - I love you, Mum. Thank you for my toys and for reading me loads of stories. I love you for everything. Love from Oliver.

Smith, Kelly - Thank you for always looking after me. I love you so, so much. From Evie xxx

Kidd, Lydia - Thank you so much for looking after me and cooking tasty food. I love you so much. From Elise

Howell, Louise- You are the best because you cook us really, really good FOOD. You are always with me and I love you so MUCH. Love from Matilda x

Coe, Katherine – Mum, thank you for everything that you do for us. You are kind. Love from Marshall. xxx

COTT KASHAR- I LOVE YOU SO MUCH AND THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING AND HAPPY MOTHERS DAY LOVE FROM RILEY JAMES COTT

Trett, Katy- Thank you for everything that you do for me even though we struggle sometimes. It makes me so happy to see you happy. Lots of Love Gracie XX

Hempnall Primary School

Comet Class

Coleman, Jacqueline - I love you because you read me stories. Love from Taleya xxx

Pink, Julia - I love you because you’re very good at making me dinner. Love from Aurora xxx

Curtis, Joanna - I love you because you’re really kind. Love from Henry xxx

Phillips, Natasha - I love you because you make me pancakes. Love from Jack xxx

Kill, Hannah - I love you because you play with me so much. Love from Lily xxx

Cooke, Sarah - I love you because you’re very kind letting me go to the fireworks. Love from Layla xxx

Bootman, Liz - I love you because you are very good at making my lunch. Love from Louie xxx

Clinton, Rebecca - I love your blue eyes and brown hair. Love from Pippa xxx

Honickberg, Debra - You smell like perfume. I love you so much from Molly xxx

Ellenor, Katie - I love you because you cook my favourite food. Love from Matilda xxx

Stone, Laura - I love you because you give me lots of nice food. Love from Chloe xxx

Currie, Hannah - I love you because everything you do is good. Love from Elise xxx

Hanner, Naomi - I love you because you play games with me. Love from Sylvie xxx

McDonald, Kirsty - I love you because you cook my favourite food - pizza! Love from Beau xxx

Freeman, Stacey - I love you because you give me really warm hugs. Love from Lola xxx

Batchelor, Sarah - I love you because you hug me when I wake up in the morning. Love from Emily xxx

Hopkins, Paula - I love you because you make me roast dinner with roast parsnips. Love from Penny xxx

Rocket Class

Bromage, Lauren - Thank you for always making my dinner. I love you, Isobel xxx

Stockwell, Naomi - Thank you for making my costume for World Book Day. I love you, Ronnie xxxxx

Kenworthy, Patricia - Thank you for being the best Mum. I love you, Pietra xxxxx

Sutton, Charlotte - Thank you for making my bed for me. Love William Xxxxx

Barnes, Katie - I love it when you read books to me. Love Annie Xxx

Hanner, Amy - I love you Mummy and I love it when you give me hugs at bedtime. Love Evie Xxxxx

Whiterod, Rosalind - Thank you for reading me a book at bedtime. I love you, Arabelle xxxxx

Webb, Sarah, I love you mummy because you give me lots of huggles and kisses. Arthur X..

Armstrong, Alison - Thank you Mummy for tidying my room for me. I love you, Lara xxx

Coles, Bryony - To Mummy, Thank you for making my breakfast. I love you so much, Izzy xxxxx

Goodman, Emma - Thank you Mummy for making my bed every day, Isabella Xxxxx

Chapman, Karen Thank you Mummy for buying me things. I love you, Sophie xxxxx

Brown, Nina I love it when it you take me to the railway. I love you. Oscar xxxxx

Stone, Laura - Thank you Mummy for paying for all of my things. Thank you Marnie Xxx

Last, Lauren - Thank you Mummy for tidying my bedroom. Love, Lily-Rose Xxxxx

Pritchard, Victoria - I love it when you make my tea for me. Love, Otto Xxxx

Marjoram, Michelle - Thank you for making my bed every day. I love you Love Ellie xxx

Read, Lisa - I love it when you make my favourite tea (pizza). Love William Xxxx

Wakefield, Chanel - Thank you for letting me watch films. I love you from Lillyana xxxxx

Cracknell, Caroline - Dear Mummy, Thank you for taking me on holiday. Love Jessica xxxxx

Colman, Jenny - Thank you Mummy for making my bed. Love Ethan Xxx

Supernova Class

Ellenor, Katie – Dear Mum, you are the best at cooking my dinners, from Bea x

Wharton, Jennifer – You always try new things and do stuff for other people, you always put a smile on my face, Harriet x

Shipley, Sarah – I think you are good at hugs and kisses, Love from Alice x

Cawston, Gabriella – I think you are very good at drawing. I love you because I love your tea. Love, Orla x

Hall-Smith, Kitti – To Mum, you have given me so much, its time I give you something. I love that you want to help me so much. Love, Willow xx

Rhodes, Myrrhine – I like that you ride, I think that you drive a horse. I like that you let me go hunting, Love, Jonah x

Hills, Steph – I think that you cook the best dinner in the whole school and you smell lovely. Love, Paige x

Wenham, Laura - I think you’re good at Jenga Mummy. Mummy you are very good at drawing. Mummy, you’re the best! Love, Charlie x

Leeds, Tania – To Mum, thank you, thank you for helping me to do stuff, like arts and crafts. Love, Suki xx

Huggins, Jodie – You are very, very good at rock climbing. Thank you for making a lovely dinner. Love, Holly x

Gray, Hannah – I love you sooo much! I have nothing for you to improve on and you’re the best at everything. I love you so much, I can’t say how much I love you. Love, Abigail x

Chamberlain, Debbie – To Mum, I absolutely love your snuggles. I think you’re stunning. You’re good at joining letters. I love it when you smile. Love, Elliot x

Cann, Holly – I like the way you look after me. I love you so much! I love the way your perfume smells. I love the way you cook. I love the way you read to me. Love, Elsie x

Larionova, Nina – I like it when you are happy and smile! Thank you for washing my school clothes. I love you so much Mummy. You always smile at me! I like how you are writing your letters. Love Dasha x

Wyatt, Lucy – To Mum, I think you are lovely. You are the best. Love Henry x

Cooper, Tara – To Mummy, You have given me lots of things, so I am giving you something nice. I will always love you, you’re the best mummy ever. Love and Kisses, Thea. I love you.

Champion, Sarah – I love you so much. You’re the best Mum ever. Thank you for washing my clothes. Love, Nevaeh x

Voyager Class

Sanford, Claire – Mum, I love you because you smile at me and hug me a lot and you kiss me goodnight. I love you because you are cute. Love from, Ellie xxxxx

Webb, Sarah – You’re the best mum ever! You give me the best hugs ever because you are the best mum ever. I love the way you cuddle me, you give me the best hugs! I love you! Lots and hugs and kisses love your weird little girl Matilda xx

Lewis, Maria – I love the way you smile, you are clever, resilient, reasoning, reflective, resourceful and responsible. Love, Sasha xx

Cooper, Jennifer – Mum I love the way you play with me and help me. Love from Finley xx

Tooke, Amy – I love you so much. I love the toys I get for my birthday. From Josh

Stockwell, Naomi – I love you lots and lots Mummy because you do my hair nicely. Live Sienna x

Sharpe, Emma – Mummy I love you because you are so kind. Love from Harry!

Preston, Stacey- I love you because you let me go on the PS4 and Shhhh!!!!! Your pancakes are really good (better than Daddy’s!). Love from Miles xx

Coppin, Rebecca – I love you so much! And I love when you give me hugs. Love, Adam x

Read, Lisa – I love your fab sewing even though I hate going to the fabric shop and William does too! I would rather hug you. Love, Erin xx

Hallam, Trudy – Mum I like it when you buy me stuff and really like your cooking (you are the best cook!). Love, Harvey xx

Hanner, Amy – You’re awesome, you’re amazing at everything even though you don’t clean out the bin! Love, Poppy x

Philips Natasha – Mum, Happy Mother’s Day, I love the way you smile and look. I love you and you make me smile. Lots of love from Jayden

Francis – Smith Eve - Mum if you were not here I would not be happy without you. Mum I love your smile. Mum I love the way you look. Mum thank you for cleaning my room. I love you more than dad. Love Maisie

Buck Caroline - Mum I love you more than anything and your bluebell eyes. Lots of love from Matthew xxxxxxxxxxxxx

Curtis Joanna – I love you because you are really good at cooking and you’re great at playing being a doctor. Love from Monty

Pointer, Sarah – Mum I love you lots. Happy mother’s day. Love from Millie xxxxxxxxx

Kirby Jen – dear mum I love you because you hug me in your heart so I love you to the moon and I love you 10000% from your lovely son Josh!

Grob Min – To mum I love you with all my heart. I love you when you say no more but after half hour you say yes. Love from Delphi

Chapman Claire – mum I love you because you make me happy. Love Bessie xxxx

Rhodes Hull Miranee – Mum I love you so much because you make me smile. Love Amelie

Hanner Naomi – Mummy I love you because you give me hugs and make me food. Love from George

Sharpe Emma – Dear mummy I love you because you have rosy cheeks and cute eyes! I love you 100% xxx love from Jack

Andrews Rachel – I love you because the food you make me and you care about me and buy me stuff. Love Luca

Huggins Jodie – Dear mummy I love you. You are the best mum ever. You are the kindest person ever! You are really pretty too. Lots of love Linus

Spaul Sophie – I love the way you let us have people round to play with and the way you do my hair. I love you so much mummy – because you are reflective, reasoning, resilient, resourceful and responsible. I love you. Love Asha xxx

Hewitt Catherine – Mum even if you’re a little shouty sometimes. I still love you. From Nicolai

Peck Lia – I love you because you look after me as hard as you can. I’m sorry if I be naughty I am actually really sorry. You get me food and clothes you are the best mum love Oliver

Burton Sam – I love you so much mummy and your hugs love Tom xxxxx

Endeavour Class

Stevens Ann – you are the best grandma ever and thank you for giving me money every month and thanks for the crisps. Love you Jake

Stark Pippa – you are the best mum ever and thanks for taking care of me. Jake

Chamberlain Debbie – to the best mum in the world. You mean a lot to me and I love you with all my heart. Lots of love from your caring son Ethan

Reynolds Claire – I love you loads you make the best lasagne its delicious love from Emily happy mother’s day

Coppin Janet – I love you. I love the cheese straws you make. You also make the best Christmas dinner love Maisie

Hunting Becky – I love you. You make the best meals ever. I love you. Love Maisie

Whitehouse, Kate – To the best mum ever! You are the kindest person ever in the world! Oscar.

Glanfield, Sally – To the best Mum in the world! Thank you for looking after me! You make the best hotdogs I’ve ever tasted. I love you, Love from Caiden xx

Cheeseman, Lisa – To the fantastic Mummy! In the whole wild world. You make my lunch for school and I love you to the moon and back and I love you to bits. Love, your handsome son, Oliver xx

Yallop, Emma – To Mummy, thank you for putting up with me, I love you. You are the best mummy ever and you make the best Lego models. Happy Mothers Day, Jack x

Cann, Holly – To the best Mum ever, you make me smile, play and cook amazing dinners. Dexter x x

Gray, Hannah – You are the best mum in the world!! Thank you for doing everything you do for me I love you so so so much! Stephanie x

Cawston, Gabriella – To the most lovely mum ever! Your cooking is the best and you take me to really amazing places. I love you, you are the best. Love from Ava.

Preston, Stacey – You are the best Mummy in the UNIVERSE! You’re kind, caring, loving and create the most happy memories ever! Love from Isaac x

Hanner, Amy – You are the best mum ever! I love you sooo much! You are amazing at cooking for me. Love Millie xx

Clinton, Becky – To mummy thank you for helping me with everything, you’re the best Mummy I could ever have Lots of Love from Olie xx

Wyatt, Lucy – Thanks for your delicious food and tucking me in at night – best Mum ever! Toby x

Hills, Stephanie – You are the best mum in the world. You make the best cakes and you are the best at cooking! Love Harrison x

Spaul, Sophie – You are the most brilliant Mum in the world – I love your cooking it is really nice. I love you from Perrin x

Vrinten Cheryl – To the most brilliant mum of all. Thank you for always being there for me. I love you. Brooke x

Shurmer, Lora – You are the best mummy in the whole wide world. Thank you for looking after me. Love you lots! Jeanie x

Hills, Steph – You are the best cooker in the world and you make good toffee cream tart. Also, you’re the best mum in the world. From Clayton x

Champion, Sarah – To the best mum in the world. Thank you for everything that you have done for me. Ashton x

Gosling, Denise – To the best mum in the world – I love you and your baking is the best! I love you to the moon and back! Daisy xx

Jones, Donna – To the best Mum ever! Thank you for always being there and being so caring – I love you! Love you to the moon and back Devon xx

Saul, Charlotte – To the best mum in the whole wide world. Thank you for always being there for me. I love you sooo so so so much. Alice xx

Johnson, Laura – To the most amazing mum ever. I love you so much, and thanks for having me! Happy Mothers Day. Love from Isobelle x

Pritchard, Tor – To the most epic mum ever! You’re good at everything and I love you with all of my heart. Violet xx

Cooper, Jenny – To the most wonderful mum, even though you have a broken leg you’re still kind and helpful! I love you to the moon and back! Freya x

Hanner, Naomi – You are the best mum in the world! I love you so much. Thank you for always being there Sophia xx

Sanford, Claire – I love you so much, you make amazing lasagnes they are so yummy, I love you Love Callum xx

Enterprise Class

Mathieson, Lisa - You have supported me so much, I would never ask for a better Mum than you- you are the best I love you, Love Charlotte x

Kelly, Donna – I tell you every day I love you and I think you begin to realise I do, because you are the most amazing, fabulous, beautiful person in the world! Oliver x

Moore, Kathryn – To Mum I love you so much, you are always helping me and you are very caring. I just want you to know I love you so so much – to the moon and back. Cameron x

Wilkinson, Mauricette – I want you to know I love you so much! You are kind and thoughtful and you are always there for me when I am down. I can’t bare to lose you. Love Marshal x

Brydon, Charlotte – You are the bestest mummy in the world and I love you sooo much loads and loads of love from Kacey xx

Cooper, Tara – You’re the best mum in the world. You are always there when I wake up, you greet me with the biggest smile – Lots of Love Neve xx

Bulldeath, Kelly – You are the best Mum in the world. You are amazing. You are the one who I think about, you are spectacular. I love you, thank you for everything! Love Shianne x

Bailey, Debbie – I love you so much and thank you for all of the things that you have done for me. Love you to the moon and back. Although I get really angry at you and am naughty I know you still love me. Love from your amazing daughter Olivia x

Woljung, Donna – I love you to the moon and back although I may be a picky eater and awkward at times I know you still love me. Love from Jac (your favourite)

Chapman, Wendy - Thank you for helping me with my worries and bad things that have happened. You are funny and kind and caring and have done a lot for me in my life. I really appreciate it and love you to the moon and back. Love Beau xx

Rodger, Michelle – Thank you for what you have done for me in the past and helping me get through what I have achieved in life. I love you, Megan x

Last, Lauren – I love you and all the things that you do. Thank you – Brooklyn xx

Pointer, Sarah – I love you! Thank you for helping me with my homework and everything. Thank you for providing me with food, food and more food! Love Harry x

Bloomfield, Sarah – Roses are red, violets are blue. You’re the best mum and I love you. Thank you for helping me through all of my troubles. Love Ruby xx

Johnson, Laura – Thank you for always being there for me, I love you soooooo much! Lots of Love Sam xx

Tooke, Amy – Thank you for always being there for me and helping with everything. Love from Ella xx

Freeman, Stacey – I really, really love you and there is not a single word in humanity that can describe it. Love you to the Moon and back 1000000000 times, Danielle xx

Colman, Jenny – I hope you have a brilliant, funny day and also have a fun day with your beautiful children. Lots of Love, Rossi x

Duchy of Lancaster Methwold Primary School

Foxes Class

Mummy- I love you Mummy. You’re my best friend in the world. Love from Lacey x

Mummy- I love Mummy. She buys me toys when I am good. Love from Frankie x

Mummy- Love you Mum. You’re the best. Love from Oscar

Mummy- I love Mummy because she always hugs me at night time. Love from Juddmarshel x

Mummy- I love Mummy. We bake cakes. Love from Rosie x

Mummy- Thank You Mummy for all the sweets on my Birthday. Love from Rex x

Mummy- I love my Mum because she always lets me do what I saw. Love from Emily x

Mummy- I love my Mummy because she bought me loads of toys on my Birthday. Love from Roisin x

Mummy- I love Mummy because she got me good presents at Christmas. Love from Skye x

Mummy- My Mummy is lovely because she bakes me a cake with toppings on and chocolate. Love from Dylan x

Mummy- My Mum lets me have a cake and a biscuit with lots of sprinkles on top. Love from Charlie x

Mummy- I love my Mummy because she always smiles at me. Love from Temperance x

Mummy- I love you Mummy for buying me loads of toys. Love from Levi x

Mummy- I love Mummy. She bought me lots of toys for my Birthday. Love from Harry x

Sedgeford Primary School

Crown, Debbie - You are the best Mum in the wold happy Mother’s Day Love from Abigail xx

Mair, Hannah - You are the best. I love you Alex xx

Evans, Laura - Happy Mother’s Day. I love you and I miss mum. I love to go shopping with you. I miss you. Gethin xxx.

Parkes, Kim - Mum I love you loads and when I’m not very happy you always cheer me up. Love Harry xx

Clark, Stef - I hope you have a nice day. I love you loads and you are always kind. Happy Mother’s Day. Love Holly xxx

Clark, Stef - I love you so much you are really nice. Thank you for what you do From Jamie xx

Baldock, Paula - I love you loads, you are the best. You help me when I’m sick, you always take care of me. love from Leah xx

Yates, Sherry - I love you very much, Mummy. I love helping you do the chores in the house. Love May xxx

Pukocz, Alicja - Thanks for all your love. Mummy I really want you to have a lucky future. Love from Nadia x

Mair, Hannah - I hope you have a happy Mother’s day. Love Oscar xx

Pyatt, Lindsay - I love you lots From Oscar P

Roydon Primary School

Woodpeckers Class

Adiguzel, Aysenur - Mummy I love you. - love from Mert x

Aiken, Jemma – I love you. - love from Dylan x

Oakley, Nicola – I love you. Thank you for cooking. - love from Niall x

Allen, Karen - Thank you for helping me love you. - love from Ruby x

Apea-Agyei, Claire - Thank you for helping me with my puzzle. Thank you for the nice meals. - love from Scarlett x

Brock, Charlene - I love you so much Mummy, thank you for doing all the tidying up for me. You’re so kind to me for taking me swimming on Mondays. You’re so lovely. - love from Louise x

Brown, Kate - Thank you for letting me get Mario teddies. Thank you for letting me have great food. You are great, I love you Mummy. - love from Bobby x

Bryant, Kylie – Thank you for making nice meals. I love you. - love from Caleb x

Hoang, Trang – I love you Mummy. - love from Mia x

Bullimore, Dawn – I love you Mummy. - love from Leighton x

Barrett, Laura - Thank you for cooking me lovely food. - love from Lola x

Howard, Melanie – Thank you for helping us. - love from Jacob x

Coffey, Claire - I love you Mummy because you make me breakfast. I love you with all my heart. - love from Lily x

Dungar, Kaylee - Thank you for building my bunk bed. - love from Lexi x

Manning, Laura - Happy Mother’s Day. I like your meals. Wish you were at home not at work. - love from Jenson x

Meadows, Catherine – Thank you. - love from Violet x

Mills, Kirstie - Thank you for cooking. - love from James x

Cully, Mary-Ann - I love you Mummy and I like all the lovely pictures you make for me. I love you lots. - love from Summer x

Marciszewska, Boguslawa – love you mummy - love from Nadia x

Pilsbury-Gaunt, Rebecca – Thank you for being the best mummy, I love you. love from Amelia x

Rolfe, Wendy – Thank you Mummy, I love you. - love from April x

Sawyer, Katie – I love you Mummy. - love from Isaac x

Singh, Neha - I love you. Thank you for cooking meals. - love from Vaani x

Storey, Alicia – I love you Mummy. - love from Bastian x

Smigliuc, Alina - I love you. - love from Alexia x

Tully, Samantha - Love Mummy forever. - love from Calum x

Hall, Suzanne – Nanny, I love you Nanny. Thank you for all the hugs. - love from Sapphire x

Whatling, Sarah – Thank you very much. I love you Mummy. - love from Sophia x

Hedgehogs Class

Kitchen, Dee – I love you Mummy, I like playing games with you and eating sausage, mash and beans that you cook, it’s my favourite. Love Macie x

Haddrick, Lisa – I love reading stories with you at bedtime. You’re the best Mummy ever! Love Sophie x

Beamish, Lisa – I love when you cook my favourite foods especially pasta with tomato sauce. You’re the best at cuddles! Love Ella x

South, Laura – Mummy, you give me the best dinners and I love doing colouring with you. Love Emily x

Bartrum, Gemma – I love you, thank you for all of the stuff you do. I like helping you wash up. Love Emily P x

Kent, Alison – I love my Mummy. You read me lovely stories and you helps me play with jigsaws. Love Ethan x

Lucy, Marie – I like when you go for a walk with me because we did it yesterday and it was fun. I love watching movies with Mummy. Love Katie x

Ray, Charmaine – I love you Mummy because you help me do my writing. I love cuddles with my mummy. Love Maisie x

Langston, Rachel– I love my Mummy, you always plays with my cars and toys with me. I love watching movies with you. Love Darcie x

Clark, Gemma – I love playing on my princess tablet with you. You make yummy jacket potatoes for dinner, I love you Mummy. Love Olivia x

Taber, Becky – I love it when we go for skateboard rides together. Love Freddie x

Thompson, Louise – I love going on bike rides with you. I love you, Mummy. Love Finley

Kerriage, Anna – I love my Mummy, you cook

Jenkins, Melanie – I love you Mummy. I like when we do crafting together. You look after me. Love Carys x

Harvey, Dawn – I love my Mummy. My Mummy plays lots of games with me and she cooks me pancakes. Love Isobel x

Edgar, Cassie – I love you Mummy, especially when you play craft with me and games. You are the best at cooking yummy dinners. Love Lexie x

Jakabiak, Aggie – I love it when we make things together, you make the best noodles! Love Josh x

Frost, Amanda – I love when you play my Harry Potter game with me. Thank you for cooking and cleaning. Love Henry x

Kerridge, Sarah – I love when we go on bike rides together. I love you Mummy. Love Billy x

Wealand, Vicky – I love you making me dinner. I love the hugs you give, thank you for the sweeties. Love Elsie x

Brown, Kate – I love you Mummy. I like It when we cuddle together. Love Lewis x

Brown, Kate – I love reading books with you. Thank you for cooking yummy food. Love Tommy B x

Smith, Tony – I love you. I like it when you play with me. Love Alfie S x

Woodley, Angela – Thank you for making me dinner. Thank you for playing with me. Love TJ x

Kartralova, Elka - I love you because you make my favourite food. I love it when we play monopoly together. Love Christian x

Dungar, Laura – I love you Mummy. You play games with me and I have so much fun. Love Alfie D x

Donnelly, Alison – I love it when Mummy plays with me and my friends. Love Oscar x

Mitchel, Karen – Thank you for playing with me. I love it when you give cuddles and kisses. Love Tommy x

Squirrels Class

Haydon, Frances – To Mum, Happy Mother’s Day! I hope you have a nice day, thank you for my presents for my birthday! I love you, Taylor x

Bobbins, Amy – Happy Mother’s Day mum, thank you for being my mum! Lots of love Max x

Debenham, Paula – To mummy, you are a very good helper, lots of love Eva x

Smith, Jasmin – To mummy, thank you feeding me every day and for all the presents you have brought me for my birthday and Christmas. Happy Mother’s Day, lots of love Lillie-Grace x

Keeble, Emily – To mummy, thank you for making me laugh every day! Happy Mother’s Day, lots of love Isla x

Klimza, Katarzyna – To mum, thank you for always being nice to me and helping me! Happy Mother’s day, lots of love Oscar x

Malone, Claire – Happy Mother’s Day Mum! Thank you for reading me Rainbow Magic books, lots of love Poppy x

Manning, Laura – Happy Mother’s Day Mum! Thank you for always playing with me, lots of love Imogen x

Martin, Michelle – Dear mum, I love you! Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for all my toys and taking me on holiday, lots of love Roxy x

Mayes, Marie – To mummy, thank you for always buying me lovely things! Happy Mother’s Day, lots of love Leo x

Potter, Cassie – Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for always looking after me even when you are ill! You’re the best mum in the whole wide world, lots of love Ruby-Mae xxx

Tully, Sam – Happy Mother’s Day, thank you looking after me! I love you lots, you are the best!!!! Love Nelly xxx

Edwards, Bronwen – Dear mum, Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for cooking all my food! You are the best mum in the world, lots and lots of love, Lily xxx

Edwards, Bronwen – Happy Mother’s Day mum, thank you for always playing cards with me! You are the greatest mum ever, lots of love Poppy xxx

Williams, Emma – I love you and you are the best mummy ever! Thank you for giving me treats when I completed my 10m’s swimming, lot of love George xxx

Feetham, Becky – Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for my food and all the support and toys you have given me. I love you, William xxxxx

Donnelly, Alison – Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for always making me yummy food and taking me shopping. Lots of love Riley x

Uleckiene, Gintare – Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for all the lovely things you buy me and all the delicious food you make! Lots of love Milena xx

Thornton-Jones, Natalie – Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for always buying me watermelon because I love it! You’re the best mum ever, lots of love Danny xx

Atkins, Jennifer – Thank you for all my presents for my birthday and for buying me a unicorn balloon. Happy Mother’s Day, love from Brandon xx

Deacon, Jessica – Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for helping when I am hurt and always cooking lovely food. You’re the best mum in the world, I love you Max xx

Moore, Dannie – Thank you for taking us out to Nanny’s for roast dinner. Happy Mother’s Day! I love you, Avia xx

Le-Goaziou Fayers, Val – Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for taking me to all the charity shops looking for toys! You’re the best mum in the world, I love you, Jude xx

Stoyanova, Petya – Happy Mother’s Day mummy! Thank you for always looking after me all day long! You’re the best mum in the world, I love you lots, Nicole xx

Temple, Anya – Thank you for always cheering me up when I cry and I like it when you always let me join in with cooking dinner. Happy Mother’s Day, love Theo xxx

Badger Class

Ellis, Jenna - Dear Mummy, Thank you for all the lovely stuff you have done. Love Frankie

Wilby, Emma - Dear Mum, Thank you for all the toys I have at home. Love Zak xx

Calip, Celillie - Dear Mummy, Thank you for your hard work . I love you. From Kaelin xxx

Ravikumar, Sayanthini - Dear Mum, Thank you for making me lovely food. Love Achchira xx

Reis, Iva - Dear Mummy, I love you from the sun and then to the moon and back and my heart loves you so much. Love from Summer xx

Cull, Ami - Momma, I love you. I wish you a merry Mothers Day. Love Enzo Xx

Le Grys, Mary - Dear Mummy, I hope you have a lovely Mothers day. Love from Jake xxx

Stannard, Natalie - Dear Mummy, Thank you for all the things that you have done for me. Love Ruby xxx

Stebbings, Rebecca - Dear Mummy, Thank you for the love and care that you give to me love. from Tayler xxx

Aiken, Jemma - Dear Mummy, You are the best Mummy ever. Love Reuben Xx

Howard, Mel - Dear Mum, I really love you. from Oliver

Dennington, Louisa - Dear mummy, Thank you for being so nice to me and thank you for playing with me. Lots of love Kaiden xxx

Catton, Lizzie - Dear Mummy, Thank you for being a very nice mummy. Love Kaiden xx

McCathie, Julia - Dear Mummy, Love you. Happy Mothers Day from Thomas xxxx

Morton-McCourt, Jaimie - Dear Mum, I love you. Happy Mothers Day. Love Oli xxxx

Eadie, Donna - Dear Mum, I love you. Thank you for bringing me doughnuts. Love from Tyler x

Cull, Ami - Dear Momma, Thank you for looking after me. Love from Emiah xxx

Sorrell, France - Dear Maman, I hope you have a good Mothers Day and I love you. From Zola xxxx

Snape, Emma - Dear Mummy, Happy Mothers Day.I love you. From Holly xxx

Cockle, Jennifer - Dear Mummy, You’re the best Mummy in the world. Love from Nancy xx

Chambers, Victoria - Dear Mummy, I love Mummy. Happy Mothers Day. Love Poppy xxxxxx

Kessey, Brenda - Dear Mummy, I love you. Happy Mothers Day. Love Abrianna xxx

Burcham, Mary - Dear mummy, Thank you for being my best Mum. Thank you for cooking me lovely dinners and buying me lots of food. Love Zac xx

Armitt, Louise - Dear Mum, Thank you for everything. From Joseph

Griffin, Rebecca - Dear Mummy, You’re the best Mum. Love Max xx

Bryant, Kylie - Dear Mummy, You’re the best Mum in the whole entire world. Love from Jasmine xxxx

Garnham, Katie - Dear Mummy, Happy Mothers Day, I hope you have a nice breakfast. Love Oscar.

Dobrescu, Giorgiana - I love you-love from Iannys x

West ,Lyndsey - You’re the best Mum in the world-love from Ralphy

Waeland,Vicky - I love you-love Tommy xx

Duraj,Fausta - I love you so much and I could hug you all day and all night-love Alex

Sharman,Donna - to mummy happy mother’s day lots of love-Harry xx

Taber,Becky - Well done, you’ve worked hard this year. I love you-Rosie xx

Lewis,Claire - I love you, hope you have a lovely Mother’s Day-love Harrison xx

Vital,Cecile - I love you so much I can squeeze you into little pieces-love Derci xx

Skeats,Zana - Happy mother’s day-from Sebastian xx

Defoe,Hannah - I love you so much I could squeeze you-love Max xxxxx

South,Laura - I love you to the moon and back-love Erin xxx

Woodrow,Michelle - Happy mother’s day. Love Kaydon xx

Garnham,Ann - I love you because you cook my tea-love Luke xx and hugs

Torlier,Eleanor - Mum you are a wonderful cook. Love Scarlett xx

Paige, Lucy - you help me with things and I love you-Lewis

Cracknell,Lisa - happy mother’s day ,love you lots-love Meg xx

Yallop,Nicky - your are the best mum in the world.-love Preston xxx

Halls,Christine - thank you for letting me play on the D.S Ii love you. Reuben xx

Miles,Helen - I love you-love Thomas xx

Fiddy, Tracey - I love you, I want to hug you all day-love Lester xx

Humbles, Roxy, - I love you-Love Zane xxxxx

Bobbins, Amy - You’re the best mum in the world and I love you lots-Molly xxx

Littleboy, Hayley - I love you to the moon and back-love Harry xx

Harrison,Clare - You’re the best mum ever-love Ethan xx

Sillett,Sue - You’re the best mum in the whole world. Love Annalise xxx

Pearce, Tammy - I will always love you-Love Luke xx

Martin, Katie - I love you and I like to be with you-love Livvy xxx

Kolibska,Barbara - Dear Mum,I really love you for all the things you do for me. love Alicja xx

Laughlin Moore, Anna - I miss you every time you go to work. I love you to the moon and back-love Willow xx

Ellis, Jenner - I like when we take the dogs for walks and when we play games. I love you Ebony xx

Armitt, Louise - To Mum, happy mother’s day, I hope we can spend more time together- Love Ellie xxx

Rabbits Class

Whatling, Sarah – Mummy, I hope you have a good day! You’re the greatest mum ever, from Matty

Baggaley,Lisa - Mum, I love you! Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for all you do for me. You’re the best mum ever, Alice xx

Kerridge, Sarah - Mum I hope you have a good day, Summer xx

Weedon, Hannah – Mum, I love the way you look after and protect me, your lovely! Love George xxxxx

Pooley, Amanda - Mum I love you and you are the greatest mum ever! Love from Thomas x

Keeble,Emily - Happy Mother’s Day thank you for everything, love Olly xxxx

Kitchen, Emma - Mum I love you so much you’re the greatest! love Ellie.

Moore, Sharon – I love you so much, you’re the best mum ever! from Benjamin XXXX PS YOU ARE THE BEST. Love you.

Fairweather, Tash – Mum, I love you and you are the greatest mum ever! Love from Harry xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Farrell, Lisa - Mum, I love you. You are the thank you are the best! Thank you for everything, love Rhys xxxxxxxxxxxx

Scott, Rebecca - I love you and you are best mummy ever! Love from Joshua xxxxxxxxxxxxx

Rothwell, Sarah -I hope you have a relaxing day and wishing you a very special day. You are a super mummy and kind mummy! from Em xxxxxxxx

Burcham, Mary- Mummy I Love you, you’re the best mummy ever! Jaicob xxxx

Spear, Hayley - Mummy you are the best mum anyone could ever have I love you so much, love and hugs Charley xxxx

Pearce , Tammy - Mum I always will love you! Lots of love from your only daughter Grace xxxx

Flynn, Ana - Mummy I love you and you are the greatest mummy ever! love from Blossom x

Jenkins, Meloney - You are the best mum ever, I will always love you, from Ffion xxxx

Browsword, Sarah – Mum, I love you, you are the greatest. You’ve spent a lot of money on me and I appreciate. Thanks for my games, love Reuben xxxxxxxxxxxxxx (:

Button, Leigha - Mum you are the best mum ever!!! Thanks for your patience with Marnie, love your only boy Brandon (;

Van Niekerkova, Anita - I am giving you a gift for Mummy’s day our family. Love you Abigail x

Azubalyte, Edita - Mummy I love you and you are the greatest and I hope you have the best day. Love from Saule. X

Phillips, Lucy - Mummy I love you and you are the greatest and the best! Love from Kaitlyn xxxxxxx

Sharman, Sarah - Mummy thank you for everything that you do love from Luke xxxxxxxxxx

Hawkins, Naomi - I love you because you are my best friend. I hope you have a very special day, I am getting you a cup, love you from Latisha xxxxxxxxx

Batrum, Alice – I love you so much you’re the best mum ever! Love from Maya xxxxx

Kessey, Brenda – I love you out of all the galaxies and back. I wish you peace and happiness, lots of love Henry xxx

Sharman, Sam – Thank you for all the things you do for me, I love you Toby xxx

Thompson, Emma – Mummy I love you and happy mother’s day, love Chloe xxx

Beesley, Amanda – Wishing you an amazing day. You are the greatest mum ever. Happy Mother’s Day. Love Liberty xx

For-szabo, Nora – Mummy I love you, you are the best mummy ever! Love from Peter xxxx

Kingfishers Class

Aiken, Jemma – Thank you for looking after me and for helping me. Love you, love from Bethanne.

Ashfield, Jenna– I can’t explain how thankful I am with what you do for me. I love it because you’re always there for me when I most need you, thanks for looking after me, love Amelia xxx

Belham, Kirsty – Thank you for being a good Mum. Love you lots, Shai xxx

Belham, Kirsty –Thank you for making me breakfast, lunch and dinner, and making me pancakes, Love Teddie. xxx

Murton, Joy – Dear Mum thank you for being the best mum in the world, you are the best. I love you. Love Annabel xxxx

Caton Lizzie – To Mummy, you are the best Mummy in the world. Thank you for making my dinners, Love Livvy xx

Clark, Rosalie – Thank you for all my presents. I appreciate all that you got me. I love you soo much love from Reggie xx

Deacon, Jessica – Thank you for cooking the best dishes in the world. They are really yummy! You are the best mum in the world. Love from Chloe xxxxx

Martin, Katie – Thank you for caring for me and being kind to me. Love from Louisa xxx

Sadler, Kelly – I love you Mummy because of all the things you do for me and all the toys you buy me. I love you sooo much, love from Chloeanne xx

Radford , Jo- Mummy you are the best in the world. I love you so much, lots of love Aimee xxxx

Wright , Carrie - I love you Mummy you’re the mum everyone wishes they have. I love you very much xxx’

Brown, Heidi - Dear Mummy, thank you for cooking me the best dinners in the world and for being so kind to me you’re the best mummy in the world. love from your daughter, Sian xxxxxx

Bryant, Kylie - Dear Mum, Thank you for being the best mum ever. I love you so much, best mummy in the world. Thank you for feeding me and caring for me from your little girl Milliexxxx

Routs Ayms, Cassie - Thank you for cooking the best meals in the world love from Fred xxx

Howes, Jo - I love your food and thank you I really, really love you, Logan xxxxxxxx

Keeley, Claire – I love you Mummy to the moon and back. Thank you for taking me to football every day, Love Jack xx

Snape, Emma - Thank you for the things you do, I love your dinners. Love Oscar x

Malek Sarah - Thank you for loving and caring for me and cooking my tea. Love Raisya XXXX

Sokolowska Joanna - it’s your day to celebrate and thank you for loving me and caring for me. Love Nikola xxxx

Nevitt, Amy – Thanks for taking me to football on Sundays. Thanks for all the presents you give me. Love Harley. xxxx

Clements, Vic - Dear Mum thank you for being the best mum ever, thank you for feeding me every day. Your best boy ever, Ollie xxx

Pochin, Vanessa - To mummy I love you lots. Thank you for picking me up from school and all my clubs and don’t forget cooking my lovely teas, love Niamh xxxxx

Hunt, Kirri – Thank you for helping me with my homework and reading with me. Love from Oliver xxx

Moore Shelley – Thank you for all my gifts and hope you have a wonderful day. Every day I do whatever you tell me to do. Love from Preston xxxxx

Moore Sharon- you are the best mum ever, you make the best dishes. I love you very much. Happy Mother’s Day, love Ethan

Olszewska, Marta - Thanks for everything you do for me, you’re the best, love Olivia xxxxx

Roberts, Tanzi – Thank you for being a no.1 Mum, love you lots Teegan xxxxx

Keen, Claire - Thank you for looking after me when I’m sad, so thank you! Love Samuel Xxx

Booty, Lindsey - You are the best mum, thank you for taking me to football, love you from Ollie xx

Turney, Michelle - Happy Mother’s day. Thank you for being the best Mum in the world, Love Brandon xxxx

Azublaye Edita thank you for all for things you have gave me and taking care of me love Dovydas. xxx

Owls Class

Addison, Jennie –Thank you for all the nice trips everywhere and nice gifts love from Jude

Belham, Kirstie- Thank you for doing everything for me love from Lyzander

Brice, Joy- You do the best cooking Bonzo. From Beatrice

Collett, Lorraine-Thank you for everything you do for me. Love from Maisie

Collins, Lucy –Thank you for everything you have done for me, your positive thoughts and much more. Love Harry

Cracknell, Lisa- Thank you for everything you have done for me. Love Tobi

Drzewiecka, Marta- Thank you for being the best mum for cookie lovely dinners. Love form Veronica xxxx

Duffield, Amelia – Thanks for what you do for me every day love you mummy. Love from Leo

Everett, Charlie- Thank you for always being there for me love you. Love from Emily

Fitchett, Kerri- thank you for all the things you have gave and done for me. Love from Ellis

Gibson, Karen Thank you for being the best mum ever. Lots of Love Daniel xxx

Upson, Hayley- Thank you for taking me places far away for competitions and being the best mum I could ask for. All my love Evie xxx

Haddrick, Lisa-Thank you for being there for me when I am at my swimming garlas and competitions. I love your amazing birthday cakes they fill me with joy. Lots of Love Chloe Xxxxx

Salech, Ioanna- Thanks for being there for me when I most wanted you and needed your help. Love you . From Giousouf

Moore, Shelly- Thanks for making me the best meals and taking me to trips. Love you From Harry.H

Jolly, Donna- thanks for everything you’ve done for me you are the best mother. Your food is lovely lots of love Charlie J

Klimza, Katarzyna- thank you for everything you give me and thank you for everything you buy me I love you mum. Love Victoria XXX

Mclish, Susan- Thank you for helping me when I feel sad. All my love Thomas

Lister, Claire- Thanks for all the effort you put in to taking care of me and cheering me up when I feel sad, lots of love Amy Xx

Ellice, Andrea- Thank you for everything you do for me its very kind of you. I love you so much lots of love Abigail XX

Pawsey, Catherine- I really appreciate all you do for me. I love you lots and lots. Love Phoebe Xx

Pooley, Amanda- thank you for all ways being there to help me when I need it love Sam xxx

Self, Steph- you are the best mum ever I love you so so much love Belle xxx

Sillett, Sue- Thank you for everything you do you are the best I love you sooo much love Tiegan xxxx

Hume, Nicola- Thank you for everything you do for me. Love from Lauren xxx

Trudgill, Sarah- thank you so much for everything you have done for me I truly do love you lots and lots. You are the best mum in the world. Love from Jack

Hayden, Francess- Thank you for everything you have done for me. From Callum xxxx

Webster, Gail- Dear mummy, I love you with all my heart, thank you for being the best mum ever. Lots of love Charlie. Xxxx

Le Grys, Mary- I love you so much and you are the best mummy in the world I couldn’t do anything without you lots of love Nicole XXxxxx

Page, Lucy- Thank you for taking me to football practise and the cross country match. You are the best mum ever. Love from Leo xxx

Otters Class

Kessey, Brenda- thank you for being the best influence a mother can be I love you. Love Zerayah

Baggaley, Lisa- thanks for being the best mum possible. Love Charlie

Defoe , Hannah-thanks for being the best mum ever. From Oliver

Beamish , Lisa-thank you for being the best mum. Love from Riley

Sharman, Sam-thank you for helping me with all the sad times I’ve been through. Love from Freddie

Burcham , Mary-thank you for helping me with every thing . Love Codie

Chamberlain, Maria-thank you for all the treats that you have given me and taking me to places that I want to go. Lucas C

Clements, Victoria-thank you for everything you have done for me. Love Josh

Fairweather, Natasha- thank you for letting me have an epic sleepover. Love from Oliver

Garnham, Katie- You are the best mum in the world and thank you for all the amazing things you have let me do. Lexi

Barrett, Laura- You are the best mum in the whole entire world, thank you for everything, from Ellie-May

Hough, Amanda- thank you for my holiday to America. Love Harry

Howes, Jo-thank you for taking me on holidays. Love Autumn

Lamb , Ange- Thank you for taking me on holidays. Love from Ellie

Lamb, Ange- thank you for making lots of cakes. Love Izzy

Malone, Claire- thank you for everything you do for me. Love from Lucas

Mayes, Marie- thank you for everything you do for me. Love you to the moon and back. Love Lexi

Shane-Carter, Kelly- Thank you for everything that you do for me. Love from Lilli

Humbles, Roxanne- Thanks for the internet. Love Hamza

Noble, Ruth- Thanks for buying us a new house. Love Gabriel

Pawsey, Cath- Thanks for putting food on the table and loving me.Love Imogen

Matheson, Helen- I love you mum and you are amazing you are so nice and I love your cooking. Love Myah

Ravikumar, Saya- Thank you for all that you have done for me especially buying me thing to help me live. Love Sacchidn

Reis Adao ,Iva-Thank you for taking me shopping. Love Joshua

Hume, Nicola- Thank you for giving me all your love. Love Ruby

Taylor, Marina- Thank you for everything you have done for me I can’t live without you! Love Nicole xxx

Keen, Claire- Thanks for everything you have done for me. Love James

Thompson, Louise- Thank you for helping me with homework. Love Luke

Copp,Aggie – thank you for being such an amazing mother. Love Daisy

Rudham C of E Primary Academy

Tawny Owls Class

Medhurst, Jemma – Mummy you are kind and I love you. – Love from Arthur x

Coe, Katy – Mummy you are beautiful and I love you. – Love from Annie x

Johnson, Katie – Happy Mother’s Day I love you. – Love from Anna x

Curtis, Rachel – I love you, Mumma is pretty. – Love from Evelina x

Dunmall, Vanessa – Happy Mother’s Day. I love you. – Love from Matthew xx

Dyer, Claire – Happy Mother’s Day. You’re an excellent Mum. – Love from Ronnie

Howard, Fern – Mummy you are good. I love you. – Love from Ruby-Rose x

Rabone, Katarina – Happy Mother’s Day. I love you with all my heart you are always my best friend. – Love from Beatrix. X

Mummy – Mummy I like your hair. Happy Mother’s Day. Love from Daisy-Mai xxxxxxxxxx

King, Kirsty – You have lovely hair and I love you. Love from Harry xxxxx

Monahan-Fairlie, Ami – I love your heart and I love your house and I love you. Happy Mother’s Day. – Love from Rudi. x

Taylor, Faye – I love you. I like it when you dress up. Happy Mother’s Day. – Love from Molly xxxxxxxxxx

Howell, Beverley – I love you Mummy. Thank you for being the best Mummy in the world. – Love from Layla xxxxxxxxxx

Soanes, Leona – To Mummy I hope you have a lovely day. – Love from Emmy xxxxx

Talbot, Charlotte – I love you Mummy. I like your hair. – Love from Ameera xxx

Wade, Rachel – Happy Mother’s Day Mummy for being the best Mummy in the world. Love from Katie xxxxxxxx

Snowy Owls Class

JENKINSON, WENDY – HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. YOU MAKE THE BEST ENCHILS. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH – from Jakey

Mum – HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. I REALLY LOVE YOU - from Connor

FODDEN, STEPHANIE – YOU’RE THE BEST MUMMY IN THE WORLD. I LOVE YOUR CUDDLES AND KISSES – loads of love Peyton x

HOWARD, FERN – THANK YOU FOR MAKING SOME OF MY FAVOURITE MEALS – lots of love Marley xxxxx

HARRISON, KATIE – HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. YOU GIVE ME THE BEST CUDDLES EVER. EVERYBODY LOVES YOU SO MUCH IN THE FAMILY – love Ruby xxxxx

GARDNER, EVIE – DEAR MUMMY, HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. THANK YOU FOR BEING THE BEST MUM. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH – love Mit xxx

BURROWS, ANN – DEAR MUMMY, HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. I LOVE YOUR HUGS AND KISSES. I ALSO LOVE YOUR HOME MADE SAUSAGE ROLLS – love Daisy Butler xxx

CROSSE, EMILY – TO MUMMY I LOVE YOU TO PIECES AND ISLA TOO. WHEN YOU DO YOUR FUNNY FACE IT IS UNIQUE AND FUNNY – from Hollie x

HOWELL, KATY – HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. I HAVE A SURPRISE FOR YOU. LOVE YOU LOTS AND LOTS AND LOTS – love you, love from Evie xxxxx

HOLOPAINEN, LISA – HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. ROSES ARE RED, VIOLETS ARE BLUE, I LOVE YOU. YOU MEAN THE WORLD TO ME – love Eeni x

COE, KATY – HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. YOU COOK THE BEST CAKES. I LOVE YOU. YOU GIVE THE BEST CUDDLES – love from Barnaby

GOODERHAM, JANE – HAPPY MOTHERS DAY. YOU’RE THE BEST MUMMY I KNOW – lots of love James xx

STAINSBY, MEL – HAVE THE BEST DAY EVER OF YOUR LIFE. I WILL GET YOU A SPECIAL GIFT. LOVE YOU LIKE JELLY TOTS – love your sweetheart Lolly xx

SOANES, LEONA – HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY! HOPE YOU HAVE A GOOD DAY! – Lots of love Ethan xxxxxx

BANKS, KAT – I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. YOU MEAN THE WORLD TO ME – love Zach xxx

TAYLOR, FAYE – I LOVE YOU. HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. YOU ARE BEST MUM IN THE WORLD. I LOVE YOUR HUGS – love from Annie

GODSMAN, FAY – HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. I LOVE YOUR YUMMY CAKES AND CUDDLES AND HELP – love from Alfie xxxx

SERETNY, RACHEL – HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. I LOVE YOUR CUDDLES AND KISSES. YOU ARE VERY FUNNY. I LOVE YOU TO SUN AND BACK – love Tilly

RABONE, KATTY – TO MUMMY, I LOVE YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK AND I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART – love Freddie

BLYTH, CARRIE – YOU ARE MY BEST MUM. YOU ALWAYS HUG ME AND KISS ME. I LOVE YOU – love Daniel xxxxxxx

MACDONALD, SARAH – DEAR MUM, I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. YOU SMELL LIKE LOVELY FLOWERS – from Rory

ARTHURTON, SARAH – YOU ARE THE GREATEST MUMMY OF ALL TIME. I LOVE YOU MORE THAN ANYTHING – love Isabelle xxxx

FIGURA, CHARLIE – DEAR MUMMY, I LOVE YOU. THANK YOU FOR PAYING FOR MY HORSE RIDING – love Paige xx

PRENTICE, LEANNE – HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY, YOU ARE THE BEST MUM IN THE WORLD – lots of love Lola xxx

DUNMALL, VANESSA – HAPPY MOTHERS DAY. YOU ARE THE BEST PERSON AT HUGS I KNOW – love from Oliver

FIGURA, CHARLIE – I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. I ALWAYS WANT TO BE WITH YOU BECAUSE I LOVE YOUR HUGS – lots of love Hayden

TAYLOR. LISA – TO MUMMY YOUR HUGS ARE VERY NICE AND YOU MAKE GOOD FOOD. I LOVE YOU – from Thomas

BANKS, KAT – TO KAT, I LOVE HOW KIND YOU ARE TO ME. I LOVE YOU LOTS – from Lola

Eagle Owls Class

Cattle, Joseph – Dear Nan, thank you for always looking after me, you are a great Cook! – love from Joseph x

Farrow, Amanda – Dear mummy Roses are red, violets are blue, you are my mummy and I love you – love from Moomoo x

Hall, Sian – Dear mummy, love you lots, you are the best mum – love from Cakes xx

Marsh, Becky – Dear Mum, love you loads, Thank you for always looking after me, you are a brilliant baker – lots of love Eddie xxx

Hammond, Lorraine – Dear Mummy, Thank you for letting me ride on the cart and cooking me lots of grub! – love from Toby xxx

Mays, Lynne – Dear Nan, Thank you for getting me a new football and washing all the mud off my uniform! – love from Toby xxx

McEwen,Paula – Mummy Thank you for looking after me and watching me play sport in the cold ALL THE TIME! – love from Tobes xxx

Lally – Happy Lally’s Day! Thank you for looking after me. Love you lots – Love from R xx

Stainsby, Melody – Dear Mum Happy Mother’s Day, you make the best chicken kebabs – love from Bear x

Wisken, Sally – Happy Mother’s Day mummy, you are the best mummy I could ever think of. I love you – love from Bob xxx

Bilbey, Harmony – Happy Mother’s Day, you are the best mum I could ever have. – love from Harmony xx

Blyth, Carrie – Happy Mother’s Day, Thank you for being a brilliant tennis partner and best mum – love from Ella xx

Monahan-Fairlie, Ami – Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for being there when I need you most – love Osca xx

Davis, Donna – Thank you for being my telly and sofa buddy, you are always there to make me happy – love from Lills xx

Taylor, Lisa – Thank you for putting so much hard work into helping me become more confident on horses – love from Daisy xx

Farrow, Amanda – Roses are red, violets are not blue, you are a perfect mum, it’s a dream come true - love from Connor xx

Holopainen, Lisa – Dear mum, Happy Mother’s Day, Thanks for helping me with sports. – love from Boy xx

Le Fleming, Bex – Dear mum, Have a lovely Mother’s day filled with chocolate and love! - Love Finny xx

MacDonald, Sarah – Dear Mum, I love cooking with you and everything you do for me – love from Sam xx

Hammond, Lorraine – Dear mummy, Thank you for helping me with my riding – love from Gracie x

Mays, Lynne - Dear Nanny Thank you for teaching me how to make cakes, you are a cool nan – love from Gracie x

Palmer, Lisa – Dear Mummy, you’re the best mum in the world and I wish you the best Mother’s Day – love from Joseph xx

Taylor, Diana – Dear Mummy, you are a very good pool player, I love you from the moon and back – love Leslie xx

Wainwright, Zoe – Dear Mummy, you are a great mum and I love you lots – love from Lacey xx

Barn Owls Class

Banks, Georgie - Dear Mummy, you always give me lovely cuddles and kisses. Love Florence

Hall, Sian- Dear Mum, You are very good at looking after me when I hurt myself. Lots of love, Lyndon.

Howling, Michelle- Dear Mummy, you very good at helping, like doing my homework. Love Lola

Prentice, Leanne- Dear Leanne, you are very caring. Love Tori

Wainwright, Zoe- Dear Mummy, I like your dances all the time. Lots of love Ryley

Dear Lally, I like the way your makeup looks when you are going to parties. Love Scarlett

Holopainen, Lisa- Dear Mummy, you’re a great Mum. Lots of love Etti

Dawes, Katy- Dear Mother, you have got good hugs. Love Tommy

Johnson, Katie- Dear Mummy, you are fantastic at cooking. Love and kisses Thea

Howard, Fern- Dear Mum, Thank you for tidying up my room. Love Jayden

Burrows, Ann- Dear Mum, I like when we make Cornish pasties together. Love Alfie

Eglen, Katie- Dear Mum, You are very kind to me. Love you lots Tyler

Konce, Annele- Dear Mummy, I love you taking care of me. Love Max

Monahan-Fairlie, Ami- Dear Mum, You are great at looking after me. From Phoenix

Pain, Carla- Dear Mummy, I like it when you do my hair up. Love Willow Rose

Hammond, Sarah- Dear Mummy, I love watching you play Heartless Three. Love Mia

Gooderham, Jane- Dear Mummy, Your voice is very sweet to me. Kisses Amber

Gardner, Evie- Dear Mother, I hope you have a nice Mother Day. Love Dudley

Dear Mummy, I like your cooking when you make birthday cakes for me. Love Willow

Reinhold, Claire- Dear Mother, Happy mother’s day, you are the best mother in the world. Love Freddie

Fodden, Stephanie- Dear Mummy, I like your hugs, Love Bailey

Runcton Holme School

Class 1

Hicks, Sharon - I love you very much, love Kaylum

Weir, Rachel -I love you because you clean me clothes, love Harry

Hipkin, Sara - I love you Mummy because you take me for a bath, love Ethan

I love you Mummy lots and lots, love H

Garnham, Amanda - You’re so kind, love you lots James

Hicks, Sharon - Mine is the best Mummy in the world. I love you lots, love Kelsie

Whitaker, Alison -You’re the best Mum because you just help with everything. I love you very much, love Jack

Wolna, Simona - You always help me with lots of things, I love you Mum, love Stella

Watling, Stefanie - I love you Mum because you always give me cuddles. You’re the best Mum, love Dexter

Weir, Rachel -You cook nice meals and you’re a very special person. I love you lots, love Archie

Froud, Robyn - You give us the best treats and you’re the best, love Jessica

Stock,Laura - I love you lots and lots and I like having cuddles on the sofa with you, love Harley

Burns, Emma - You are always helpful and kind, I love you lots, love Gracie

Norkunaite, Meida -I love you because you give the best cuddles in the world, love Cassie

You are the best in the whole world because you give me lovely cuddles. Thank you for being a great Mum, love R

Catton, Amanda - You are very nice and I love you very much, love Sonny

Shreeve, Emma – You’re the best Mummy in the world, love Mia

Class 2

Barber, Sam - I hope you have a nice Mother’s Day, love Dylan.

Garnham, Amanda - I love you so much Mummy, love Phyllis.

Roberts, Lorraine -I love you mummy, thank you for bringing me into this world, love Thomas.

Whitaker, Alison - You are the best Mum in the world, thank you for looking after me, love Charlotte.

Shreeve, Emma - I love you, thank you for looking after our house and making us food, love Corbyn.

Partridge, Leanne - You are the best Mum, thank you for looking after me, love Sophie.

Wolna, Simona - I love you, thank you for all the things you have done for me, love Otakar.

Froud, Robyn - Thank you for everything you do for me, love Jack.

Hicks, Dawn - You are the best mum in the world and I love you, love Lacey.

Stannard, Emma - Mum, I love you. Your forgetfulness makes me smile, love Kieran.

Edwards, Jane - You’re the best Mum in the universe, I love you, love Lewis

Wiles, Samantha - Thank you for buying me lots of stuff, love you lots and lots, love Harry.

Burns, Emma - Thank you for all you have done for me this year, love you to the moon and back, love Lilly-May.

Edwards, Jo - I love you with all my heart because you have always been there for me when I have needed help, love George.

Alimi, Vanessa - Happy Mother’s day Mummy, love Simi.

Catton, Amanda - I love you and I hope you have a lovely Mother’s day, love Poppy.

Brant, Tammy - Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you for always making me laugh and smile, love Conor.

Ward, Kirsty - Thank you for being by my side when I am happy. Have the best Mother’s day ever, love Finley.

Thompson Primary School

Wrens Class

Brett, Sarah – I love my mummy I love her all the way round the world. Love from Evelyn x

Clarke, Julia – I love mummy because she’s loving with me and it makes me feel good. Love from Noah

Cooke, Rebecca – I love my mummy because she be kind to me and reads we books at bedtime. Love from Ethan x

Daisley, Ellen – I love you because you help with lots of things. Love from Callum x

Davey, Lucy – I love you mummy so much. Love from Emily x

Dicker, Charlie – I love my mummy so much I cuddle her. Love from Benjie x

Downing, Molly – I love her, she reads me a story at bedtime and snuggle me in. Love from Chase x

Everitt, Sarah – I love having cuddles with you mummy. Love from Henry x

Foley, Conor – I love you because you tidy my bedroom. Love from Conor x

Howard, Sharon – I love her she help me play with my toys nicely. Love from Kyle x

Kedge, Lisa – Hi mum I hope you have a lovely mother’s day with me and my sister. Love from Jack x

Nicholson, Gemma - I love you and you make the best tea and I love her, I love her very much. Love from Tilly x

Sands, Jen – I love you mummy because she always give me a hug and a kiss and says she loves me. I really like her tickling me. Love from Bettie. x

Stone, Sarah - I love you mummy. She looks after me when I’m sick and she gives me lots of hugs. Love from J.J x

Tortice, Hannah – I love you and I like trains. Love from Chester x

Robins Class

AMADASUN, KAY – mum I Love you very much and thank you for look After me and thank for taking me to school xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx - from Felicia

ANDREWS, MARIA – I love you lots and lots - LOVE OSCAR XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

BISHOP, DEBRA – Your hair shines like gold sinse the day I was adopted you were the best mummy in my life love you so much - love Gabriela Bishop xxx.

BRADSHAW, TERESA - I love you very much and have a great mother’s Day - from Lachlan

BRIDGES, LAURA – mum fanc u for picing me up love - from olly

BROCKLEBANK, NATASHA - I LOVE YOU YOU you are the best and thank you for helping us three - from Georgia

AUNTIE COOK – I riley nice to me I love you wif ALL MY Hrt - ellie xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

CALLAGHAN, JESSICA – TO MUMMY I have a award for the best mum and I love you in my heart and I will XXXXX ILOVE YOU XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX. – From Lucie

CRAWFORD, MICHELLE – you are the best mummy ever in the holl wold. - Love Baylee x

CROWLEY, JENNY – thank you for looking after me xxxxxxxxxxxx I love you for ever. - from Oscar C xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

DYE, DEBBIE – you are the best mum and I LOVE YOU - LOVE ELSA XXX

EVERITT, SARAH – happy mothers day and thanks for your cuddles - love jack xxxx

ISARD, JO – mummy you are helpful, kind and you are good at writing - From Casey

KENT, GEORGINA – I LOVE YOU to the moon and back - from Leo

KNOTT, GAIL – MUMMY YOU ARE THE BEST - FROM AMELIA XXX

MACGREGOR, CHARLENE – MUMMY I LOVE YOU HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO –FROM ETHAN

NEWPORT, CLARE – Mummy you are the bestEST I love you so much - love Jacob x x x x x

NOBLE, NATALIE – You are a very good mum. Thank you for looking after me - love from miles

O’FARRELL, MEGAN – I LOVE YOU MOST AND MY HEART – LOVE FROM GRACIE

REYNOLDS, KATE - mummy I LOV YOO MOR DEN I say I doo. - From HENRY.

SEAGE, LIZ – TO MUMMY I LOVE YOU AND YOU ARE THE BEST MUMMY - FROM LILLIE

SMITH, KIRSTY – I love you all day and for ever in my life xxx - from Minden

STEED, HAYLEY – Mum thank you for looking after me I love you with all my heart. - From Isabelle xxx

SPARKES, KARINA – mummy I rilly love you. I love you in my heart – love James

STRAW, KELLY - dare mummy I love you in my HarT. LOTS Off love - From Harry

SYER, ELISABETH – I love yoo with all my heart - from Stanley xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

WILLIS, PIP – to mummy I love you mummy you are the best mummy ever thanku for looking arfter me - love from sienna xxxx

WINSLOW, CATHERINE – you are the best mum in the wold and I Love you to the moon and back -love from Elsie xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

WOODS, SHELLY – Mummy thank you for being a good mum. You are a very good mum. - Love Hugh

Skylarks Class

Alderton, Abigail – Happy mothers day mummy love you so much Poppy xxxx

Bales, Lisa – Happy mothers day you’re the best mummy ever. Amelia

Brocklebank, Natasha – Happy mothers day mummy. You are the best and I love you. I hope you enjoy the rest of your day. Brooke

Brocklebank, Natasha – To mum happy mothers day. Imogen Xxx

Brown, Sabrina – Happy mothers day I love you so much. Callie Xxxxx

Clarke, Julia – Happy mothers day I love you. Iris

Declerk, Stacey – Happy mother day youre the best mummy. Cory

Dennett, Hannah – To mummy happy mothers day hope you have a good day. Bentley xxx

Dye, Debbie – To mamma I love you and your beautiful lots of love Masie Xxx

Dyer, Sarah – Love you mummy so much Emily xx

Everett, Gwyneth – Happy mothers day love you. Hope you have a good day. Zacahry xxxxxxxxx

Fincham, Kelly – Happy mothers day. Harrison xxx

Foley, Rebecca – Happy mothers day love you. Declan xxxx

Jenkins, Rebecca – Happy mothers day love you you’re the best. Liv xxxxxxx

Johnson, Tracey - Happy mothers day hope you have a good day. Love you mummy. Katie xxxxx

Lester, Danielle – To mum happy mothers day I hope you have a good day. Zac xx

Luxton, Grace – Happy Mothers Day I love you lots and lots. Have a good day. Lots of love Oliver xxxx

Malcolmson, Lucy – Happy mothers day mum love you. Jenson Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Newport, Clare – Happy mothers day, hope you have a good day! Lots of love Joshua Xxx

Nicholson, Gemma – To mum happy mothers day I hope you have a good day. Jack M xx

Sands, Jen – To mummy happy mothers day I hope you have a good day. Lucas xx

Straw, Kelly – To mum happy mothers day hope you have a good one. Jack Xxx

Sztorc, Marta – I love you so much that I want to love you for ever. Julia xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Swann, Toni – I love you so much happy mothers day xxx hope you have a good day. Dylan

Swann, Toni – To Mam, I love you with all my heart. Taliann xxxxxx

Barn Owls Class

Bradshaw, Theresa – To Mum, thank you for all you have done for me, Love from Cayden xx

Brown, Sabrina – Love you lots and thanks for all the things you do. Lots of love your favourite child (Deacon) xxx

Callaghan, Jessica – Dear Mum, thank you for being there when I need it, you are the best mum in the whole wide world. I love you billions. Love from Charlie xxxxx

Clarke, Julie – I love you Mummy, Happy Mother’s Day. Love from Freddie

Crowley, Jen – To Mum, Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for everything you do for me as I can always trust you. Love from Bella xxx

Dagless, Sarah – To Mum, Happy Mother’s Day, I appreciate everything you do for me and you can’t compare to any other Mum in the whole world. Love Harrison B xxx

Davey, Lucy – Dear Mum, thank you for everything I have and your kindness. Even though sometimes you are mean to me and I am mean to you, you are still a good Mum. Thank you. From Jack D x

Evans, Laura – I love you Mum you are the best mum I know love Sam

Everitt, Sarah – Happy Mother’s Day, you are the best Mum in the world and I love you. Love from Rosie xxxxx

Field, Sam – I thank you for all the things you do for me Mum. Love from Emily xxx

Field, Sam – To Mummy and Kayleigh, thank you for all you have done for me, Love you. From Tulip xxxxxxxxxx

Gutteridge, Rosie – Happy Mother’s Day, I hope you enjoy it. Love from Billy

Halfacre, Lee Ann – To Mum, Happy Mother’s Day love you lots. Love from Layla xxx

Luxton, Grace – Happy Mother’s Day, I love you. Grace xxx

Minns, Lucy – I love you to the moon and back also you are very awesome and caring. Love from Juno xxxxx

Moulton, Louise - To Mum, thank you for all that you have done for me, I love you. Blake xx

Pfaff, Amy – Thank you for being here for me, I hope you have good Mother’s Day. Nico Xxx

Piller, Lisa – Dear Mummy, I love you very much and I wish you a happy Mother’s Day. Love from Mia xxx

Reynolds, Katie – Dear Mummy, Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for everything. I love you loads. Jaimee xxxxxxxxxxxxx

Sands, Jen – Dear Mum, I hope you have a brilliant Mother’s Day, I appreciate everything you do for me. Lots of Love Jacob xxxx

Sims, Leah - Mum, thank you for providing the stuff that I need and I love you lots. Theo x

Steed, Hayley – Thank you for everything you have done for me this year. Love from Harry xxx

Swann, Toni – To Mum, thank you for helping me when I need it love Summer xx

Thomas, Sue – Thank you for all of the things that you have done for me and that you continue to do. I love you so much you are the best Mum EVER! Alfie xx

Willis, Philippa – To Mum, thank you for always being there for me I know I can always count on you. Happy Mother’s Day love from Izzy xxx

Woods, Michelle – To Mum, Happy Mother’s Day, I hope you have the best day. You are the best Mum in the world. Love Ruby xxxxxxx

Tilney St Lawrence Community Primary School

Turtles

Neale, Lizzie- I love it when we go on holiday, Love from Riley xx

Butters, Louise- You are very pretty and you make lovely food. You do lots of things with us and take us place- love from Jake xx

Clare, Steph - You are the best mummy because you let me buy stuff! – Love Bella. xx

Reeve, Jessica- I love you the most- Hugs and kisses love from Alfie xx

Daley, Natalie- I love you more than the galaxy- Love from Sebastian. xx

Burrell, Sheena- I love you so much but when you are gone I miss you so much- Love from Aaliyah. xx

Dix, Mel- Thank you for doing what you do for us- Lots of love, from Oliver. xx

Easterbrook, Jen- Happy mother’s day. I love you- from Jasper. xx

Forrest, Emma- I love mummy and I like to have lots of kisses. Love from Joshua. xx

Fisher, Amy – I love you very much - from Lacey. xx

Fisher, Amy – I love you and you’re good at cuddling – from Mia xx

Warner, Kelly- You’re the best cooker and you make very good meals that are yummy! Love from Robert. xx

Lawrence, Louise- I love you mummy because you are the best. You’re the sunshine that makes me smile every morning- Love from Roma. xx

Lawson, Pippa- I am proud of you mummy because you always help me- Love from Florence. xx

Parker, Fiona - Happy mother’s day, I love you a lot because you let me horse ride- From Samuel. xx

Sargent, Emma- You are very special to me because you make me laugh- love from Harrison xx

Denham, Emily- I love you mummy, happy mother’s day and I hope you get lots of presents- Love from Owen. Xx

Sprat, Kirsty- I love you more than unicorns. You’re the best in the world- Love from Libby. xx

Savories, Heather- You are very precious to me because you are the best mum ever! Love from Ella. xx

Savory, Heather -Roses are red, violets are blue, sugar is sweet and so are you! From Fin xx

Walters, Charlotte- Mum you are the best mum ever – love from Dylan. xx

Ward, Anna- I love you because you’re the best mummy ever! Love from Harry xx

Seahorses

Clare, Steph – I love you mummy because you help me get dressed. Love Evie xx

Davies, Clare – Mummy you make the best cookies. Love Tulisa xx

Cousins, Lyndzey – Mummy you are very good at washing up, I like to help you. Love Scarlett. xx

Bussey, Emma – Mum you are very pretty, love Mae Mae. xx

Mills, Emily – I like it when you make a cup of tea. You are the best Mummy, love Poppy. xx

Willis, Johanna – I like it when you cook me cookies, I love you from Owen xx

Taylor, Sarah – I love you Mummy because you always help me tidy my bedroom. Love Harlen xx

Brittain, Rebecca – Mummy I love you making me cakes. Love from Kyle xx

Sayell, Trudy – I love you lots Mummy. Love Jenson xx

Haylock, Kelly – I love you because you make the best cookies. Love Ava xx

Turner, Daisy – Mummy I love you lots. Love George xx

Roper, Emma – Mum I love you so much. I care for you, love you forever love Caleb xx

Welsby, Jessica – Mummy I love your cuddles love Holly xx

Roweth, Vicky – You are the best Mummy love Kasey xx

Coleman, Amber – I love helping you Mummy with the cats. Love Leo xx

Barraclough, Emily – Mummy I love your cooking. Love Logun xx

Mills, Shannon – Love your cuddles Mummy and your kisses Love Scarlett xx

Lake, Hayley – I love you, I love to cook cakes with you. Love Kaitlyn xx

Mays, Kimberley – I love you Mummy, because you are my Mummy. Love AJ xx

Nurse, Jessica – I love you Mummy because you bake cookies. Love Vincent xx

Dolphins

Warner, Kelly – Dear the best mum in the universe. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me Thanks Harvey xxxxxx

Rayner, Amy – Thank you for everything you do for me. From Daniel xx

Walters, Charlotte – Thanks for all the things for me and my brother. I love you from Amelia xx

Stanley, Ruth – I love you so much and Happy Mother’s Day. From Kelsey xx

Bussey, Emma – We have our ups and downs sometimes but I’ve make up for it. I love you from Lexi xx

Neale, Lizzie – I love you with all my heart. Alfie xxx

Parsons, Terri – Mummy I love you a lot and you are the best mum from Riley xx

Meaden, Caroline – To mum I love you to the moon and back and you are the best baker. From Peter xx

Carlisle, Camilla – To Mum, I love you I can’t wait for you to see this card. Hope you have a good day. Lots of love Ella xx

Clare, Steph – Thanks for everything you do with me Ellie and Evie. Kyla xx

White, Lucy – Thank you for looking after me To Mummy from Bradley xx

Mays, Kimberley – Mum, Thank you for being such a good mum and being so nice. Kiean xx

Springall, Christine – Mum, Thank you for everything you do for me. Lots of love from Summer xx

Emery, Tamara – Thank you for playing football and doing kind things to me. Lots of Love from Charlie xx

Nicholson, Cherie – If I had a different mum I would run miles and cross seas to try and find you. Lots of Love Layla x

Stacey, Imagine – To Mum, thank you for everything you done for me. From Dylan xx

Mills, Emily – Mum, Thank you for my precious thing. Lots of love from Kieran xxx

Parker, Fiona – Mummy, I love you from Jacob xxx

Rae, Dominique – Mum, Happy Mother’s Day and thank you for everything you do for me love from Cole xx

Cawston, Cheryl – To mum I love you lots you’re the best. Finley xx

Evans, Vicki – Mum, I love you so much Freya xx

Taylor, Sarah – Thank you for helping me and my brother. Love from Harvey xx

Webb, Alison – Mum, Thank you for doing everything you’ve done. Florence xx

Large, Emma – Mum, Thank you for everything you have done for me. Love from Lilia. I Love You xx

Butters, April – Mum, Thank you for all you do for me. I love you lots. Love from April xx

Welsby, Daniel – To Mum, Thank you for raising me. I’m lucky to be in this family. Thank you for that. Lots of love Daniel xxxx

Warner, Kelly – I love you mum thank you for everything you do for me and my brothers. I love you mum, you are the best mum ever. Thomas xx

Scupham, Danielle – I love you because you help me, do stuff and care for me. Have fun together and annoy each other sometimes. Love Libby-Mai xx

Weasenham C of E Primary Academy

Kingfishers Class

RAINFORD, LISA – Mum, you are the best Mum ever and the best cook in the world. I love you to the moon and back. I hope you have a brilliant Mother’s Day. From Harry xxx

WELLS, MONIQUE – I love you to the moon and back and I think you’re a cool human bean. Love from the greatest daughter ever. Hollyxxxx

LOCKEY, JOANNE – You are the best. I love you so much. Love Amelia. P.S You are funny and Happy Mother’s Day

HEWITT, MILLIE – I love you Mummy, Happy Mother’s Day. You are the best, Love MURFEE xxx

ODELL, LOUISA – Mummy, you are the best Mummy in the world. I love you to the moon and back 100 times. Love from Tilly xxx

ODELL, LOUISA – You are the greatest Mummy in the world. I love you so much. Happy Mother’s Day. Love from Phoebe x PS You make the best sausage casserole ever!

BROWN, REBECCA – You are a really good cook and a fabulous Mum. Also you are a good human. Love you from Oscar xxx

CLAYTON, EMMA – Mummy, you are the best. I am so lucky to have you. You are kind, loving and beautiful. I don’t know what I would do without you. Love Evie xx

SILVER, KATE – Mum, I hope you have a great Mother’s Day, from your son, Ronny xxxx

PUTTERGILL, LALAGE – You’re really kind and caring and I think you work very hard everyday to make a brilliant life for me, and you always put a big smile on my face. I love that you’re always right by my side. Love you, Saskia

LEMMON, EMMA – Happy Mother’s Day, hope you have a good day. Love from your son, Aidan xxx

LEMMON, EMMA – Mum, I love you and big hug from me. You are my favourite, from Ciaran xxx

FEARY, SAMMI – Mum, I love you to the moon and back. Love from Filey xxx

MEDVEDEVA, JULIA – Mum, you make the best meals and you make my day the best when I’m sad. You are the best. Michael xxx

HOMLES-SHORT, MEL – You are the best Mummy in the world. I love you so much because you are very, very kind to me. Happy Mother’s Day!!! Lots of Love, Honorxxx

GAGEN, SABRINA- Mum, I love you with all my love and heart. You are the best mother in the hole universe, by Finley x

JASTRZEBOWSKA, ILONA – Mummy, I love you. You are the best Mummy in the world. I love you so much and I think you are lovely. Love from Natan.

RUTLAND, TANYA – Mummy, I love you and you are the best Mummy ever! Love from Bradleyxxx

KINGSTON, BECCA – Mummy, I love you so much and your cuddles. Love from Archie xxx

RUTLAND, LISA – You are the greatest Mummy ever and I love you so much. Love Lee xxx

MUMMY W Happy Mother’s Day - I love you Mummy and have a lovely Mother’s Day. You are the best Mummy. Lots of Love S xxx

SEAR, GEMMA – Dear Mum, I love you to the moon and back, and I will love you forever. Love from Taylaxxx

Robins Class

HOLMES-SHORT, MEL – Happy Mother’s day.- Love Jesse

RAINFORD, LISA- Happy Mother’s day mum. Hope you have a lovely time.- Love Emma

RUTLAND, TANYA- Happy Mother’s day. I hope you have a great time. All my Love - Squishy Freddie-Jay

FEARY, SAMMI- I love you mummy because you always let me do what I want to do, as long as it is nice - love Banjo.

DE VALLY, SASHA- Happy mother’s day. Hope it’s a special one - Love Olivia

LEMMON, EMMA- Happy Mother’s day. Thank you for doing everything for me. I love you. - Love Bridie.

BROWN, REBECCA- I love you because you give me hugs and kisses. Happy Mother’s day - Love Frank.

KINGSTON, REBECCA- happy Mother’s day mummy. I hope you have a great day - Love Archie

KINGSTON, REBECCA- I love you because you help me. Happy Mother’s day- Love Lily

BEAVIS, RACHEL – Happy Mother’s day. I love you mummy. – From Daylin

IVAN, SOPHIE – I love you very much and I hope you have a lovely Mother’s day. – Love William

PARKE, KATIE – I hope you have a good Mother’s Day. – Love Brodie

STONE, SAMANTHA – I hope you have a good Mother’s day and I love you so much. –Love Poppy

WEBB, STEPHANIE – I really hope you have a nice Mother’s Day. I love you so much. – Love Sophie

SIXSMITH SARAH – I hope you have a nice time. – Love Charlie

MUMMY L – I hope you have a lovely Mother’s day.- Love L

Wormegay C of E Primary School

Class One

JONES, KELLY. I love my Mummy because she reads me books every night. Love Monty xx

VICTORIA,CATT. I love my Mummy because she gives me my dinner and puts me to bed. Love Henry xx

KELLY, MICHELE. I love my Mummy because she makes my food and cereals. Love Eddie xx

GROVES, KIM. I love my Mummy because she puts me to bed. Love Ruby xx

ARNDT, VICTORIA. I love my Mummy because she can read to me. Love Finlay xx

PALEVIC, VIOLETA. I love my Mummy because she lets me play games. Love Aron xx

POLLINGTON, AMY. I love my Mummy because she lets me go on a train to the beach. Love Oscar xx

NEAL, SABRINA. Mummy is special to me because she always loves me. Love Ruby xx

ARNDT, VICTORIA. I love you Mummy because you’re my best friend and you read me bedtime stories. Love Isla xxx

STANNARD, EMMA. I love my Mummy because she gets me flapjacks and sweets. love Arthur xx

SKUCE, KLOE. To Mummy, I love you and I think you are the bestest Mum ever and I’m grateful for you getting me clothes and you getting me food and buying our house. Love Mason xx

Class Two

EAGLE, EDITH: To Mum, you mean the world to me! Love Ellie xxx

WHISLER, CASSIE: To Mum, Thank you for everything you do for me! Love Taylor W. xxx

KELLY, MICHELE: You are the best mum ever in the whole entire world! Love Taylor K. xxx

WARREN, SALLY: To Mum, Thanks for everything you give me and do for me! Love Owen xxx

WATERSON, RACHAEL: To Mum, Thank you for the things that you do; buying me food and toys. Love Thomas xxx

JONES, KELLY: To Mum, Thank you for being there for me when I need you. I love you! Love Tilly xxx

LANGLEY, EMILY: To Mum, Thank you for every you have got me. You mean everything to me! Love Jacob xxx

DYER, DEIDRE: Dear Mum, Thank you for everything you do for me. I love you! Love Roxie xxx

LANGLEY, EMILY: To Mum, I love everything you do for me and all the things you get me. Love Elliott xxx

BROWN, KAREN: To Mum, Thank you for everything you have done for me. Love Sam xxx

SWANSCOTT, JO: To Jo, You are the best in the world and you mean everything to me. Love Theo xxx

JONES, KELLY: You are so special to me. I love you to the moon and back! Love Hettie xxx

STANNARD, EMMA: To Mummy, I love you. You are the best! You can have breakfast in bed! Love Ellie-May xxx

HAYMAN, SARAH: Dear Mum, Thank you for being there for me. Love Esther xxx

POLLINGTON, AMY: To Mum, Thank you for the love you give me. Love Jack xxx

WARREN, SALLY: Dear Mummy, Thank you for buying me films! Love Harry xxx

WEIR, TRACY: To Pudding, Thank you for being my mum. I love you. Xx From Ollie xxx

LEE, JENNIFER: Dear Mum, You mean the world to me and I would always fall the save you. I will always love you George. Xxx

ZEIL, EMMA: To Mum, I Love you! Love Morgan xxx