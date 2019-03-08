'Someone will get killed': Mother's plea to drivers following crash

Picture: Greta Levy Archant

A mother-of-three said she is surprised "no one has been killed" on a notorious junction following a crash between two taxis.

Picture: Greta Levy

Firefighters, police and the ambulance service were called to the junction of Oulton Street, Union Lane and Oulton Road North following a crash between two taxis just after 12.30am on Sunday, October 13 in Lowestoft.

Crews from Lowestoft South Fire Station and Lowestoft North used hydraulics to cut open one of the cars and removed a driver and a passenger from a vehicle.

Two people were taken to James Paget University Hospital following the collision for further care.

Since the crash, Sue Ford, who lives on the corner of the junction, has asked motorists to follow the speed limit and is "shocked no one has been killed" on the busy road.

Picture: Greta Levy

"This is a 20mph zone, not a 60 to 100. You try and reverse into your drive and people are effing and blinding at you. There are six driveways and people need to reverse on this road," Mrs Ford said.

Since the 50-year-old moved to the property in 2004 she has witnessed eight collisions on the junction.

"As we were expecting thunder that night (October 13) I thought it was thunder, but my husband knew it was a crash. I fell out of bed because the noise was so horrendous.

Picture: Greta Levy

"The problem is this road is dangerous - it is suppose be 20mph but people out there drive 60 to 100mph. It sickens me as they have no thought for others on road," she said.

The mother said lorries, tractors, taxis and motorbikes all speed down the road and she believes the issue can only be remedied with speed cameras.

"It is an absolute nightmare - I always think if a lorry loses control and comes in my front room I would be dead instantly."

Barbara Taylor, who lives in Oulton Street agreed motorists do not keep to the 20mph speed limit on the road.

"I don't think the 20mph is adhered to, I think 20mph is quite hard to stick to."

A spokesperson for the ambulance service, said: "We were called at 12.39am on October 13 with reports of a collision in Oulton Street, Lowestoft."