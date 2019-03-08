Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

“I had a complete meltdown': Mother speaks out about young onset Alzheimer's

PUBLISHED: 17:08 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:22 17 April 2019

Sophie Leggett, from Lowestoft will fun the London Marathon for the National Brain Appeal charity. Picture: Contributed by Sophie Leggett

Sophie Leggett, from Lowestoft will fun the London Marathon for the National Brain Appeal charity. Picture: Contributed by Sophie Leggett

Archant

A woman who has young onset dementia has spoken of her heartbreak following the death of her mother to the disease.

At the age of 26, Sophie Leggett from Lowestoft was told there was a genetic link to young onset Alzheimer's in her family.

She discovered she had a 50pc chance of carrying a rare genetic mutation, which causes middle-aged Alzheimer's. Symptoms tend to develop in the 30s or 40s.

“I had a complete meltdown. I was 26 at the time and my daughter was two years old.

“It was just too painful to contemplate that not only I could be affected but my daughter too. I chose to bury my head in the sand,” the 42-year-old said.

Her mother and aunt both developed symptoms in their 40s and died just years later.

By that time, some of Mrs Leggett's cousins had also developed the symptoms.

Following her mother's death in 2012, she started to research and donated her mother's brain the Dementia Research Centre.

Since then, she has taken part in observational student research at the centre which involved cognitive tests, scans and lumbar punctures.

After a year of genetic testing, she found out she had the mutation and will develop the symptoms.

She said: “Now I know what is going to happen to me I find it easier to look to the near future.

“I make sure that I fill my days with fun things and surround myself with people who make me happy.

“I don't waste time on things or people that I don't like. I have also been able to make my wishes known, make a will and I plan to donate my brain for research when I die.

“I still have a life to live and I make sure I enjoy it.

“It was very difficult for my husband and my daughter but we have come to terms with it as a family,” she said.

She will run the London Marathon on April 28 to raise money for the National Brain Appeal charity.

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Mum-of-two fined £70 after becoming trapped in city car park by heavy traffic

Natalie Gould, from Whissonsett, spent 30 minutes trying to exit the car park at Riverside Retail Park in Norwich. Photo: Natalie Gould/Denise Bradley

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

‘I just helped calm him down’ - Superman on how he helped in arrest

Superman, otherwise known as Saleem Syed, outside Castle Mall in Norwich, where he hellped arrest a man. PIC: Peter Walsh

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Mum-of-two fined £70 after becoming trapped in city car park by heavy traffic

Natalie Gould, from Whissonsett, spent 30 minutes trying to exit the car park at Riverside Retail Park in Norwich. Photo: Natalie Gould/Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists