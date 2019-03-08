Search

Mum rescues children from burning bedroom after fire breaks out

PUBLISHED: 09:46 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:46 06 November 2019

A fire broke out at a property in Wymondham. Photo: Denise Bradley

A fire broke out at a property in Wymondham. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

A mother rescued her children from a burning bedroom in the early hours of the morning.

The blaze on Dove Avenue in Wymondham was started by an electrical appliance in a child's bedroom at around 5.30am on Wednesday, the fire service said.

Station manager Stefan Rider attended the fire with appliances from Wymondham and Hethersett, and used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

He praised the mother for her swift actions.

Mr Rider said: "Luckily the family had a smoke alarm so the mum was able to evacuate the children before anyone was hurt. Thanks to a quick call to the fire service and swift action from those crews the fire was put out before it could spread through the rest of the building.

"The main point to take away from this is that the smoke alarm saved that family from harm."

The manager said the blaze had caused extensive damage to the bedroom and upstairs of the property, and the family had been forced to leave their home.

