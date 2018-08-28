Search

Advanced search
Video

‘Stung twice’ in four days - single mother of three paid £260 to parking company

PUBLISHED: 11:33 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 05 January 2019

Rachel Bailey-Everest was fined when she left her three children in the car parked in a parent/child bay while she popped into a shop as the youngest was not well and had fallen asleep. With her are two of her three children, Amalia, seven, and Ben, three. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Rachel Bailey-Everest was fined when she left her three children in the car parked in a parent/child bay while she popped into a shop as the youngest was not well and had fallen asleep. With her are two of her three children, Amalia, seven, and Ben, three. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

A single mother-of-three paid £260 to a private company after parking in a parent and child space - but leaving her children in the car.

Last August, Rachel Bailey-Everest, from Cringleford, received two parking charge notices (PCNs) from National Parking Enforcement (NPE). The company, based in Wymondhmam, manages over 400 carparks across the UK and is prevalent in Norfolk.

Ms Bailey-Everest said that on August 28 last year she parked in a parent and child space in the carpark at the East of England Co-op on Earlham Green Lane in Norwich. She said that her three children were in the car and she had intended they would all go into the store, but after parking she noticed her three-year-old son, who was ill, was asleep. She said she decided to leave him in the car with her two older children.

“I was gone less than five minutes after getting some medication for my son,” Ms Bailey-Everest said. “I thought nothing more of it.”

She said she returned to the same store four days later to redeem some GoGoHares stickers and parked in the same space for eleven minutes, “thinking it would be safe to leave the three children in the car”.

Rachel Bailey-Everest was fined when she left her three children in the car parked in a parent/child bay while she popped into a shop as the youngest was not well and had fallen asleep. With her are two of her three children, Amalia, seven, and Ben, three. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRachel Bailey-Everest was fined when she left her three children in the car parked in a parent/child bay while she popped into a shop as the youngest was not well and had fallen asleep. With her are two of her three children, Amalia, seven, and Ben, three. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“If they needed me, one of my older children could get out safely to get me,” she said.

A fortnight later she received two PCNs. She said she did not check the dates and times on the letters and assumed they both related to the same incident. She appealed the first charge on August 31st but was unsuccessful.

NPE has said it provided details in the rejection letter on how to further the appeal to the Independent Appeals Service, but this option was not used.

“As the charge remained unpaid for a month after the letter of rejection was issued, the charge passed to our debt recovery agents,” the company stated.

These agents added £60 to the charge.

Ms Bailey-Everest said: “Initially I didn’t even realise they were two separate charges. After I appealed I thought I had no choice but to pay. It wasn’t until I received a letter threatening me with bailiffs or court action that I realised I had been stung twice.

“Despite asking NPE to deduct the charge because I didn’t realise there were two charges, I ended up paying an additional £160.

“It’s not an easy situation for a single mum of three,” she said.

NPE said, “No children exited the vehicle and therefore the driver did not require the extra space provided and should have parked in a regular parking bay.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who have gone missing. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Most Read

8 perfect places to celebrate your New Year’s Eve in Yorkshire

Fireworks, Huddersfield

Top ten family days out in Yorkshire

Top ten family days out in Yorkshire

12 of the best dining pubs in North Yorkshire

The Fat Badger, Harrogate

12 beautiful waterfalls in Yorkshire

Catrigg Force by John Wood

6 of the best dog-friendly days out in Yorkshire

Tommy the terrier braving the wind on Pen-y-Ghent by Tim Cannon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Stung twice’ in four days - single mother of three paid £260 to parking company

Rachel Bailey-Everest was fined when she left her three children in the car parked in a parent/child bay while she popped into a shop as the youngest was not well and had fallen asleep. With her are two of her three children, Amalia, seven, and Ben, three. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bid to protect lime tree leaves sour taste for neighbour

Jacqueline Barnes, with the lime tree she feels should be pollarded or cut down. Picture: Archant

Daniel Farke moves to reassure fans Jordan Rhodes and Timm Klose are staying

Jordan Rhodes will not return to play for Sheffield Wednesday's new boss Steve Bruce this month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Impress me. Farke’s message to two of City’s support cast

Felix Passlack has had a bit part role since his loan move from Borussia Dortmund Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists