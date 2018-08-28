Search

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

PUBLISHED: 10:49 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:11 06 November 2018

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

The mother of a man who has not been seen since Friday has pleaded with him to get in touch.

Scott Head was last seen at an address in Southwold on November 2, with concerns growing when he failed to turn up for work on Saturday morning.

Suffolk Police were alerted and put out a public appeal yesterday for Mr Head, or anyone who has seen him since Friday, to get in touch.

His mother, Lisa Wittrick, today urged the 30-year-old to let her know he is safe.

She said: “Everyone loves Scott, and they have all said how great he is. I have been getting so many messages since he was reported missing and I don’t think he realised just how loved he is.

“He would give anyone his last penny.

“I know everyone says that in this situation but he is really loved.”

A chef at the Sail Loft in Southwold, Mr Head, from Gisleham, near Lowestoft, is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with short, mousey coloured hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue puffa jacket and jeans, brown boots and carrying a black satchel and carrier bag.

Officers believe he may have travelled to Norwich on Saturday, although Mrs Wittrick, from Hopton, thinks he may have travelled to London.

She said: “He could be private too, and wouldn’t tend to share his problems.

“He was in London on Friday so maybe he went back there,

“I just want to know he is okay. If he has a problem and needs to take some time to sort it out then that is fine, but I need to know he is okay.

“He can come to my home whenever he is ready and I will be there for him.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

