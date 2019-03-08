'Selfless' mother-of-four remembered after losing mental ill health battle

Mother-of-four Seraphina Abbott lost her battle with depression and mental ill health on September 10. Picture: Contributed by Abbott family Archant

A heartbroken mother has paid tribute to her animal-loving daughter after she lost her battle with depression and mental ill health.

Seraphina "would do anything for anyone". Picture: Contributed by Abbott family Seraphina "would do anything for anyone". Picture: Contributed by Abbott family

Seraphina Luna Abbott, who was lovingly known as Sephy by her friends and family, died on September 10 - the date dedicated to world suicide awareness and prevention.

The mother-of-four from Bungay sought mental health services across Waveney, but blamed herself for her struggle with depression and mental ill health.

Her mother Helen Abbott, from Sotterley near Beccles, said: "I knew she was depressed, she was depressed for about five years and it just ate away at her.

"She did have happy moments and she had bad moments, she had a very good sense of humour, and then she had a very black sense of humour."

Seraphina went to Bungay High School and later studied to become a horse riding instructor.

The 44-year-old kept various animals such as parrots, doves and dogs, as well as cats, and she hand-reared some of those pets at her home.

Helen said: "She had a magic way with animals - she loved them.

"She had always loved birds and had a tattoo on her arm which said 'free as a bird' - I thought that meant she was getting better," she said.

According to Helen, her daughter was a dedicated mother "who would do anything for anyone."

"She fought so hard for her children. She would spend of all her money on her children, and never spend any money on herself," she said.

Following her daughter's suicide, Helen urged the community to reserve judgement and look out for anyone who may be struggling with their mental health.

She said: "Mental health is an illness, it is not a selfishness. It's not something you can say 'pull yourself together' and take some pills.

"I want people to know it is not a selfish thing, don't be judgemental - mental health is a killer and it can happen to anyone. It is scary."

A funeral will take place for Seraphina at Sotterley Church at 2pm on Monday, September 30.

The Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123.