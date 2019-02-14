Mother-of-four says children playing online games must be protected after police issue Fortnite warning

Fortnite was created by American developers Epic Games. Picture: Epic Games Archant

A mother-of-four has said it is down to the parents to monitor their children online after police issued a warning about the online game Fortnite.

Rory Robbins, Miss Masters youngest, playing Fortnite. Picture: Kay Masters Rory Robbins, Miss Masters youngest, playing Fortnite. Picture: Kay Masters

Kay Masters, 38, from Gorleston, says that parents must talk to their children about going online and monitor them.

She said: “It’s like social media and Facebook, as a parent it is your responsibilty to monitor what your children are doing.

“When my youngest son plays he is always on there with my 18-year-old and his friends. He knows that he is only allowed to talk to people he knows and mutes other people so they can’t talk to him and they can’t hear him.”

Miss Masters has three sons aged seven, 12 and 18 and a daughter aged 14. They all play Fortnite and use social media but she says they know what to do if someone contacts them online.

Kay Masters says it is down to the parents to monitor their children online. Picture: Kay Masters Kay Masters says it is down to the parents to monitor their children online. Picture: Kay Masters

The administrator for Sentinel Leisure Trust added: “My daughter is on Facebook and it’s down to the parents to know what is going on.

“As long as you know who they are talking to they don’t seen the harm in it. Sadly it is the other people who are trying to communicate.

“At schools now they have people who come in and talk about online safety but we have always spoke to all the children about it.”

Miss Masters’s lessons were put to the test when a stranger contacted her daughter on Facebook.

“A few years ago a person my daughter didn’t know popped up on Facebook,” she said, “straight away she brought the phone to me and said I don’t know who this person is.

“It was a friend of a friend but she did the right thing and we told her to ignore it.

“The police have had to put the warnings out because sadly some parents let their kids go online without watching and let them play.

“Then when something does happen they are the first to complain about it.”

Earlier this month Norfolk Police issued a warning to parents about the dangers of children being online.

Inspector Bex Brown said: “Technology is ever evolving and it can sometimes be quite difficult for families to keep up with the new games and apps.

“Therefore we have published a series of guides to some of the most popular online trends in order to provide young people and their parents with information.”

To view the guide go to www.norfolk.police.uk