'No-one should give birth to their dead baby' - Mother fundraising for baby loss charity through running

Bryony Seabrook, 33, from Sprowston, who completed the London Classics series which included the 2017 London Marathon, 2018 Prudential RideLondon-Surrey, a 100-mile bike ride in London and Surrey, and 2019 Swim Serpentine, a two-mile swim in London's Serpentine lake. The challenges were in aid of Tommy's baby loss charity.Picture: London Classics London Classics

"It would be an injustice if I gave up. I have to keep fundraising to give him a reason why he didn't survive."

Bryony Seabrook, 33, from Sprowston, who completing the 2019 Swim Serpentine challenge - a two-mile swim in London's Serpentine lake - for Tommy's baby loss charity. Picture: Courtesy of Bryony Seabrook Bryony Seabrook, 33, from Sprowston, who completing the 2019 Swim Serpentine challenge - a two-mile swim in London's Serpentine lake - for Tommy's baby loss charity. Picture: Courtesy of Bryony Seabrook

Those are the powerful words from a mother, whose first child was stillborn and who has raised more than £22,000 in his memory.

Bryony Seabrook, 33, from Sprowston, (third from the right) taking part in the 2019 Run Norwich 10K event in aid of Tommy's baby loss charity. From left, Abbie Jenkins, Lee Youngs, Michelle Youngs, Donna Smith, Christopher Blair, Barry Wilmot, Bryony Seabrook, Jane Lidstone-Scott and Vicki Hackett. Picture: Bryony Seabrook Bryony Seabrook, 33, from Sprowston, (third from the right) taking part in the 2019 Run Norwich 10K event in aid of Tommy's baby loss charity. From left, Abbie Jenkins, Lee Youngs, Michelle Youngs, Donna Smith, Christopher Blair, Barry Wilmot, Bryony Seabrook, Jane Lidstone-Scott and Vicki Hackett. Picture: Bryony Seabrook

Bryony Seabrook, 33, from Manor Park in Sprowston, gave birth naturally to Dylan on May 10, 2012, in Surrey, after her son died at just 27 weeks.

The footprints and handprints of Dylan Seabrook, who was stillborn at just 27 weeks, on May 10, 2012. Picture: Bryony Seabrook The footprints and handprints of Dylan Seabrook, who was stillborn at just 27 weeks, on May 10, 2012. Picture: Bryony Seabrook

But despite life stopping for Mrs Seabrook and her husband, she decided to start fundraising for Tommy's charity in his name, which funds research into stillbirth, premature birth and miscarriage.

The couple now have another son called Jenson who was born in October 2015 at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Before Dylan was born, Mrs Seabrook suffered with sticky blood which meant her unborn baby was not getting enough nutrients through the placenta and which was picked up at the 20-week scan.

She said: "When we discovered he had died we felt numb. I remember being baffled that I had to give birth naturally. It is horrific.

"No-one should give birth to their dead baby. You leave hospital with a birth and death certificate. You don't understand why people carry on with their lives. You just exist."

Mrs Seabrook, an Aviva personal assistant, added her midwife at the time was a lifeline.

But she said a dedicated space in hospitals for women and partners who go through stillbirth and miscarriage was paramount to parents' mental health.

Dylan was buried in All Saints' Church in Wood Norton, where Mrs Seabrook and her husband married.

The 33-year-old, who grew up in Burnham Overy Staithe and moved back to Norfolk soon after Dylan was born, was inspired to fundraise through running, after her sister ran the Great North Run in 2012.

As well as taking part in running events herself, the £22,000 has been raised through people taking part in virtual marathons - where people can walk, jog or run 26.2 miles in January.

Mrs Seabrook said: "I use running as my therapy."

To take part visit www.facebook.com/runyourownmarathon and to donate search Dylan Benjamin Seabrook on www.justgiving.com

For information about Tommy's visit www.tommys.org