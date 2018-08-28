Search

Advanced search

Mother and girlfriend of young man killed in crash skydive together in his memory

PUBLISHED: 06:30 21 December 2018

Chantelle Dwyer and Sallie Denmark took part in a charity skydive in memory of Bradley Raper. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

Chantelle Dwyer and Sallie Denmark took part in a charity skydive in memory of Bradley Raper. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

Archant

The mother and the girlfriend of a young man from mid-Norfolk who was killed in a car crash in October have raised around £3,500 from a skydive in his memory.

Chantelle Dwyer and Sallie Denmark took part in a charity skydive in memory of Bradley Raper. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle DwyerChantelle Dwyer and Sallie Denmark took part in a charity skydive in memory of Bradley Raper. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

Girlfriend Chantelle Dwyer and mother Sallie Denmark jumped from 13,000 feet to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance in memory of Bradley Raper from Scarning, near Dereham, who died aged 24 on October 3 after a car accident near Thetford.

Miss Dwyer was originally supposed to do the skydive on her own on December 8 but due to bad weather, ended up jumping on Sunday, December 16 and Bradley’s mum decided at the last minute that she too would make the jump.

Miss Dwyer said: “I was in my jumpsuit ready to go and she came back and said she was coming as well, I thought she was joking. She said ‘I can’t let you do it on your own’.

“I don’t even think she knew she was going to do it. Last minute she just asked if she could do it.

Chantelle Dwyer and Sallie Denmark took part in a charity skydive in memory of Bradley Raper. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle DwyerChantelle Dwyer and Sallie Denmark took part in a charity skydive in memory of Bradley Raper. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

“I could imagine if Bradley saw me and his mum up there. I think he would be really surprised that we had both done it.”

Since Bradley’s death, his friends and family have been raising money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, which provided care to him after the accident.

A JustGiving page was set up for donations for the skydive, which currently stands at over £2,800 and sponsorship forms have taken the total up to around £3,500.

Another fundraising page for the air ambulance set up by Mr Raper’s sister’s boyfriend Marc Jordan also stands at over £2,200.

Chantelle Dwyer and Sallie Denmark took part in a charity skydive in memory of Bradley Raper. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle DwyerChantelle Dwyer and Sallie Denmark took part in a charity skydive in memory of Bradley Raper. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

Miss Dwyer added: “I thought I would be really scared but when I got up there it was really good. Sallie loved it as well.

“I jumped first then Sallie went shortly after. A lot of Bradley’s family came to watch as well, they were really pleased for both of us that we had done it.”

To donate to Chantelle Dwyer’s JustGiving page, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chantelle-dwyer.

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Most Read

Police appeal after gift set theft in Great Yarmouth

Police are asking for help to identify two women after they stole gift sets from the beauty shop in Market Gates Shopping Centre at about 2pm on Sunday 28 October. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two men admit supplying drugs involved in the death of 21-year-old dancer

Hannah Williamson. Picture: Archant

Dad of missing Sophie Smith plans heartbreaking seaside tribute almost a year after she disappeared

The poster for the missing 21-year-old, Sophie Smith in a shop window in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sex offender found with more than 3000 indecent images of children warned custody is on the cards

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Drone used to hunt ‘dangerous’ dog during police chase in town centre

Norfolk Police used a drone to hunt a 'dangerous' dog in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth on Sunday night. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

‘I’m sorry’ - ex-rough sleeper apologises to neighbours after police raid flat for third time

James Meaney and his partner Wendy Leggett outside their flat. Photo: Archant

Running column: It’s unrealistic to think you’re going to enjoy every run, says Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong running in somewhat sunnier conditions earlier this year. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Police investigation launched after body found in river

Police have been called to an incident at the river in Brandon. Picture: Nick Butcher

We’re on track for Christmas when the Queen gets the train to Norfolk

The Queen arrives at King's Lynn railway station and is escorted by Graham Pratt, station manager. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists