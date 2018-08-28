Mother and girlfriend of young man killed in crash skydive together in his memory

Chantelle Dwyer and Sallie Denmark took part in a charity skydive in memory of Bradley Raper. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer Archant

The mother and the girlfriend of a young man from mid-Norfolk who was killed in a car crash in October have raised around £3,500 from a skydive in his memory.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chantelle Dwyer and Sallie Denmark took part in a charity skydive in memory of Bradley Raper. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer Chantelle Dwyer and Sallie Denmark took part in a charity skydive in memory of Bradley Raper. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

Girlfriend Chantelle Dwyer and mother Sallie Denmark jumped from 13,000 feet to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance in memory of Bradley Raper from Scarning, near Dereham, who died aged 24 on October 3 after a car accident near Thetford.

Miss Dwyer was originally supposed to do the skydive on her own on December 8 but due to bad weather, ended up jumping on Sunday, December 16 and Bradley’s mum decided at the last minute that she too would make the jump.

Miss Dwyer said: “I was in my jumpsuit ready to go and she came back and said she was coming as well, I thought she was joking. She said ‘I can’t let you do it on your own’.

“I don’t even think she knew she was going to do it. Last minute she just asked if she could do it.

Chantelle Dwyer and Sallie Denmark took part in a charity skydive in memory of Bradley Raper. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer Chantelle Dwyer and Sallie Denmark took part in a charity skydive in memory of Bradley Raper. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

“I could imagine if Bradley saw me and his mum up there. I think he would be really surprised that we had both done it.”

Since Bradley’s death, his friends and family have been raising money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, which provided care to him after the accident.

A JustGiving page was set up for donations for the skydive, which currently stands at over £2,800 and sponsorship forms have taken the total up to around £3,500.

Another fundraising page for the air ambulance set up by Mr Raper’s sister’s boyfriend Marc Jordan also stands at over £2,200.

Chantelle Dwyer and Sallie Denmark took part in a charity skydive in memory of Bradley Raper. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer Chantelle Dwyer and Sallie Denmark took part in a charity skydive in memory of Bradley Raper. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

Miss Dwyer added: “I thought I would be really scared but when I got up there it was really good. Sallie loved it as well.

“I jumped first then Sallie went shortly after. A lot of Bradley’s family came to watch as well, they were really pleased for both of us that we had done it.”

To donate to Chantelle Dwyer’s JustGiving page, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chantelle-dwyer.