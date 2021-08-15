News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mother and daughter team up across the globe to write new book

Ian Clarke

Published: 6:00 AM August 15, 2021   
Rachel and Melody Mawston have written a new book called Soul Time.

A Norwich mother and daughter have teamed up to write a new devotional Christian book despite being thousands of miles apart.

Rachel Mawston is a member of the leadership team at Soul Church in Norwich, while her daughter Melody is in Australia studying for a theology degree and working for the Hillsong Church.

They have co-written Soul Time, in which they share personal and practical insights on how to rest, replenish and recharge your soul whether you’re 15 or 50 plus.

Rachel was born in Norwich and lived in Norfolk for many years before moving with her husband Steve and family to Australia.

They then decided to move back to the UK and joined up with close friends and senior Pastors of Soul Church, Jon and Chantel Norman.

Rachel and Melody have been unable to see each other for almost two years due to pandemic restrictions.

They decided to use this time to look after the health of their own souls, draw closer to God and help others to do the same by writing their first book together.
 
Rachel said: “Over the past 18 months, many of us have experienced loss, trauma, anxiety and decision fatigue.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has affected all of us in some way. As we embrace the summer season and many people take time out to refresh and refuel, we are delighted to share our new book.”
 
Rachel was inspired to write her first devotional book during the first lockdown, after a great response from a daily Instagram live called Soul Time.

She said: “It seemed to really hit a spot that needed replenishing. As a pastor and coach, many women ask me how to have an effective devotional life and particularly how to apply God’s Word to their daily life,” she said.

“The devotional lasts 30 days and our hope and prayer is that you will have an increased sense of God’s presence in your life, a personal awareness of what depletes your soul, a renewed ability to replenish your soul, a fresh passion to see your dreams and calling fulfilled and a strong sense of godly confidence for your next season.”
 
Soul Time costs £9.99 and is available by visiting www.steveandrachel.co.uk


