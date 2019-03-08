Video

Women, men and a dinosaur dress as Kate Bush to recreate iconic video on seafront

Katrina McGarvay, Marie McGarvay, Lauren McGarvay, Fred McGarvay and Julie Porter at the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever in Gorleston. Archant

Out on the windy moors, or more accurately Gorleston seafront, dozens of Kate Bush enthusiasts donned red dresses to unite with fans across the globe.

Sally Roe, Aidan Wright, Sam Wright and dog Stanley at the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever in Gorleston. Sally Roe, Aidan Wright, Sam Wright and dog Stanley at the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever in Gorleston.

The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever added the coastal town to its list of gatherings for 2019, with around 50 fans coming together to recreate her iconic 1978 music video.

Organiser Melanie Ruse said: "We are part of a worldwide Kate Bush day called the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever and the entire reason is because it's silly and fun.

"It started off a few years ago with a theatre group in Brighton as part of a world record attempt to have the most Kate Bushes dancing to Wuthering Heights. They did it once and other people started doing it after that.

"More than 30 cities in the world from New Zealand and Australia all the way to Paris, Berlin, Boston, Atlanta and Toronto are doing it this year."

Neil Austine and Tricia Tarry take part in the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever in Gorleston. Neil Austine and Tricia Tarry take part in the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever in Gorleston.

East Coast college students were also on hand to record the event on video.

Mrs Ruse said: "I put it on Facebook saying 'I want to do this, does anyone want to join in?' and dozens signed up, and we've got about 50 people here today.

"A lot of people have been practising the dance at home so they're already brilliant.

"The big wow factor is that when I put it on Facebook I got contacted by the KT Bush band, her original band, and they said they'd love to join in.

A 'Kate Bush' dinosaur was also involved in the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever. A 'Kate Bush' dinosaur was also involved in the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever.

"We've got music, a bit of a picnic and generally prancing around and being silly."

The spectacle also included a dancing 'Kate Bush' dinosaur.

Mrs Ruse said: "I've got bad arthritis and I need to use a wheelchair sometimes, so I was very clear I wanted this to be fully accessible for all ages, genders and abilities.

"I wanted everyone to join in, and I got a message asking if someone could bring their dinosaur.

Dozens gathered on Gorleston seafront to take part in the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever. Dozens gathered on Gorleston seafront to take part in the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever.

"If you've got a bunch of men and women wearing red pretending to be Kate Bush, a dinosaur isn't going to make it any sillier."

