Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Women, men and a dinosaur dress as Kate Bush to recreate iconic video on seafront

PUBLISHED: 08:36 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:38 14 July 2019

Katrina McGarvay, Marie McGarvay, Lauren McGarvay, Fred McGarvay and Julie Porter at the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever in Gorleston.

Katrina McGarvay, Marie McGarvay, Lauren McGarvay, Fred McGarvay and Julie Porter at the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever in Gorleston.

Archant

Out on the windy moors, or more accurately Gorleston seafront, dozens of Kate Bush enthusiasts donned red dresses to unite with fans across the globe.

Sally Roe, Aidan Wright, Sam Wright and dog Stanley at the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever in Gorleston.Sally Roe, Aidan Wright, Sam Wright and dog Stanley at the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever in Gorleston.

The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever added the coastal town to its list of gatherings for 2019, with around 50 fans coming together to recreate her iconic 1978 music video.

Organiser Melanie Ruse said: "We are part of a worldwide Kate Bush day called the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever and the entire reason is because it's silly and fun.

"It started off a few years ago with a theatre group in Brighton as part of a world record attempt to have the most Kate Bushes dancing to Wuthering Heights. They did it once and other people started doing it after that.

"More than 30 cities in the world from New Zealand and Australia all the way to Paris, Berlin, Boston, Atlanta and Toronto are doing it this year."

Neil Austine and Tricia Tarry take part in the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever in Gorleston.Neil Austine and Tricia Tarry take part in the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever in Gorleston.

East Coast college students were also on hand to record the event on video.

Mrs Ruse said: "I put it on Facebook saying 'I want to do this, does anyone want to join in?' and dozens signed up, and we've got about 50 people here today.

"A lot of people have been practising the dance at home so they're already brilliant.

"The big wow factor is that when I put it on Facebook I got contacted by the KT Bush band, her original band, and they said they'd love to join in.

A 'Kate Bush' dinosaur was also involved in the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever.A 'Kate Bush' dinosaur was also involved in the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever.

"We've got music, a bit of a picnic and generally prancing around and being silly."

The spectacle also included a dancing 'Kate Bush' dinosaur.

Mrs Ruse said: "I've got bad arthritis and I need to use a wheelchair sometimes, so I was very clear I wanted this to be fully accessible for all ages, genders and abilities.

"I wanted everyone to join in, and I got a message asking if someone could bring their dinosaur.

Dozens gathered on Gorleston seafront to take part in the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever.Dozens gathered on Gorleston seafront to take part in the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever.

"If you've got a bunch of men and women wearing red pretending to be Kate Bush, a dinosaur isn't going to make it any sillier."

Dozens take part in the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever in Gorleston.Dozens take part in the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever in Gorleston.

Dozens take part in the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever in Gorleston.Dozens take part in the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever in Gorleston.

Dozens take part in the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever in GorlestonDozens take part in the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever in Gorleston

Most Read

A watermill restored by a Norfolk TV presenter has gone up for sale

The Mill at Newton by Castle Acre offers a number of distinctive character features along with views of the beautiful River Nar. Pictures: Savills

Couple fear moving out for a THIRD time to fix new-build house problems

Tracy and Justin Revell still have no insulation in their home at Costessey after Taylor Wimpey have said they have installed it after over two years of remedial work and the couple moving out completely twice. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police probe launched after woman is found dead

A woman has been found dead at a premises on Dereham Road in New Costessey (police have not revealed the exact location of the incident). Photo: Google

City boss Farke on transfer plans

Daniel Farke wants more additions at Norwich City. Picture: Denise Bradley

Demolition of college building due to start

The Southwell Building at City College Norwich Picture: City College Norwich

Most Read

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘You’re taking my flowers for my baby’ - anger after tributes to dead teenager are removed from roadside

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

Couple fear moving out for a THIRD time to fix new-build house problems

Tracy and Justin Revell still have no insulation in their home at Costessey after Taylor Wimpey have said they have installed it after over two years of remedial work and the couple moving out completely twice. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: The animals whose woodland habitats are at risk because of Western Link road

CCTV stills showing the wildlife in the woods at one of Norfolk County Council's proposed route's for the Western Link which would connect the A1067 to the A47. Picture: Iain Robinson

Who are Arminia Bielefeld? The lowdown on Norwich City’s first opponents of pre-season

Cameron Jerome scored a penalty the last time Norwich City faced Arminia Bielefed in a friendly, two years ago Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Royal helicopter carrying Camilla involved in two near misses after Sandringham Flower Show

The incidents involved the Royal Helicopter, pictured here at Houghton Hall Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists