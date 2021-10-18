News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The most popular baby names in Norfolk in 2020 are revealed

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:39 PM October 18, 2021
The nation's most popular baby names for 2015 have been revealed.PA Photo/thinkstockphotos.

New figures from the Office for National Statistics has revealed what were the mots popular baby names in Norfolk in 2020 - Credit: PA

The impact Prince Harry and Meghan still have on parents-to-be in Norfolk has been laid bare as it was revealed Archie was the most popular baby boy name in the county in 2020.

New data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed what are the most popular baby names for the last year.

Traditional British baby names have been the most popular in Norfolk, although there are also some more unique names that have been popular last year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor has influenced Norfolk families, with Archie ranking as the most popular name for boys in 2020 - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Topping the list for boys names in Norfolk was Archie, which likely takes inspiration from the Royal couple, who named their first child in 2019.

The most popular girl's name for 2020 was Emily, which often features highly annually.

While most names on the list are commonly found, the 10th most popular name last year for boys was Arlo. Arlo is an old English name but has recently been brought into the limelight after the success of British singer-songwriter, Arlo Parks.

Brit Award winner Arlo Parks has cancelled her Norwich and Latitude shows after testing positive for coronavirus. 

The Mercury Prize-winner Arlo Parks may have influenced Norfolk parents last year, with Arlo ranking as the 10th most popular name for boys - Credit: PA

Traditional British names have been the top choice for girls last year, although Mia, which has ancient Egyptian origins, seems to be having its moment right now at number three. 

Nationally, Oliver topped the list for most popular boy's name for the eight year running, and Olivia was the most popular name for girls in 2020 for the fifth consecutive year.

Mothers aged 35 and over continued to choose more traditional names, while younger mothers opted for more modern and shortened names, the ONS said.

Sian Bradford of the ONS said: "Oliver and Olivia held on to the top spots as the most popular boys' and girls' names in 2020 but some interesting changes took place beneath them.

"We continue to see the age of mothers having an impact on the choice of baby name.

"Popular culture continues to provide inspiration for baby names, whether it's characters in our favourite show or trending celebrities.

Margot Robbie was Freddie's most famous client

Nationally, Margot is growing in popularity due to the rising success of Margot Robbie's acting career - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

"Maeve and Otis, characters from the popular programme Sex Education, have seen a surge in popularity in 2020. While the name Margot has been rapidly climbing since actress Margot Robbie appeared in the popular film The Wolf Of Wall Street."


