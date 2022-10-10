Revealed: The most Instagrammable spots this autumn in Norfolk
- Credit: National Trust Images/Justin Minns
With autumn well and truly upon us, nature's vibrant colour palette has arrived in its full glory.
From blazing reds to vibrant oranges, trees are slowly displaying the colours of the season, offering a great opportunity to explore Norfolk's countryside behind the lens of a camera.
Conservation charity National Trust has compiled a list of the best Instagrammable spots at its sites in the county, perfect for would-be photographers to capture autumnal scenes.
Blickling Estate
Where: Blickling, Norwich, NR11 6NF
With its 4,600 acres of woodland, Blickling Estate offers lots of opportunity to marvel at the changing colour of the trees.
Ancient yew hedges sit at the heart of its garden and historic park in the Bure meadows.
Oak, beech, lime and sweet chestnut trees are in abundance and there is lots of weird and wonderful fungi to discover.
Felbrigg Hall garden and estate
Where: Felbrigg, Norwich, NR11 8PR
Felbrigg Hall is one of the most elegant country houses in the region and its grounds are the perfect spot for an autumnal walk.
The great wood is perhaps one of the best keep secrets in Norfolk with its eye-catching autumn foliage.
Visitors can visit its café for a warm drink after exploring its 520 acres of woodlands and trails.
Oxburgh Hall
Where: Oxborough, King's Lynn, PE33 9PS
Oxburgh Hall in west Norfolk offers spectacular displays of colour as you wander through its open meadows and woodland.
A moat surrounds the 15th century hall which offers reflections of the surrounding trees.
At its orchard, you'll find ripening deep red crab apples, yellow quince and the reds, greens and yellows of heritage apples.
Sheringham Park
Where: Wood Farm, Sheringham, NR26 8TL
Wander through Sheringham Park and you'll discover ancient trees, such as the golden larch and smooth Japanese maple.
Fungi grows in abundance among the trees and there are around 100 species to spot, including rare lilac mushrooms and golden bootlegs.
The park is close to the coastal town of Sheringham, where you'll find lots of shops and cafes to enjoy.