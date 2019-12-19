Do you live in one of Norfolk's most festive streets?

Search

PUBLISHED: 06:50 25 December 2019

According to Royal Mail research the NR postcode in Norwich is one of the most festive in the country. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

It turns out you don't need to live in the North Pole to have an address brimming with festive cheer.

The East of England came out on top in a study of the UK's Christmas-themed street names, conducted by Royal Mail.

The study, which analysed a database of 29 million addresses, also declared the NR postcode in Norwich as the sixth most festive in the country - based on a high concentration of a single festive term.

In the city, around 1,192 homes and street names feature the word angel.

But the most popular festive street name across the region was St Nicholas, with 103 streets featuring a variation on the saint's name from St Nicholas Road in Great Yarmouth to Nicholas Mews in Norwich.

The East of England was the most festively named region in the UK according to the Royal Mail. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe East of England was the most festively named region in the UK according to the Royal Mail. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Overall there are 53 streets with Christmas-themed names in the East of England, according to research from Sell House Fast.

Our top 15 festive street names in Norfolk

1. Ivy Road in Spixworth

2. Turkey Lane in Melton Constable

3. Noel's Way in Beccles

4. Snow Street in Diss

5. Christmas Lane in Lowestoft

6. Ice House Lane in Norwich

7. Candlestick Lane in Grimston

8. Chestnut Avenue in Thetford

9. Carol Close in Norwich

10. Holly Close in King's Lynn

11. Angel Drive in North Walsham

12. St Nicholas Road in Great Yarmouth

13. Chimney Street in Castle Acre

14. Brussels Close in Dereham

15. Red Robin Close in Tharston

Across the nation, Ivy Cottage was the most popular yuletide house name with over 3,000 addresses in the UK and the most common festive street name was Chestnut Avenue.

In total around 50,000 British streets and houses take their name from all things Christmas.

Does your street have an unusual story? Email ruth.lawes@archant.co.uk

