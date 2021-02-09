Michelin-starred venue offers Valentine's treat for fine food lovers
- Credit: Archant
Anyone missing the culinary delights of one of Norfolk's most famous restaurants can get their fix of fine food to mark Valentine's Day.
The Michelin-starred Morston Hall is offering a four-course menu people can pick up and heat at at home for £95 - or £125 including champagne and truffles.
Owner Galton Blackiston said it was the first time he had ever offered a pick-up option at the restaurant, which is currently closed due to the lockdown.
Mr Blackiston said: "This is a chance for the public to get a bit of Morston on Valentine's. It's also a way of bringing the guys back into the kitchen for a few days and doing something different."
The menu consists of a beef wellington, diver-caught scallops, a butternut squash and parmesan velouté and a passionfruit tart.
Mr Blackiston said the meal was available to pick up at timed slots over the weekend, and they still had some slots available for Sunday.