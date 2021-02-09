News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Michelin-starred venue offers Valentine's treat for fine food lovers

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:00 AM February 9, 2021    Updated: 8:10 AM February 9, 2021
A top Norfolk chef and restaurant owner is among voices urging the government to appoint a minister

TV chef Galton Blackiston. Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant

Anyone missing the culinary delights of one of Norfolk's most famous restaurants can get their fix of fine food to mark Valentine's Day. 

The Michelin-starred Morston Hall is offering a four-course menu people can pick up and heat at at home for £95 - or £125 including champagne and truffles.

The butternut squash velouté that is part of Morston Hall's Valentine's Day takeaway menu. Supplied by Galton Blackiston

The butternut squash velouté that is part of Morston Hall's Valentine's Day takeaway menu. Supplied by Galton Blackiston - Credit: Supplied by Galton Blackiston

Owner Galton Blackiston said it was the first time he had ever offered a pick-up option at the restaurant, which is currently closed due to the lockdown. 

Mr Blackiston said: "This is a chance for the public to get a bit of Morston on Valentine's. It's also a way of bringing the guys back into the kitchen for a few days and doing something different." 

The baked, diver-caught scallops that are part of Morston Hall's Valentine's Day takeaway menu. Supplied by Galton Blackiston

The baked, diver-caught scallops that are part of Morston Hall's Valentine's Day takeaway menu. - Credit: Supplied by Galton Blackiston

The menu consists of a beef wellington, diver-caught scallops, a butternut squash and parmesan velouté and a passionfruit tart. 

Mr Blackiston said the meal was available to pick up at timed slots over the weekend, and they still had some slots available for Sunday. 

The passionfruit tart that is part of Morston Hall's Valentine's Day takeaway menu

The passionfruit tart that is part of Morston Hall's Valentine's Day takeaway menu - Credit: Supplied by Galton Blackiston


Noah Vickers
Rebecca MacNaughton
Dan Grimmer
