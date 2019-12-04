Norfolk restaurant named among the best in the world

A restaurant in north Norfolk has retained its sought-after status as it was named among the best in the world for a second year running.

French group La Liste has named the Michelin-starred Morston Hall among its top 1,000 restaurants worldwide.

Celebrity chef Galton Blackiston and his wife Tracy own, and have run, the restaurant since 1992.

Mr Blackiston said: "This is something that we were awarded last year, it was a massive shock then, now it is something very extraordinary.

"It is amazing to also go up in mark. It is a testament to the hard work of the staff all around Morston Hall."

Earlier this year Morston Hall retained its Michelin star rating at a ceremony on October 7, with the release of the 2020 Michelin guide.

The business also holds four AA rosettes, features in the Sunday Times Top 100 Restaurants and registers among the UK's top 30 restaurants in the prestigious Harden's Top 100 guide.

It was also listed among SquareMeal's UK Top 100 Restaurants for 2019.

La Liste gives its top 1,000 a percentage rank between 99.50 and 75, awarding Morston Hall 83pc, 2pc higher than last year.

At the top of the list is Guy Savoy in Paris, where the seven-course lunch menu with champagne and wine will set you back €320.

This is followed by Le Bernardin in New York and Ryugin in Chiyoda-ku, Japan.