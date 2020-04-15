Morrisons running sites for extra hour per day to help restock foodbanks
PUBLISHED: 13:54 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:17 15 April 2020
Archant
A Norfolk supermarket has been helping to supply foodbanks by producing and donating extra stock.
The Morrisons store in Wymondham will be donating ambient and fresh food, with the bakery, egg and fruit and veg packing sites to run for an extra hour per day in order to make, prepare and pack the extra food.
Typical items being donated include bread, eggs, orange juice and bags of pasta, and will be dropped off at local foodbanks by the store’s community champion Allison O’Neill.
She said: “As a food maker and shopkeeper we are uniquely placed to help.
“We know foodbanks are finding life very difficult and running our manufacturing sites for an extra hour each day to help restock them is the right decision at this time.”
If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.