Morrisons turns down checkout beeps after Queen's death

Checkout beeps have been turned down after the Queen's death - Credit: Archant

Morrisons has turned down its checkout beeps and made other changes in its UK stores to pay its respects following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The supermarket chain has turned off its in-store music during the period of national mourning and also axed its public address system announcements.

Morrisons' measures are in line with the voluntary guidelines issued by the government.

Some of the advice on the government's website states: “Make sure music in stores is appropriate and ensure that things are consistent with the national mood."

Asda has also altered its playlist during the mourning period.

A spokesman said: "We won't be turning off the music or announcements in our store but we will be playing an altered playlist for a more sombre mood."

It is not thought that Tesco will be making any alterations to its music and announcements.

It comes after a number of national retailers including B&Q, Asda and John Lewis, have announced they will close next Monday on the day of the Queen's funeral.