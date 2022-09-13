News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Morrisons turns down checkout beeps after Queen's death

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:39 PM September 13, 2022
Checkout beeps have been turned down after the Queen's death

Checkout beeps have been turned down after the Queen's death - Credit: Archant

Morrisons has turned down its checkout beeps and made other changes in its UK stores to pay its respects following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The supermarket chain has turned off its in-store music during the period of national mourning and also axed its public address system announcements.

Morrisons' measures are in line with the voluntary guidelines issued by the government.

Some of the advice on the government's website states: “Make sure music in stores is appropriate and ensure that things are consistent with the national mood."

Asda has also altered its playlist during the mourning period.

A spokesman said: "We won't be turning off the music or announcements in our store but we will be playing an altered playlist for a more sombre mood."

It is not thought that Tesco will be making any alterations to its music and announcements.

Most Read

  1. 1 Major retailers confirm shop closures for the Queen's funeral
  2. 2 Mercedes abandoned after becoming submerged by incoming tide
  3. 3 New mosque to open in Norfolk village
  1. 4 Neighbours fear anti-social behaviour from vegan restaurant
  2. 5 Homes evacuated after gardener sparks bomb alert
  3. 6 Hopes rise for restoration of disused Norfolk railway
  4. 7 Changing 'consumer behaviour' causes brand to leave city shopping centre
  5. 8 'Undriveable' Audi hit with parking fine after collision left it stranded
  6. 9 Nationwide minute's silence announced in memory of Queen
  7. 10 Not again ... TUI passengers stranded in Turkey following 48-hour delay

It comes after a number of national retailers including B&Q, Asda and John Lewis, have announced they will close next Monday on the day of the Queen's funeral.

United Kingdom

Don't Miss

At the Norwich Gates in Sandringham, a sea of flowers have been laid in memory of HM The Queen. Cred

Norfolk Live News

Police close roads in Sandringham as thousands head to the estate

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
HRH The Prince of Wales visiting Norfolks first community pub,the White Horse at Upton near Acle.P

The day a future king popped in to a Norfolk village's pub

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Queen Elizabeth II during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen's Nor

The Queen

The Queen: A guide to the dos and don'ts of mourning

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Prince Charles visited Sandringham Estate on Tuesday, July 27 to release Eurasian curlews.

How Charles has been quietly taking over the reins at Sandringham

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon