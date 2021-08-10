Community champion goes 'above and beyond' to help west Norfolk charity
- Credit: WNDA
A supermarket community champion has gone 'above and beyond' to help a west Norfolk charity this summer.
Tania Hanks, who is part of the team at Morrisons in King's Lynn, rolled up her sleeves and volunteered her time to help the West Norfolk Deaf Association (WNDA) clean its children's garden area at the Railway Road headquarters, after being inspired by a recent communication awareness day.
Morrisons has also showed its support for the charity throughout the pandemic by displaying its awareness cards on supermarket checkouts to offer assistance to people who need it.
Staff also took part in a training day with WNDA.
Sarah Cox, retail manager and head of children’s services at WNDA, said: “The garden area, although small, is a much-valued space for our younger members, but last year we had no visitors at all and it was in need of some TLC.
You may also want to watch:
“Tania was brilliant and even donated some new games from Morrisons for the children to enjoy when they come back.”
The WNDA centre is open to visitors once again along with its Downham Market-based No8 The Old Bookshop, offering hearing support and advice.
For more information visit www.wnda.org.uk
Most Read
- 1 Another one! Is this Norfolk's latest Banksy artwork?
- 2 Norwich sees Covid cases rise by 39pc in a week
- 3 Norwich City transfer rumours: City agree club-record Tzolis deal
- 4 Man's joy at Banksy artwork on his house
- 5 Thousands hit by an outbreak of white tap water
- 6 Lisa Angel to hold sample and clearance sale at village hall
- 7 Teenager stopped by stinger after hitting 70mph in 30mph zone
- 8 Brazilian steakhouse to open in Norwich next month
- 9 Urgent warning to stay away from seal pups
- 10 'Tank' spotted driving through Norfolk town