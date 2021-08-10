Community champion goes 'above and beyond' to help west Norfolk charity

Published: 1:30 PM August 10, 2021

Tania Hanks, who is part of the team at Morrisons in King's Lynn, rolled up her sleeves and volunteered her time to help the West Norfolk Deaf Association (WNDA) clean its children's garden area - Credit: WNDA

A supermarket community champion has gone 'above and beyond' to help a west Norfolk charity this summer.

Tania Hanks, who is part of the team at Morrisons in King's Lynn, rolled up her sleeves and volunteered her time to help the West Norfolk Deaf Association (WNDA) clean its children's garden area at the Railway Road headquarters, after being inspired by a recent communication awareness day.

Morrisons has also showed its support for the charity throughout the pandemic by displaying its awareness cards on supermarket checkouts to offer assistance to people who need it.

Staff also took part in a training day with WNDA.

Sarah Cox, retail manager and head of children’s services at WNDA, said: “The garden area, although small, is a much-valued space for our younger members, but last year we had no visitors at all and it was in need of some TLC.

“Tania was brilliant and even donated some new games from Morrisons for the children to enjoy when they come back.”

The WNDA centre is open to visitors once again along with its Downham Market-based No8 The Old Bookshop, offering hearing support and advice.

For more information visit www.wnda.org.uk



