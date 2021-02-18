News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cooking is a pizza cake with free homemade kit donations

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:38 PM February 18, 2021   
Morrisons stores in Catton and Cromer are donating pizza making kits during the half-term holidays.

Morrisons Catton community champion Michelle Mendham is pictured right with Charlie Cullum, Market Street manager, to launch the pizza making kit half-term scheme. - Credit: Maurice Gray

Dozens of families are being donated homemade pizza kits to support hunger across the half-term holidays. 

Morrisons Catton has teamed up with local community groups, the Oak Grove Community Church and the Mile Cross Phoenix Children's Project, to distribute the kits to 150 local families. 

Lynette and Darren Woodward from Oak Grove Community Church deliver the Morrisons pizza making kits

Lynette and Darren Woodward from Oak Grove Community Church deliver the pizza making kits - Credit: Submitted

Michelle Mendham, community champion for the store, said: "The pizza kits are a fantastic idea as they are an opportunity for parents to get involved in an activity with the children as well as providing food on the table.

"The kits feature everything kids need to make their own pizza from scratch."

The Morrisons store in Cromer is also involved with the initiative, which follows on from lunchboxes being donated to schoolchildren over the October half-term break.  

Morrisons are donating pizza making kits to Norfolk families during half-term.

The contents of the pizza making kit which Morrisons are distributing to families during half-term. - Credit: Submitted

You may also want to watch:

Each kit includes a ready to roll pizza dough, tomato sauce, grated cheese and a choice of topping depending on whether families desire a meat or vegetarian option. 

The kits also contain a recipe card with cooking instructions and details of a competition that families can enter to be in with the chance of winning £100 Morrisons vouchers.

Morrisons is sending free pizza kits to children in the Norwich and Cromer areas this half-term.

An example of the pizza making in progress with the donated Morrisons kit. - Credit: Submitted

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
