- Credit: Maurice Gray
Dozens of families are being donated homemade pizza kits to support hunger across the half-term holidays.
Morrisons Catton has teamed up with local community groups, the Oak Grove Community Church and the Mile Cross Phoenix Children's Project, to distribute the kits to 150 local families.
Michelle Mendham, community champion for the store, said: "The pizza kits are a fantastic idea as they are an opportunity for parents to get involved in an activity with the children as well as providing food on the table.
"The kits feature everything kids need to make their own pizza from scratch."
The Morrisons store in Cromer is also involved with the initiative, which follows on from lunchboxes being donated to schoolchildren over the October half-term break.
Each kit includes a ready to roll pizza dough, tomato sauce, grated cheese and a choice of topping depending on whether families desire a meat or vegetarian option.
The kits also contain a recipe card with cooking instructions and details of a competition that families can enter to be in with the chance of winning £100 Morrisons vouchers.
