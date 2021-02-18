Published: 12:38 PM February 18, 2021

Morrisons Catton community champion Michelle Mendham is pictured right with Charlie Cullum, Market Street manager, to launch the pizza making kit half-term scheme. - Credit: Maurice Gray

Dozens of families are being donated homemade pizza kits to support hunger across the half-term holidays.

Morrisons Catton has teamed up with local community groups, the Oak Grove Community Church and the Mile Cross Phoenix Children's Project, to distribute the kits to 150 local families.

Lynette and Darren Woodward from Oak Grove Community Church deliver the pizza making kits - Credit: Submitted

Michelle Mendham, community champion for the store, said: "The pizza kits are a fantastic idea as they are an opportunity for parents to get involved in an activity with the children as well as providing food on the table.

"The kits feature everything kids need to make their own pizza from scratch."

The Morrisons store in Cromer is also involved with the initiative, which follows on from lunchboxes being donated to schoolchildren over the October half-term break.

The contents of the pizza making kit which Morrisons are distributing to families during half-term. - Credit: Submitted

Each kit includes a ready to roll pizza dough, tomato sauce, grated cheese and a choice of topping depending on whether families desire a meat or vegetarian option.

The kits also contain a recipe card with cooking instructions and details of a competition that families can enter to be in with the chance of winning £100 Morrisons vouchers.