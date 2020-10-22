Car collides with multiple vehicles in Morrisons car park
PUBLISHED: 17:21 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:34 22 October 2020
Archant
Police are on the scene at a branch of Morrisons after a car collided with several vehicles in the supermarket’s car park.
Officers say a VW Golf collided with other vehicles in the car park at Morrisons on Holt Road in Cromer.
The male driver has received minor injuries which police say are not critical or life threatening.
An ambulance and a paramedic’s car are currently on the scene, with two police cars and two vans.
The entrance to the car park has been blocked off and the shop is closed.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.