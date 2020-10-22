Search

Advanced search

Car collides with multiple vehicles in Morrisons car park

PUBLISHED: 17:21 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:34 22 October 2020

Morrisons staff have closed the car park to its Cromer store after a car collided with several others.

Morrisons staff have closed the car park to its Cromer store after a car collided with several others.

Archant

Police are on the scene at a branch of Morrisons after a car collided with several vehicles in the supermarket’s car park.

Morrisons supermarket in Cromer.. Picture: ARCHANTMorrisons supermarket in Cromer.. Picture: ARCHANT

Officers say a VW Golf collided with other vehicles in the car park at Morrisons on Holt Road in Cromer.

The male driver has received minor injuries which police say are not critical or life threatening.

An ambulance and a paramedic’s car are currently on the scene, with two police cars and two vans.

The entrance to the car park has been blocked off and the shop is closed.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car collides with multiple vehicles in Morrisons car park

Morrisons staff have closed the car park to its Cromer store after a car collided with several others.

Body of woman found at UEA

The body of a woman was discovered in a property on University Drive. Picture: Google

‘Crisps in the bed, dirty bedding’: couple abandon holiday at ‘rank’ hotel

Clair and Brad Jerram, from Portsmouth, paid �451 for a week-long stay at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth; however they left the next day stating

Seven coronavirus-related deaths at Norfolk hospitals in last week

The total number of coronavirus deaths have passed 400 at Norfolk's three main hospitals. the James Paget, the Queen Elizabeth and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Pub closes for 14 days after confirmed coronavirus case

The Black Horse pub in Thetford has closed for 14 days after a confirmed coronavirus case. Photo: Emily Thomson