Car collides with multiple vehicles in Morrisons car park

Morrisons staff have closed the car park to its Cromer store after a car collided with several others. Archant

Police are on the scene at a branch of Morrisons after a car collided with several vehicles in the supermarket’s car park.

Officers say a VW Golf collided with other vehicles in the car park at Morrisons on Holt Road in Cromer.

The male driver has received minor injuries which police say are not critical or life threatening.

An ambulance and a paramedic’s car are currently on the scene, with two police cars and two vans.

The entrance to the car park has been blocked off and the shop is closed.