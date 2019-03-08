Morrisons add electric vehicle charging points to seaside store

Morrisons in Cromer has confirmed the addition of two electric car charging points for customers.

The supermarket chain will initially be installing two rapid electric car charging points into the Cromer Store.

Users will be able to plug in their car and it will take 45 minutes to charge from flat to full.

A spokesperson from Morrisons said: "They [the electric charging points] are powered by green electricity and we wish to provide electric car charging facilities for our customers as a useful service."

Other supermarkets such as Asda, Tesco and Lidl already have electric charging points available for customers.

Leon Davies, owner of Zero Taxis, a completely electric taxi company said: "This is brilliant news, I'm sure our drivers will trial them when out in that direction.

"As electric cars get more popular I hope the charging facilities will continue to increase and spread across our county to help keep our fleet growing."

Morrisons said they will confirm additional stores which will receive the charging points when they can.

The charge points will be ready to use by the start of October.