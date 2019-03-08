Search

Advanced search

Morrisons add electric vehicle charging points to seaside store

PUBLISHED: 08:57 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:57 18 September 2019

Morrisons in Cromer has confirmed the addition of two electric car charging points for customers. Picture: ARCHANT

Morrisons in Cromer has confirmed the addition of two electric car charging points for customers. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Morrisons in Cromer has confirmed the addition of two electric car charging points for customers.

The supermarket chain will initially be installing two rapid electric car charging points into the Cromer Store.

Users will be able to plug in their car and it will take 45 minutes to charge from flat to full.

A spokesperson from Morrisons said: "They [the electric charging points] are powered by green electricity and we wish to provide electric car charging facilities for our customers as a useful service."

You may also want to watch:

Other supermarkets such as Asda, Tesco and Lidl already have electric charging points available for customers.

Leon Davies, owner of Zero Taxis, a completely electric taxi company said: "This is brilliant news, I'm sure our drivers will trial them when out in that direction.

"As electric cars get more popular I hope the charging facilities will continue to increase and spread across our county to help keep our fleet growing."

Morrisons said they will confirm additional stores which will receive the charging points when they can.

The charge points will be ready to use by the start of October.

Most Read

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

‘I want to go out on a high’ - café to close its doors this month

Nick and Sharon Fawcett at Storm in a Teacup, which is closing, Elm Hill. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Firefighters tackle blazes at home and charity shop in same street

Police outside the Break charity shop on Cromer Road. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I want to go out on a high’ - café to close its doors this month

Nick and Sharon Fawcett at Storm in a Teacup, which is closing, Elm Hill. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

Fire at Castle Mall restaurant

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze at the Bourgee restaurant in Castle Mall, Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Church reverses decision after rejecting family’s wishes to have ‘dad and grandad’ written on headstone

Caroline Walden, of Fakenham, has won her battle to have the words ‘dad and grandad’ written on her father John's headstone. Pictured with her mother Pauline Walden (left) at St Mary's Church, Syderstone. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists