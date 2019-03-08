Morris dancers to tour the county for Norfolk Day

A Norwich based Morris dancing group are set to dance their way around the county for Norfolk Day.

Come Norfolk Day -Saturday July 27 - Golden Star Morris, a traditional Morris dancing group which this year celebrated its 40th anniversary, will be celebrating everything Norfolk has to offer with a dancing tour of north Norfolk pubs.

Kicking their route at The Unicorn in Aylsham, the Golden Stars will then head to The Buckinghamshire Arms at Blickling and The Hop in at North Walsham before heading to The Vernon Arms in Southrepps to dance in the Southrepps Bash around the village hall and church.

In the afternoon they will then head to Trunch to dance at The Crown before finishing their tour at Horseshoes in Alby.

- A day dedicated to celebrating what a wonderful place our county, Norfolk Day will take place on Saturday, July 27. The aim is to get as many individuals, groups and businesses organising events as possible. To get involved email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.