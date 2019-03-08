Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Morris dancers to tour the county for Norfolk Day

PUBLISHED: 09:32 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 09 July 2019

The Golden Star Morris Side celebrating their 40th anniversary in style. Picture: Nigel Cooper

The Golden Star Morris Side celebrating their 40th anniversary in style. Picture: Nigel Cooper

Archant

A Norwich based Morris dancing group are set to dance their way around the county for Norfolk Day.

Norfolk Day will return for a second year. Picture: ArchantNorfolk Day will return for a second year. Picture: Archant

Come Norfolk Day -Saturday July 27 - Golden Star Morris, a traditional Morris dancing group which this year celebrated its 40th anniversary, will be celebrating everything Norfolk has to offer with a dancing tour of north Norfolk pubs.

You may also want to watch:

Kicking their route at The Unicorn in Aylsham, the Golden Stars will then head to The Buckinghamshire Arms at Blickling and The Hop in at North Walsham before heading to The Vernon Arms in Southrepps to dance in the Southrepps Bash around the village hall and church.

In the afternoon they will then head to Trunch to dance at The Crown before finishing their tour at Horseshoes in Alby.

- A day dedicated to celebrating what a wonderful place our county, Norfolk Day will take place on Saturday, July 27. The aim is to get as many individuals, groups and businesses organising events as possible. To get involved email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Historic Norwich hotel saved from closure

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘That’s pure football’ – City new boy excited about Premier League opener at Liverpool

Norwich City loan signing Ralph Fahrmann Picture: Norwich City/Jasonpix

City restaurant knocked back in outdoor seating bid - but others succeed

Haggle and The Last Wine Bar have applied for outside seating. Photo: Archant

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Most Read

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Historic Norwich hotel saved from closure

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

‘Danger to public’ jailed for ‘nightmare’ attack in vulnerable man’s home

Andrew Bywater was jailed for at least seven-and-a-half years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Report claims Zimmermann will be next to sign new Canaries contract

Christoph Zimmermann has reportedly signed a new contract with Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Vandals deface heritage trail at beauty spot

Three Brick Arches railway bridge, on the Wensum outside Fakenham PICTURE: Matthew Usher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists