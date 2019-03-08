Motorcyclist injured in crash on village road

Police were called to a collision on the A149 Yarmouth Road in Smallborough. Picture: Google Google

A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash near Stalham.

Police were called to Smallborough just before 6.50am on Friday, July 26 to reports that a car and a motorcycle had collided on the A149 Yarmouth Road.

The ambulance service also attended the scene and treated the motorcyclist, who sustained minor injuries.

Police remain on scene. The road is not believed to be blocked, but traffic is moving slowly through the area near the junctions with Union Road and School Lane.

