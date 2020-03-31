Video

How the ‘morning commute’ has changed since the coronavirus outbreak

Grace the cat being a bad co-worker. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Archant

The morning commute has gone from being half an hour long to being no longer than a couple of seconds.

It’s safe to say that nothing feels ‘normal’ at the moment amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Working from home, only leaving the house for a walk or essentials and not spending time with friends feels anything but normal.

For me, my morning commute from Norwich to Dereham has been decimated into a simple roll out of bed.

Instead of being stuck in traffic on the A47, the hardest part of my commute is trying to balance my cup of tea and plate of toast in my hands while trying not to step on the cat.

As much as it was a novelty to start with, I’m actually starting to miss heading along the A47 and shouting at people in the wrong lane of the thickthorn roundabout... am I insane?