Christmas comes early for pre-school as it completes hat-trick of outstanding Ofsted inspections

PUBLISHED: 07:38 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:38 24 December 2019

Morley Under Fives Pre-school is celebrating after receiving an outstanding Ofsted inspection. Picture: Clare Stebbings

Morley Under Fives Pre-school is celebrating after receiving an outstanding Ofsted inspection. Picture: Clare Stebbings

Clare Stebbings

A pre-school is celebrating after being judged outstanding across the board in its third consecutive Ofsted inspection.

Christmas came early for Morley Under Fives Pre-school after results of its inspection were published at the beginning of December, completing a hat-trick of outstanding inspections for the pre-school.

Inspectors visited the pre-school in November, before results were published earlier this month, which staff have said is "a wonderful accomplishment".

The inspector wrote: "Children feel safe and happy in this warm and welcoming setting - the staff are wonderful role models.

"From a young age, all children eagerly join in with activities and demonstrate the attitudes and skills of highly effective learners. They move confidently around the pre-school, selecting resources and making choices about what they would like to do.

"Children delight in regular opportunities to explore, investigate and play in the exciting, carefully resourced garden and woodland areas."

