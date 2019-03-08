Hundreds flock to pub for 'haunted fairytale' spectacular

Tracey Fairweather outside The Buck pub where she's decorated up for Halloween. This year's theme was "Revenge of the Fairytale Witches" Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

A village pub has once again pulled out all the stops to wow hundreds of visitors with its Halloween display, despite ongoing refurbishment following a flood.

The Buck in Morley St Botolph is famous among locals for its spectacular Halloween decorations, which are created each year by mother-of-two and Buck customer Tracey Fairweather.

For the past four years the pub has picked a different decor theme, and this year's 'revenge of the fairytale witches', saw the venue play host to a clan of creepy storybook characters.

As well as a gingerbread house, complete with feet poking out from under the walls, haunting holograms and a skeletal sleeping beauty, the pub has laid its hands on a 7ft 6in smoke breathing dragon.

Landlady Lesley Carruthers said the autumn festival was the highlight of the pub's calendar, and that the spectacle continued to grow year on year.

She said: "Tracey spends the best part of the year making the props. When you see the kids' faces some are terrified and some think it's hilarious."

Following a flood in June 2018, The Buck has been undergoing major repairs.

But Ms Carruthers said their attempt to cover the lack of carpet had inspired a creative solution: straw.

She added: "Lots of people have commented on how good the straw floor looks because it feels like a proper old fashioned castle."

Amid the spooky celebrations, the team have spared a thought for children with food allergies, who often miss out on the sweet fuelled fun of trick or treating.

On top of a myriad of candy based treats, there will be a number of non-food goodies for those with allergies to enjoy. The idea was inspired by the Teal Pumpkin Project, which raises awareness about food allergies by encouraging people to stock non-food based treats, and maps venues offering the allergy friendly alternatives.

The landlady said: "Often kids with allergies can't go trick or treating and according to the Teal Project map, there's nowhere else offering this for 50 miles."

She added that plans were already in motion for next Halloween - which promised to be even bigger.