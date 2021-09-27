Diss kickboxer, 17, to fight for Great Britain at world championships

Published: 7:00 AM September 27, 2021

Morgan Hutcheon, 17, will fight for Great Britain at the K1 World Championships. - Credit: Suffolk New College

A 17-year-old kickboxer from Diss will be fighting for his country when he battles it out at the world championships next year.

Morgan Hutcheon secured two European belts at the WKO A-Class K1 Rules Championships in Barnsley last month, which has now seen him qualify for the K1 World Championships at an unnamed venue in 2022.

The Suffolk New College student says his success came after he was first attracted to boxing whilst watching the Rocky films as a child.

Boxer Morgan Hutcheon, from Diss, in action. - Credit: Suffolk New College

He said: “Basically, I tried every single sport growing up as a kid including football, rugby, tennis, running – it was all just not quite right for me. I knew I was going to be big at something – I just didn’t know what it was.

“Then around the age of eleven, my dad took me on a trip to Scotland and during the journey I binge watched the Rocky films.

"I then started watching the old fights with people like Mohammed Ali and George Foreman and started teaching myself at home.

"I researched local gyms and after having a go at karate, I eventually found Gary Staff’s Kickboxing Academy in Ipswich."

Morgan Hutcheon, 17, with his medals and trophies. - Credit: Suffolk New College

In terms of his recent double success, he added: “Someone dropped out of the 79 kg (16 to 17 category) and I talked to my team and decided to enter this fight.

"I ended up winning this title as well, I was over the moon, I’ve been training three times a day for the past three months.

"I’ve been eating right and getting my sleep in, so I’ve worked hard for it.”

Before the world championships, Mr Hutcheon says he is looking forward to the British Championships on November 7 and an East of England competition on November 20.

Lee Mandley, head of sport at Suffolk New College, said: "Every year we get to work with some of the most talented up and coming sports stars of the future.

"Morgan really falls into this category and he has a bright future ahead of him.

"We are proud to have him in our ranks and we will do all we can to support his ambitions.”







