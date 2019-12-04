Train travellers face further cancellations due to faults
PUBLISHED: 07:36 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:37 04 December 2019
Archant
Rail travellers are facing further disruption today (Wednesday, December 12), with train faults and level crossing problems continuing to cause cancellations and delays.
Train services between Norwich and Sheringham are still being delayed due to problems with a level crossing.
There have been problems on the services there since last Wednesday.
And today's 6.52am from Norwich to Great Yarmouth, along with the 7.30am from Yarmouth to Norwich have both been cancelled due to a fault.
The 6.27am from Norwich to Lowestoft and the 6.14am from Lowestoft to Ipswich were also cancelled due to faults.
