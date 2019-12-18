Train services hit by further cancellations and delays

Train travellers face further disruption today as the ongoing issues with signalling and train faults cause delays and cancellations.

The signalling issues which have caused problems for the past two weeks are continuing today (Wednesday, December 18), with disruption to Greater Anglia train services between Norwich and Sheringham.

Services are running at a reduced speed, while train services to and from Norwich are terminating and starting from Cromer, with a rail replacement bus service between Cromer and Sheringham.

Investigations have been looking to establish if signalling issues are linked to the introduction of the new Swiss-built Stadler trains for rural and cross-country services.

The Ipswich to Peterborough line is also affected.

And other passengers are facing issues due to train faults today.

The 6.33am train from Norwich to Cambridge and the 8.19am from Cambridge to Norwich has been cancelled, along with the 6.52am from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and the 7.30am from Yarmouth to Norwich.

A train fault also means the 8am from Norwich to London Liverpool Street, and the 10.30am from Liverpool Street to Norwich have been cancelled.

