Search

Advanced search

Train services hit by further cancellations and delays

PUBLISHED: 06:54 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 06:54 18 December 2019

Greater Anglia train services are disrupted. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Greater Anglia train services are disrupted. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Archant

Train travellers face further disruption today as the ongoing issues with signalling and train faults cause delays and cancellations.

The signalling issues which have caused problems for the past two weeks are continuing today (Wednesday, December 18), with disruption to Greater Anglia train services between Norwich and Sheringham.

Services are running at a reduced speed, while train services to and from Norwich are terminating and starting from Cromer, with a rail replacement bus service between Cromer and Sheringham.

Investigations have been looking to establish if signalling issues are linked to the introduction of the new Swiss-built Stadler trains for rural and cross-country services.

You may also want to watch:

The Ipswich to Peterborough line is also affected.

And other passengers are facing issues due to train faults today.

The 6.33am train from Norwich to Cambridge and the 8.19am from Cambridge to Norwich has been cancelled, along with the 6.52am from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and the 7.30am from Yarmouth to Norwich.

A train fault also means the 8am from Norwich to London Liverpool Street, and the 10.30am from Liverpool Street to Norwich have been cancelled.

MORE: Calls for government to intervene over Greater Anglia problems

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Police and crime commissioner quit after allegedly sending explicit photo

Former Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite meets James Cleverly, chairman of the Conservative Party and candidate Paul Bristow. now MP for Peterborough, with former councillor former councilor John Peach and police officer. Central Park, Peterborough, this summer.. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

Town gridlocked again after ‘selfish’ parking blunder leaves bus trapped

A town has been gridlocked for the second time in a week after a ‘selfish’ parking blunder prevented a bus from moving. Photo: Border Bus

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Most Read

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Baby’s death at James Paget Hospital was ‘avoidable’

Six-month-old Harris James died at the James Paget Hospital after a heart defect was undiagnosed. PHOTO: Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Police and crime commissioner quit after allegedly sending explicit photo

Former Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite meets James Cleverly, chairman of the Conservative Party and candidate Paul Bristow. now MP for Peterborough, with former councillor former councilor John Peach and police officer. Central Park, Peterborough, this summer.. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Council debates use of ‘silent fireworks’ to stop pet and wildlife distress

A council has debated the use of silent fireworks in an effort to make displays less distressing to pets and wildlife. Pictured, Cromer fireworks. Photo: James Horne/Blue Sky UAV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists