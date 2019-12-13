Almost 70 Greater Anglia services cancelled as widespread disruption persists
PUBLISHED: 07:18 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:19 13 December 2019
The woes of the region's rail network are continuing today with almost 70 services being cancelled by Greater Anglia - many affecting Norfolk.
Dozens of services scheduled for today have been pulled - 68 in total - as the difficulties with Greater Anglia's new trains continues.
Among these services are several to and from Norwich, including a number of coastal trains serving Cromer and Great Yarmouth.
Greater Anglia continues to attribute these issues to "signalling problems" with reduced speed and frequency of service becoming a recurring theme as late - following a near miss at a Thorpe End level crossing more than a fortnight ago.
The following services have been cancelled
- 6.24am Great Yarmouth to Norwich
- 6.30am Sheringham to Norwich
- 6.41am Lowestoft to Ipswich
- 8.37am Norwich to Great Yarmouth
- 9.17am Great Yarmouthto Norwich
- 10.07am Lowestoft to Ipswich
- 10.17am Ipswich to Lowestoft
- 10.45am Norwich to Sheringham
- 11.44am Sheringham to Norwich
- 12.07pm Lowestoft to Ipswich
- 12.17pm Ipswich to Lowestoft
- 12.36pm Norwich to Great Yarmouth
- 12.45pm Norwich to Sheringham
- 1.17pm Great Yarmouth to Norwich
- 1.44pm Sheringham to Norwich
- 2.07pm Lowestoft to Ipswich
- 2.17pm Ipswich to Lowestoft
- 2.45pm Norwich to Sheringham
- 3.46pm Sheringham to Norwich
- 3.54pm Ipswich to Lowestoft
- 4.07pm Lowestoft to Ipswich
- 4.45pm Norwich to Sheringham
- 5.36pm Norwich to Great Yarmouth
- 5.49pm Sheringham to Norwich
- 6.07pm Lowestoft to Ipswich
- 6.13pm Ipswich to Lowestoft
- 6.17pm Great Yarmouth to Norwich
- 8.07pm Lowestoft to Ipswich
- 8.17pm Ipswich to Lowestoft
Those affected by the cancellations can make use of Greater Anglia's delay replay scheme.
