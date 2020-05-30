Search

Advanced search

More than 500 people sign up to Here to Help: Not Alone pen friend scheme

PUBLISHED: 10:35 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:35 30 May 2020

Reporter Donna-Louise Bishop launched the Not Alone (pen pal initiative) part of the Here to Help campaign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Reporter Donna-Louise Bishop launched the Not Alone (pen pal initiative) part of the Here to Help campaign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Nearly two months ago the Eastern Daily Press launched its Here to Help: Not Alone pen friend initiative to help combat social isolation and loneliness during lockdown.

The project has gone on to connect more than 500 people across the globe - a testament to the strength of our community and the importance of keeping in touch in these unprecedented times.

Nick Secker is the manager of Kirkley Manor in Lowestoft, which is using the scheme as a way of building connections between their residents and people around the world.

Mr Secker said: “We’ve only recently joined and we received our first letter this week - a lovely letter from a lady living down in the south west.

“We’ve already seen the benefit of this type of scheme. It helps our residents keep their minds and imaginations stimulated. It’s something they can look forward to, and in some cases it’s the highlight of their week - getting a message from a new friend.”

Steven Pullinger, from Kingsley Healthcare Group, added: “Here to Help is a great opportunity because during the Covid outbreak care homes have had to lock down and residents haven’t had family visits. It’s so important that people in care homes feel part of the wider community.”

Adam Clarke, aged seven, of Cawston, said it was amazing to be involved.

You may also want to watch:

He added: “My favourite bit has been sending letters and thinking of things to write.

“I felt excited waiting for the postman to deliver a letter. I couldn’t wait to open my letter too.

“I’ve enjoyed writing about what I like doing and playing.”

His younger brother James, aged five, has also been matched with a pen friend.

He said: “I felt a little shy writing to my friend but I’m glad I did.

“I liked getting a letter from her and I have sent her something back too.”

Together they added: “Everyone should get themselves a pen pal.”

It’s not too late to sign up. Just send an email to express your interest in being involved to penpals@archant.co.uk and someone will get back to you.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

School delays June 1 reopening over positive test while others go part-time

Stradbroke Primary Academy in Gorleston that will now reopen to more pupils on June 8 . Picture: Paul Shreeves/Geograph

This former RAF officer’s house is for sale in Norfolk – and there’s something surprising in the garden

This former RAF officer's house in Watton is on the market at a guide price of £475,000-£500,000. Picture: Sowerbys

‘Love you old boy’ - TV star Simon Thomas pays tribute after death of his father

TV presenter Simon Thomas. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘We’ve not had British people working here for 20-odd years’ – Farm hails ‘legendary’ response to lockdown job appeal

New recruits at G's Group working inside a celery rig. Picture: G's Group

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

Most Read

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

School delays June 1 reopening over positive test while others go part-time

Stradbroke Primary Academy in Gorleston that will now reopen to more pupils on June 8 . Picture: Paul Shreeves/Geograph

Fashion store to reopen but with shopping ‘by appointment only’

Vanilla in Ipswich Road is reopening on June 16. Pic: Vanilla

‘Love you old boy’ - TV star Simon Thomas pays tribute after death of his father

TV presenter Simon Thomas. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Warning after algae which can kill dogs and harm people spotted in river

Blue-green algae can be dangerous. Pic: Steve Adams.

Four people arrested in King’s Lynn after police spot car with fake plates

Four people have been arrested in Kings Lynn after police spotted the car they were in had fake plates. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24